Under Fatigue, Olympic Champ Matt Richards Swims 3 PBs at Regional Championship
19-year old Matt Richards made a coaching change over the summer, and his first short course results of the year were promising last weekend in Millfield. Archive photo via G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. 2022 Swim England South West Regional Championships. November 4-6, 2011. Millfield School, Somerset, England. Short Course Meters (25 meter), Prelims/Finals.
FINA Releases Qualifying Standards For 2022 Masters World Championships
The 2022 Masters World Championships will take place August 2-11, 2023 in Kyushu, Japan, having been postponed due to the pandemic. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. FINA announced Friday the qualifying standards for the 2022 World Masters Championships, which will take place August 2-11, 2023 in Kyushu, Japan.
Miressi, Cocconcelli & Cerasuolo Shine On Day 1 of Italian SC Championships
SCM (25 meters) The Italian Short Course Championships kicked off on Thursday in Riccione, with the two-day event serving as the final qualifying opportunity for the Short Course World Championships next month in Melbourne, Australia. Some swimmers have already pre-qualified to represent Italy at SC Worlds by virute of their...
David Popovici Ne Break Kiya 100 Free National Record – Race Video
SCM (25 meters) Competition Se 2 Month Ka Break Lene Ke Baad, David Popovici Thursday Ko Hui Romanian Short Course Championships Mein Jeet Kar Apne Record-Breaking Way Mei Wapas Aa Chuke Hai. Popovici Ne 100m Freestyle National Title Jeeta 46.62 Ki Timing Ke Saath, Aisa Karte Hi Unhone Last November...
Simpson Laying 100 Butterfly Groundwork in Queensland
LCM (50m) Day two of the 2022 Queensland Preparation Meet #2 saw 25-year-old Cody Simpson capture another win, this time topping the men’s 100m butterfly podium. In the timed final, Simpson of Griffith University punched a result of 53.37. That beat the competition by roughly one and a half seconds, comprised of an opening 50m of 24.95 and a back half of 28.42.
Princeton Women Earn Commitment from South Africa National Teamer Dakota Tucker
South Africa National Team member Dakota Tucker will join the Tigers next fall with Ivy A-final potential in the 200/400 IM and 200 fly. Current photo via Dakota Tucker. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
arena Swim of the Week: Bella Sims Stuns Stacked Field To Win 100 Back In Indy
Racing some of the fastest women in history, Sims came out of nowhere to win the 100 back at the Indy World Cup in a blistering time of 55.75. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim...
Junior Worlds Silver Medalist Minna Abraham of Hungary Commits to USC
Hungary's Minna Abraham will join the Trojans next fall with times that would have made 2022 NCAAs in the 200 free and 400 IM. Current photo via Minna Abraham. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Daniel Martin Snaps David Popovici’s Year-Long Win Streak at Romanian SC Nationals
SCM (25 meters) David Popovici dropped more than a second off his best 100 IM time, but it wasn’t quite enough to secure his third national title in as many days at the Romanian Short Course Championships on Saturday. Daniel Martin (53.41) handed Popovici (53.47) his first individual final...
Tracy Stockwell (Caulkins) Out As President of Swimming Australia After Nine Months
Swimming Australia announced the election of Dr. Michelle Gallen as its new President, axing Tracy Stockwell after just nine months. After just nine months at the helm, Tracy Stockwell (née Caulkins) is out as President of Swimming Australia. Stockwell, who has served on the Swimming Australia Board of Directors...
Taylor McKeown Finishes Off Big Career Goal in Last Meet Before Retirement
LCM (50m) Taylor McKeown checked one last item off her bucket list at the Queensland LC Preparation Meet this weekend before officially calling it quits from competitive swimming. The 27-year-old Rio Olympic medalist from Australia announced her retirement a few months ago after the Commonwealth Games, where she placed sixth...
South Korea Beats Out Greensboro, North Carolina for 2027 World University Games Bid
The Chungcheong Megacity in South Korea will host the 2027 World University Games after winning a vote of the FISU Executive Commitee on Saturday. Archive photo via FISU. In a vote of the excitement of new frontiers versus the confidence of experience, Chungcheong Megacity was chosen as the host of the 2027 World University Games on Saturday. The city beat out Greensboro, North Carolina in the United States with a 14-7 vote of the Executive Committee.
Popovici Wins 400 Free, 14-Year-Old Prisecariu Sets 3rd Romanian Record at SC Nationals
SCM (25 meters) David Popovici won his third national title of the weekend in the 400-meter freestyle at the Romanian Short Course Championships on Sunday in Otopeni. The 18-year-old Popovici posted a time of 3:43.00, shaving more than three seconds off his previous best to edge 17-year-old Vlad Stancu. The 800 SCM free national record holder, Stancu touched less than a second behind Popovici in 3:43.76, lowering his previous-best mark of 3:43.99.
SwimSwam Pulse: 52% Think Honda’s 200 Fly WR Was More Impressive Than Ledecky, Li
More than half of readers believe Tomoru Honda's 200 fly world record was more impressive than Katie Ledecky's (1500 free) or Li Bingjie's (400 free). Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can...
Luka Mijatovic Posts Fastest 500-Yard Free Time Ever Among 13-Year-Old Americans
SCY (25 yards) Results on Meet Mobile: “Terrapins SC Senior II Prelims & Finals”. Luka Mijatovic set seven personal bests last weekend in Concord, California, including a 500-yard freestyle victory that made him the fastest 13-year-old boy in American history. The Pleasanton Seahawks swimmer from Santa Clara clocked a...
German Olympian Marius Kusch Training at Indiana for Paris 2024
Kusch describes how his training at Indiana differs from David Marsh's pro group in San Diego and what events he will be focusing on moving toward Paris. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. While filming with Indiana University, SwimSwam caught up with one of IU’s recent pro transplants, German Olympian...
