(El Centro Police Department to increase safety in the City)...The Department has recieved a $50,000 grant. It is from the California Office of TRaffic Safety, through the National Highway Safety Administration. The Grant Program will run through September 2023. The funds will be used to increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs. Some of those programs include DUI Checkpoints and patrols focused on impaired drivers, distracted driver enforcement, dangerous drivers putting people biking or walking at risk, extra focus on violations that cause the most collisions such as speeding, failure to yield, runnubng stop signs and red lights and improper lane changes. Funds will also be used for community presentations, officer training and collaborative enforcement efforts.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO