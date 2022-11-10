Seahawks Week 10 injury report: Marquise Goodwin, Ryan Neal still limited

The Seahawks held a walkthrough practice in Munich today as they get adjusted to playing on Central European time, which is nine hours ahead of Seattle. As such, the injury updates we got today are only estimations.

Here is the team’s updated injury report with Thursday’s participation.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status

Cullen Gillaspia Knee DNP DNP

DT Poona Ford Illness DNP Full

NT Al Woods Illness DNP Full

WR Marqusie Goodwin Groin Limited Limited

S Ryan Neal Ankle Limited Limited

WR DK Metcalf Knee Full –

TE Noah Fant Knee Full –

WR Penny Hart Hamstring Full Full

WR Tyler Lockett Hamstring/ribs Full –

RB Deejay Dallas Knee Full Full

TE Will Dissly Chest Full Full

S Joey Blount Quadricep Full Full

DE Shelby Harris Elbow Full Full

OLB Darrell Taylor Groin Full Full