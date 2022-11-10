Read full article on original website
Four people were shot, with 1 dead in Indio
News channel 3's Miyoshi Price spoke to the 911 caller. "When I first when I heard them, I was like oh whatever," said Maritza Piñones. "They're part of the event. But then after when I saw the kids running and everything. That's when I was like it was kind of like a freeze moment because
YCSO, YPD and others assist SPD in homicide investigation
A male victim died of a gunshot wound on Saturday, November 12, 2022, according to a press release.
A Coachella man is arrested after physically assaulting ex-girlfriend
A Coachella man is behind bars following a domestic disturbance call early Sunday morning. The Riverside County Sherriff's Department said the man physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend, and deputies responded around 1 a.m. at a neighborhood off Playa del Amor Street. Officials said the suspect threw full beer bottles at deputies. He was arrested and booked at
Yuma doctor accused of pointing gun at teens
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a trespass on private property.
Suspect, 17, in Custody for Calipatria Drive-by
CALIPATRIA — A 17-year-old from Westmorland has been arrested on three counts of attempted murder for what police suspect is a gang-related drive-by shooting of three teenage victims on Saturday evening, Nov. 5, Calipatria Police Chief Lynn Mara told the Calexico Chronicle. Mara said the first of two shooters...
Fatal collision on South Frontage Road
On Friday, November 11, 2022, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) received a report of a motorcycle-vehicle collision.
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Nov. 4-7
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7. 7:23 a.m.: A Niland man reported bullet holes in his mother and sister’s vehicles. He suspects they appeared overnight and believes he knows who the suspects are.
Yuma Crossing Railroad offers free public rides
There was a fun attraction taking place at the Yuma Territorial Prison.
Somerton restaurant under investigation and temporarily closed
The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control (DLLC) said they issued an order to suspend the liquor license to the owners of 85350 Sports & Pizzaria in Somerton, Arizona.
Shooting in El Centro after drug deal gone wrong
El Centro Police confirm a shooting injured one man after a drug deal gone wrong.
Meth, Illegal Handguns Found At Homes In Coachella, Indio
Drugs, weapons found at homes in Coachella, Indio Nov 4th 2022. A 23 year old man from Coachella is spending time locked up in Indio. You can find Juan Gasca Nava at the County Jail after he was busted on Friday afternoon November 4th 2022 by the Coachella VAlley Violent Crime Gang Task Force.
Yuma Union High School District is in need of dozens of bus drivers
Yuma School's Director of Transportation, Ron Schepers, says the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) needs 37 bus driver positions to fill in order to be fully staffed, which will help the department get back to normal operating procedures.
Trio of Documented Gang Members Post Bail After `Ghost Gun’ Arrest
(CNS) – A Coachella man and two teens were released from jail Thursday after posting bail for alleged firearms charges. Juan Armando Hernandez, 20, and 18-year-olds Rafael Gudino Casillas and Julian Andrew Martinez were arrested Tuesday afternoon in Coachella, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. All three suspects are Coachella residents and documented street gang members.
Yuma Veterans Day parade tomorrow
Don't miss the American Legion Veterans Day Parade on November 11 in Yuma.
El Centro celebrates Veterans Day
The City of El Centro celebrated Veterans Day with a ceremony that invited many veterans.
ECPD Awarded A Grant
(El Centro Police Department to increase safety in the City)...The Department has recieved a $50,000 grant. It is from the California Office of TRaffic Safety, through the National Highway Safety Administration. The Grant Program will run through September 2023. The funds will be used to increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs. Some of those programs include DUI Checkpoints and patrols focused on impaired drivers, distracted driver enforcement, dangerous drivers putting people biking or walking at risk, extra focus on violations that cause the most collisions such as speeding, failure to yield, runnubng stop signs and red lights and improper lane changes. Funds will also be used for community presentations, officer training and collaborative enforcement efforts.
Yuma VA clinic temporarily pauses operations
Starting Monday, November 14, 2022, there will be a short-term pause to clinical operations at the Yuma VA Community Clinic.
California campers photograph disc-shaped object at nearby mountain
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Ocotillo reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object moving off a nearby mountain at about 4:19 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Yumans take a walk around the park to end Alzheimer’s
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents across Yuma embarked on a walk to end Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday, November 12, 2022. West Wetlands Park was the sight of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Straightaway, The opening ceremony began at 9:00am with the walk taking place at 9:30am.
Cattle Call Traditions Roll On By
BRAWLEY — While most youths in Brawley were sitting on the street curbs, awaiting the start of the Cattle Call Parade, not Becquer Morales. He had the best seat in town on Saturday morning, Nov. 12, right at the foot of the cowboy statue in the Plaza. “I like...
