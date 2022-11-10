ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmaus, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Ambulance and car collide in Muhlenberg Township

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. -- An ambulance and car collided in Muhlenberg Township, Berks County. It happened Saturday afternoon on the 5th Street Highway. Emergency dispatchers say there were reports of injuries. But there's no word on the severity of those injuries. At this point, the cause of the crash is...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Scheduled roadwork for the week of 11/14/22

The state Department of Transportation announced the following road projects in Luzerne County. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted:. Patching and cutting is planned on U.S. Route 11 in Pittston Twp. from Monday through Friday. Crack sealing is scheduled for state Route 309 in...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Police Reports - 11/12/2022

SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on November 1st, 2022, Joseph Runkle, 22, of Orwigsburg, was formally charged after fleeing police in February 2022. Police say on February 17th, 2022, police were dispatched to Route 61 northbound for a report of a reckless driver. When police found the...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bushkill Drive shut by diesel spill in Forks Township

Bushkill Drive was shut Friday morning in Forks Township after a diesel spill, authorities say. The incident was reported about 10:30 a.m. and shut the road between Kesslersville and Stocker Mill roads, a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor said. Emergency dispatches indicated vehicles had been sliding in the spill area....
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Crash seriously injures man in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Nov. 10. According to police, at approximately 4:52 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of East Main Street and South Maple Avenue in Upper Leacock Township.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Gun Store Burglary in Bucks County Caught on Video

Police are looking for burglars caught on camera stealing a number of guns from a store in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The video shows five suspects breaking into the “Target World” store in New Britain Township through a glass door shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. The suspects made off...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

North Whitehall house fire sends one person to hospital

Authorities in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are investigating a house fire that sent one person to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 5300 block of Route 309 shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. A resident with burn injuries was taken to the hospital. The home was heavily damaged.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after shooting near Kutztown University: PSP

KUTZTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Reading was shot and killed near Kutztown University on Saturday, Nov. 13. According to Trooper Beohm of the Pennsylvania State police, the shooting occurred at 1 a.m. on Saturday morning around the Advantage Point off-campus student housing. This housing is privately owned and not owned by Kutztown University.
KUTZTOWN, PA
WBRE

One dead after vehicle went over 100-foot embankment

SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say one person is dead after a piece of heavy machinery went over an embankment in Luzerne County Friday night. According to first responders, fire and rescue teams responded to the 1600 block of Route 11 in Salem Township for the report of a male entrapped in a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

South Whitehall Police looking for driver of SUV that hit bicyclist

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit a bicyclist on Wednesday afternoon. The black SUV fled after hitting the bicyclist while traveling north in the area of Blue Barn Road and Saddlebred Road shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a social media post from township police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Unknown offenders burglarized Target World

CHALFONT, Pa. -- Five unknown offenders burglarized Target World on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 4:15 a.m. The offenders arrived in a black Hyundai sedan with an inoperable driver-side brake light and entered off County Line Road. They stole multiple rifles and pistols. Additional information and evidence are still...
CHALFONT, PA
aroundambler.com

Police make arrest in Upper Dublin shooting

The Upper Dublin Township Police Department has announced an arrest of 32-year-old Tyrell Dixon of Philadelphia in connection to the shooting that took place on the 311 block of Walnut Avenue in the North Hills section of the township. According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County gun store burglarized: Police

CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) – A gun store in Bucks County was burglarized on Saturday morning, police say. Authorities say five offenders stole multiple rifles and pistols from Target World in Chalfont around 4 a.m.Video of the incident shows the offenders and a black Hyundai sedan as the getaway vehicle. Officials say the car has an inoperable driver-side brake light.Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Woman Shot On Residential Street, Police Say

Police are investigating after a Berks County woman was found with a gunshot wound to the gut, authorities say. First responders were called to a home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue in Reading around 2 a.m. on Friday, city police said in a release. There, a 40-year-old woman...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspicious male spotted at bus stop in Orwigsburg

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. -- The Orwigsburg police department received a report of a suspicious male around the bus stop located on South Warren Street. The male is described as being white and tall, wearing dark blue jeans, a green sweat shirt, and a baseball hat. He is operating an older model...
ORWIGSBURG, PA
sanatogapost.com

Limerick to Close Portion of Royersford Road

LIMERICK PA – A section of Royersford Road, between Linfield-Trappe Road and Broadleaf Circle, in Limerick Township will be closed for three days next week, the township announced on its website. Crews will restrict access daily from Monday through Wednesday (Nov. 14-16, 2022) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., it said.
LIMERICK, PA

