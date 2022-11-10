Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walgreens Under Fire After Alleged "Racist Close" of StoresBryan DijkhuizenBoston, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
1,400 Zionists attend Jewish National Fund-USA's National ConferenceInna DBoston, MA
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
NHL
Time for a reset: Stars look to fix uncharacteristic mistakes Sunday
The Stars have lost two games in a row and have surrendered five goals in each. That's uncharacteristic for a team that has been hot to start the season and was ranked in the top five in goals against before the setback. So as they go back on the road...
NHL
Giroux honored with special video tribute in return to Philadelphia
Senators forward receives warm welcome back at Wells Fargo Center. The City of Brotherly Love had plenty of it for their former captain on Saturday. The Philadelphia Flyers honored Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux with a special pregame video tribute at Wells Fargo Center. Flyers fans gave Giroux a standing...
NHL
Linus Ullmark Named NHL's Second Star of the Week
BOSTON - The National Hockey League announced today, November 14, that Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark has been named the NHL's Second Star of the Week. Ullmark, 29, won all three games that he started, stopping 86 of the 90 shots he faced, while accumulating a .956 save percentage and 1.34 goals against average. The 6-foot-5, 212-pound goaltender ranks second in the league this season with a 1.96 goals against average and third with a .936 save percentage amongst goaltenders who have started five or more games. Hiss 11 victories this season rank first in the NHL.
NHL
Bruins Set Record for Consecutive Home Wins to Start a Season
The Bruins, however, have done just that. With their convincing 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night at TD Garden, he Black & Gold have won nine consecutive games on home ice to start the 2022-23 campaign, the longest such streak in Boston hockey lore and just three wins shy of tying the NHL record.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Stars
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-2) are home on Sunday to take on Peter DeBoer's Dallas Stars (8-5-1) for their Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
NHL
Wild goalie prospect scores long-distance goal in AHL game
Wallstedt, 2021 first-round pick, fires one 178 feet into dead center of empty net. Clearly 37 saves and an assured victory wasn't enough for Minnesota Wild goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt, so he decided to score an empty-net goal. With 37 seconds to play in an American Hockey League game against...
NHL
Caps Continue Trip in Florida
Washington's three-game road trip continues on Tuesday night in South Florida when the Caps face the Florida Panthers for the first time since the Cats ousted them from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the first round last May. The trip got off to an ignominious start on Sunday in Tampa...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2) are in Ohio on Tuesday to take on Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1). Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
Sabres, Wegmans, Audacy partner for 2022 'Turkeys For Tickets' drive
The turkey drive will take place Thursday at 3 locations. The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team will partner with Wegmans and Audacy for a Thanksgiving turkey drive on Thursday, Nov. 17 to benefit the Buffalo City Mission and FeedMore WNY. The turkey drive will take place from 7 to...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Canadiens seeking 10th consecutive win
Stars forward Robertson can extend point streak to nine games; Flyers, Blue Jackets at pivotal points. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from nine games Tuesday. Runnin' with the Devils.
NHL
Ceri Walker travels across world and through time to support son
Ceri traveled from Australia to join son, Nathan, on first-ever Blues Moms' Trip. There's no limit to how far a mother will go to support her son. Take Ceri Walker, for instance. On Sunday at 5:30 p.m., she boarded a flight in Sydney, Australia and traveled more than 14 hours...
NHL
Practice Report: Jokiharju cleared to return, Quinn sidelined with injury
Henri Jokiharju has been cleared for full activity and could return to the Sabres' lineup this week, the team announced following practice at KeyBank Center on Monday. Jokiharju has participated in the Sabres' last two skates - a gameday morning skate on Saturday and a full practice on Monday - without a non-contact jersey. He previously wore a non-contact jersey for multiple practices beginning on November 9.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Philip, Wise Continue to Post Point Streaks
Take a look at the top prospect performances in the Blackhawks' system in the last week of action. Take a look around the leagues as some of the Blackhawks' prospects continue to grow their point streaks. PHILIP MAKES IT FOUR STRAIGHT. In Saturday's 3-2 loss against the Texas Stars, forward...
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 15.11.22
Schwindt helps red-hot Wranglers win four of their last five. It's been a good stretch. The red-hot Wranglers head into the week having picked up nine of a possible 10 points in their last five games (4-0-1). After winning four straight, the Wranglers' winning streak came to an end on...
NHL
Game Day: Preds vs. Wild Preview
Both Teams Look to Move Up in Central Division Standings After Uneven Starts in 2022-23 Looking to keep the momentum from Saturday's win over the New York Rangers, the Nashville Predators host the Minnesota Wild for a Central Division battle Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m....
NHL
From Australia to UBS Arena Matilda McMaster is on the Trip of a Lifetime
After beating Stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Matilda McMaster and her family traveled all the way from Australia to see the Islanders. The McMaster family came a long way to get to a New York Islanders game. That's true in the literal sense, as the McMasters travelled across an ocean and...
NHL
Woman in hockey: Emilie Castonguay
The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Vancouver Canucks assistant general manager Emilie Castonguay:. Name: Emilie Castonguay. Title: Assistant general manager, Vancouver Canucks. Education: Bachelor - Finance. Bachelor - Law....
NHL
Maven's Memories: The Amazing Nights of Wade Dubielewicz
Wade Dubielewicz backstopped the Islanders to the 2007 playoffs during memorable late season run. Wade Dubielewicz was not your average goalie. Not by a long shot, a slap shot nor even a one-timer. Dubie -- or Dubie-Dubie-Do as some preferred calling him - didn't necessarily look like a goalie, but...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Ride Special Teams to 4-2 Win Over Sens
Islanders score two power-play goals as they start off road trip on winning note. There was no need for a comeback on Monday night, as the Islanders jumped out ahead early and skated to a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau...
NHL
Canes Reassign Lajoie To Chicago
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned defenseman Maxime Lajoie to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Lajoie, 25, has earned four assists in 10 AHL games with Chicago in 2022-23...
Comments / 0