z1077fm.com
Wonder Valley Man Killed in Rollover Crash
A single car collision on October 28 near Amboy left one man dead. Gregory Mann, a 67 year-old resident of Wonder Valley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP’s Morongo office is currently investigating the incident.
One person killed in single-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Beaumont
One person died in a solo vehicle crash today in Beaumont. The crash happened on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Oak Valley Parkway, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. The person died at the scene. There is no information regarding the age and gender of the victim. The victim's name will be withheld The post One person killed in single-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon
One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon Saturday around 3:30 p.m. A deputy from the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a male suspect on Carmen Avenue west of Rafael Street in Cabazon. The suspect was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the street and was known The post Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
Four people were shot, with 1 dead in Indio
News channel 3’s Miyoshi Price spoke to the 911 caller. "When I first when I heard them, I was like oh whatever," said Maritza Piñones. "They're part of the event. But then after when I saw the kids running and everything. That's when I was like it was kind of like a freeze moment because The post Four people were shot, with 1 dead in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Morongo Valley’s Dog Mayor – a look back on the inaugural election
After a week of contentious partisan election madness, let’s look at one election where every dog had its day. An October 29, Morongo Valley, an unincorporated area near Joshua Tree National Park, swore in it’s very first dog mayor. Though this newly created political position was the concept...
Roads closed after several vehicles were trapped by flooding on N. Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs
Three major traffic arteries in and out of Palm Springs remained closed to traffic Wednesday morning due to flooding, according to police. Gene Autry Trail, Indian Canyon Drive, and Vista Chino Road were all closed as of 6:00 a.m. Motorists can use Highway 111, Ramon Road, or Dinah Shore to get in or out of The post Roads closed after several vehicles were trapped by flooding on N. Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Suspected Twentynine Palms Shooter Arrested After Showing Up For Previous Court Date
The suspect in a Twentynine Palms attempted murder that resulted in Palm Vista Elementary School’s “Shelter in Place” order was arrested after reporting to a court hearing for a previous crime. According to a Sheriff’s report, Pejman Elahi, a 39 year-old resident of Wonder Valley, shot an unidentified victim several times on Wednesday morning (November 10) in the area of Sunset Drive and North Star Ave in Twentynine Palms.
Woman killed in I-10 freeway wreck in Palm Desert
A driver was killed early Monday morning when her car left the roadway, struck a parked car, then rolled over and slammed into trees lining Interstate 10 in Palm Desert. The crash happened in the freeway's eastbound lanes at approximately 3:24 a.m. approximately a mile west of Washington Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver of The post Woman killed in I-10 freeway wreck in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Palm Vista Elementary “sheltered in place” due to unrelated nearby shooting Wed (11/9)
Palm Vista Elementary School was placed into a “Shelter in Place” order yesterday (November 9), owing to an unrelated shooting a few blocks from the school. At around 10 a.m., the Morongo Basin EMS responded to a call that a man had been shot in the 74500 block of Sunset Drive in Twentynine Palms, less than two blocks from the elementary school. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department directed the school administrators to issue the “Shelter in Place” order, which is a lower tiered alert implemented by schools within the Morongo Unified School District. Education continues for students during the order, but movement on the campus is regulated and no one is allowed to enter or exit.
z1077fm.com
Joshua Tree man arrested for alleged knife threats against woman at gas station
A man was arrested at a gas station in Joshua Tree for brandishing a knife and threatening to kill a female employee. At around noon on Friday (November 4), Sheriff’s Deputies received a call from an employee of the 76 Station in downtown Joshua Tree, who said that a man, identified as Aaron Bloch, a 38 year-old resident of Joshua Tree, had been harassing customers.
Missing 94-year-old man found in Palm Springs
Update 1:55 PM Mr. Blackford has been safely located, police announced. Original Article The Palm Springs Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in the search for a 94-year-old man missing in the city. William "Mike" Blackford was last seen leaving his residence on the 2100 block of E Palm Canyon in Palm Springs The post Missing 94-year-old man found in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
New Communication Tower, Equipment Shelter and Access Road proposed for Morongo Valley
Interconnect Towers LLC has proposed a communication facility comprised of three principal components: a communications tower, equipment shelters and supporting components, and an access road in Morongo Valley. To build the half mile access road, construction would carve through a hillside which would be graded flat to accommodate the tower,...
ukenreport.com
Canyon Trail Regularly Used as Trade Highway
Native Americans found Canyon Trail an easy route to move between the high and low deserts. Day hikers can head through a rare, lush spot in a canyon bridging the Mojave and Colorado deserts near Desert Hot Springs. The 9.76 miles round trip Canyon Trail sits in the Big Morongo...
Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains
Authorities have located the remains of a Yucca Valley man reported missing in July. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. announced that the remains of Jamal Middleton, 36, were found in the Stepladder Mountains wilderness area of Needles on Nov. 3. Deputies from the Needles Station had responded to a report of a found dead The post Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Marines seeking comments on Johnson Valley Shared Use Area
If you are one of the thousands locals who enjoys the wide open variety of desert dunes, dry lakes and trails available to us at the Johnson Valley Shared Use Area – there are some neighbors who want to hear your comments on the management of the area. The Marine Corp Air Ground Combat Center shares a border with the BLM land and throughout the year – uses the area for training, and they want to hear from you about how its all being managed.
5-hour closure expected for eastbound lanes of I-10 near Cabazon
The California Highway Patrol issued a sig alert for the eastbound lanes of the ten freeway near Cabazon. A crash was reported before 10 p.m near Main Street. Officials say the crash involves a semi-truck that's leaking fuel and that the hard closure is expected for the next 5 hours. There is no word yet on injuries. Stay The post 5-hour closure expected for eastbound lanes of I-10 near Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
ukenreport.com
Avelo Airlines Takes Flight in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS — Avelo Airlines today, Friday, Nov. 11, will begin serving Palm Springs with seasonal nonstop service to Sonoma/Santa Rosa, California and Bend/Redmond, Ore. Avelo will begin service to Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 12. All routes will operate seasonally on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. The Sonoma/Santa Rosa and...
z1077fm.com
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Robbery and Car Theft While Armed with Knife and Baseball Bat
A woman alleged to be a knife- and baseball bat-wielding burglar and car thief was arrested on Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s Deputies have linked a series of reports regarding robberies and attempted armed robberies in Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley to one woman, Jessica Allen, a 35 year-resident of Yucca Valley. On Monday (October 31), Allen is alleged to have tried to steal a truck from employees at the Castanedas restaurant in Joshua Tree while armed with a knife, before walking into a nearby home, stealing clothes, and attempting to steal a pest control truck parked in the driveway.
KESQ
Changing winds through the weekend
Low pressure arrives over the next few days, increasing onshore winds around the Coachella Valley. The strongest winds will likely be through the San Gorgonio Pass and in the High Desert. Winds are expected to peak Sunday morning and calm down on Monday. Another round of low pressure triggers more wind on Tuesday. As a ridge of high pressure builds after, directions shift and Santa Ana winds return for Wednesday and Thursday.
knewsradio.com
Work On I-10 Expands Starting November 7th 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) begins work on the $2.5 million project to place new pavement markings and striping at the on and off ramps on Interstate 10 (I-10) and upgrading sign panels, in and near the cities of Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Weather permitting.
