swimswam.com

Under Fatigue, Olympic Champ Matt Richards Swims 3 PBs at Regional Championship

19-year old Matt Richards made a coaching change over the summer, and his first short course results of the year were promising last weekend in Millfield. Archive photo via G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. 2022 Swim England South West Regional Championships. November 4-6, 2011. Millfield School, Somerset, England. Short Course Meters (25 meter), Prelims/Finals.
swimswam.com

FINA Releases Qualifying Standards For 2022 Masters World Championships

The 2022 Masters World Championships will take place August 2-11, 2023 in Kyushu, Japan, having been postponed due to the pandemic. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. FINA announced Friday the qualifying standards for the 2022 World Masters Championships, which will take place August 2-11, 2023 in Kyushu, Japan.
swimswam.com

Miressi, Cocconcelli & Cerasuolo Shine On Day 1 of Italian SC Championships

SCM (25 meters) The Italian Short Course Championships kicked off on Thursday in Riccione, with the two-day event serving as the final qualifying opportunity for the Short Course World Championships next month in Melbourne, Australia. Some swimmers have already pre-qualified to represent Italy at SC Worlds by virute of their...
swimswam.com

David Popovici Ne Break Kiya 100 Free National Record – Race Video

SCM (25 meters) Competition Se 2 Month Ka Break Lene Ke Baad, David Popovici Thursday Ko Hui Romanian Short Course Championships Mein Jeet Kar Apne Record-Breaking Way Mei Wapas Aa Chuke Hai. Popovici Ne 100m Freestyle National Title Jeeta 46.62 Ki Timing Ke Saath, Aisa Karte Hi Unhone Last November...
swimswam.com

Simpson Laying 100 Butterfly Groundwork in Queensland

LCM (50m) Day two of the 2022 Queensland Preparation Meet #2 saw 25-year-old Cody Simpson capture another win, this time topping the men’s 100m butterfly podium. In the timed final, Simpson of Griffith University punched a result of 53.37. That beat the competition by roughly one and a half seconds, comprised of an opening 50m of 24.95 and a back half of 28.42.
swimswam.com

Princeton Women Earn Commitment from South Africa National Teamer Dakota Tucker

South Africa National Team member Dakota Tucker will join the Tigers next fall with Ivy A-final potential in the 200/400 IM and 200 fly. Current photo via Dakota Tucker. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
PRINCETON, NJ
swimswam.com

Junior Worlds Silver Medalist Minna Abraham of Hungary Commits to USC

Hungary's Minna Abraham will join the Trojans next fall with times that would have made 2022 NCAAs in the 200 free and 400 IM. Current photo via Minna Abraham. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
swimswam.com

Tracy Stockwell (Caulkins) Out As President of Swimming Australia After Nine Months

Swimming Australia announced the election of Dr. Michelle Gallen as its new President, axing Tracy Stockwell after just nine months. After just nine months at the helm, Tracy Stockwell (née Caulkins) is out as President of Swimming Australia. Stockwell, who has served on the Swimming Australia Board of Directors...
swimswam.com

Taylor McKeown Finishes Off Big Career Goal in Last Meet Before Retirement

LCM (50m) Taylor McKeown checked one last item off her bucket list at the Queensland LC Preparation Meet this weekend before officially calling it quits from competitive swimming. The 27-year-old Rio Olympic medalist from Australia announced her retirement a few months ago after the Commonwealth Games, where she placed sixth...
swimswam.com

South Korea Beats Out Greensboro, North Carolina for 2027 World University Games Bid

The Chungcheong Megacity in South Korea will host the 2027 World University Games after winning a vote of the FISU Executive Commitee on Saturday. Archive photo via FISU. In a vote of the excitement of new frontiers versus the confidence of experience, Chungcheong Megacity was chosen as the host of the 2027 World University Games on Saturday. The city beat out Greensboro, North Carolina in the United States with a 14-7 vote of the Executive Committee.
GREENSBORO, NC
swimswam.com

Popovici Wins 400 Free, 14-Year-Old Prisecariu Sets 3rd Romanian Record at SC Nationals

SCM (25 meters) David Popovici won his third national title of the weekend in the 400-meter freestyle at the Romanian Short Course Championships on Sunday in Otopeni. The 18-year-old Popovici posted a time of 3:43.00, shaving more than three seconds off his previous best to edge 17-year-old Vlad Stancu. The 800 SCM free national record holder, Stancu touched less than a second behind Popovici in 3:43.76, lowering his previous-best mark of 3:43.99.
swimswam.com

SwimSwam Pulse: 52% Think Honda’s 200 Fly WR Was More Impressive Than Ledecky, Li

More than half of readers believe Tomoru Honda's 200 fly world record was more impressive than Katie Ledecky's (1500 free) or Li Bingjie's (400 free). Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can...
swimswam.com

Luka Mijatovic Posts Fastest 500-Yard Free Time Ever Among 13-Year-Old Americans

SCY (25 yards) Results on Meet Mobile: “Terrapins SC Senior II Prelims & Finals”. Luka Mijatovic set seven personal bests last weekend in Concord, California, including a 500-yard freestyle victory that made him the fastest 13-year-old boy in American history. The Pleasanton Seahawks swimmer from Santa Clara clocked a...
CONCORD, CA
swimswam.com

German Olympian Marius Kusch Training at Indiana for Paris 2024

Kusch describes how his training at Indiana differs from David Marsh's pro group in San Diego and what events he will be focusing on moving toward Paris. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. While filming with Indiana University, SwimSwam caught up with one of IU’s recent pro transplants, German Olympian...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

