FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Ambulance and car collide in Muhlenberg Township
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. -- An ambulance and car collided in Muhlenberg Township, Berks County. It happened Saturday afternoon on the 5th Street Highway. Emergency dispatchers say there were reports of injuries. But there's no word on the severity of those injuries. At this point, the cause of the crash is...
Chase through Bethlehem ends when driver crashes stolen car at Payrow Plaza, police say
A police chase early Saturday through northside Bethlehem ended when the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed in Payrow Plaza, according to a police affidavit. The plaza, where Bethlehem’s Christmas tree is displayed every year, is between City Hall and the library — and directly above Bethlehem police headquarters.
WFMZ-TV Online
Scheduled roadwork for the week of 11/14/22
The state Department of Transportation announced the following road projects in Luzerne County. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted:. Patching and cutting is planned on U.S. Route 11 in Pittston Twp. from Monday through Friday. Crack sealing is scheduled for state Route 309 in...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Police Reports - 11/12/2022
SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on November 1st, 2022, Joseph Runkle, 22, of Orwigsburg, was formally charged after fleeing police in February 2022. Police say on February 17th, 2022, police were dispatched to Route 61 northbound for a report of a reckless driver. When police found the...
Bushkill Drive shut by diesel spill in Forks Township
Bushkill Drive was shut Friday morning in Forks Township after a diesel spill, authorities say. The incident was reported about 10:30 a.m. and shut the road between Kesslersville and Stocker Mill roads, a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor said. Emergency dispatches indicated vehicles had been sliding in the spill area....
abc27.com
Crash seriously injures man in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Nov. 10. According to police, at approximately 4:52 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of East Main Street and South Maple Avenue in Upper Leacock Township.
NBC Philadelphia
Gun Store Burglary in Bucks County Caught on Video
Police are looking for burglars caught on camera stealing a number of guns from a store in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The video shows five suspects breaking into the “Target World” store in New Britain Township through a glass door shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. The suspects made off...
WFMZ-TV Online
North Whitehall house fire sends one person to hospital
Authorities in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are investigating a house fire that sent one person to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 5300 block of Route 309 shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. A resident with burn injuries was taken to the hospital. The home was heavily damaged.
abc27.com
One dead after shooting near Kutztown University: PSP
KUTZTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Reading was shot and killed near Kutztown University on Saturday, Nov. 13. According to Trooper Beohm of the Pennsylvania State police, the shooting occurred at 1 a.m. on Saturday morning around the Advantage Point off-campus student housing. This housing is privately owned and not owned by Kutztown University.
One dead after vehicle went over 100-foot embankment
SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say one person is dead after a piece of heavy machinery went over an embankment in Luzerne County Friday night. According to first responders, fire and rescue teams responded to the 1600 block of Route 11 in Salem Township for the report of a male entrapped in a […]
WFMZ-TV Online
South Whitehall Police looking for driver of SUV that hit bicyclist
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit a bicyclist on Wednesday afternoon. The black SUV fled after hitting the bicyclist while traveling north in the area of Blue Barn Road and Saddlebred Road shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a social media post from township police.
Driver, 64, Airlifted After 3-Car Chain-Reaction Crash In Hunterdon County
A 64-year-old driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a three-car chain-reaction crash in Hunterdon County Thursday evening, authorities said. The crash occurred in the left lane of Route 31 north just prior to West Main Street (CR 513) in Clinton Township around 6 p.m., Police Administrative Division Commander, Lt. Harry P. Bugal Jr. said in a release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Unknown offenders burglarized Target World
CHALFONT, Pa. -- Five unknown offenders burglarized Target World on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 4:15 a.m. The offenders arrived in a black Hyundai sedan with an inoperable driver-side brake light and entered off County Line Road. They stole multiple rifles and pistols. Additional information and evidence are still...
aroundambler.com
Police make arrest in Upper Dublin shooting
The Upper Dublin Township Police Department has announced an arrest of 32-year-old Tyrell Dixon of Philadelphia in connection to the shooting that took place on the 311 block of Walnut Avenue in the North Hills section of the township. According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting...
fox29.com
Officials: 18-year-old Reading male shot and killed near Kutztown University
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - An 18-year-old Reading man was shot and killed in Kutztown, Berks County, officials said. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, just before 1 a.m., in the Berks County town, according to authorities. Police were called to the 400 block of Baldy Road. Officers arrived to the address...
Bucks County gun store burglarized: Police
CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) – A gun store in Bucks County was burglarized on Saturday morning, police say. Authorities say five offenders stole multiple rifles and pistols from Target World in Chalfont around 4 a.m.Video of the incident shows the offenders and a black Hyundai sedan as the getaway vehicle. Officials say the car has an inoperable driver-side brake light.Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police.
Reading Woman Shot On Residential Street, Police Say
Police are investigating after a Berks County woman was found with a gunshot wound to the gut, authorities say. First responders were called to a home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue in Reading around 2 a.m. on Friday, city police said in a release. There, a 40-year-old woman...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspicious male spotted at bus stop in Orwigsburg
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. -- The Orwigsburg police department received a report of a suspicious male around the bus stop located on South Warren Street. The male is described as being white and tall, wearing dark blue jeans, a green sweat shirt, and a baseball hat. He is operating an older model...
sanatogapost.com
Limerick to Close Portion of Royersford Road
LIMERICK PA – A section of Royersford Road, between Linfield-Trappe Road and Broadleaf Circle, in Limerick Township will be closed for three days next week, the township announced on its website. Crews will restrict access daily from Monday through Wednesday (Nov. 14-16, 2022) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., it said.
fox29.com
Gun store burglary: 5 suspects, car caught on video after pistols, rifles stolen in Bucks County
CHALFONT, Pa. - Video captures the moment five suspects broke into a gun store in Bucks County early Saturday morning. Multiple rifles and pistols were stolen from that gun store, Target World, on Butler Avenue, in Chalfont, around 4:15 a.m. Police released surveillance footage which appears to show five masked...
