Seahawks Week 10 injury report: Marquise Goodwin, Ryan Neal still limited
The Seahawks held a walkthrough practice in Munich today as they get adjusted to playing on Central European time, which is nine hours ahead of Seattle. As such, the injury updates we got today are only estimations.
Here is the team’s updated injury report with Thursday’s participation.
Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Cullen Gillaspia Knee DNP DNP
DT Poona Ford Illness DNP Full
NT Al Woods Illness DNP Full
WR Marqusie Goodwin Groin Limited Limited
S Ryan Neal Ankle Limited Limited
WR DK Metcalf Knee Full –
TE Noah Fant Knee Full –
WR Penny Hart Hamstring Full Full
WR Tyler Lockett Hamstring/ribs Full –
RB Deejay Dallas Knee Full Full
TE Will Dissly Chest Full Full
S Joey Blount Quadricep Full Full
DE Shelby Harris Elbow Full Full
OLB Darrell Taylor Groin Full Full
