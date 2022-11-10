BOSTON - The National Hockey League announced today, November 14, that Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark has been named the NHL's Second Star of the Week. Ullmark, 29, won all three games that he started, stopping 86 of the 90 shots he faced, while accumulating a .956 save percentage and 1.34 goals against average. The 6-foot-5, 212-pound goaltender ranks second in the league this season with a 1.96 goals against average and third with a .936 save percentage amongst goaltenders who have started five or more games. Hiss 11 victories this season rank first in the NHL.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO