Errors reverse one Democrat’s win for legislative seat, Idaho county elections office says
The Jerome County Elections Office issued a press release Thursday stating the number of votes counted in Jerome County were incorrectly reported on the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, resulting in one Democratic candidate’s loss and a Republican candidate’s victory for a seat in the Idaho Legislature.
Discrepancies found in Jerome County unofficial election results
Idaho House seat goes to Republican after glitch reported
Vote certification process is underway in District 26
Local and state election results available
Fatal crash near Jerome claims the life of Twin Falls woman
Twin Falls woman struck by semi, dies while walking along 1-84
Look Inside Twin Falls Main Avenue Lofts
Check out the tallest building in Downtown Twin Falls, the Main Avenue Lofts. The project started in 2020 and took a little longer to complete due to national supply chain problems. On Thursday, November 10, The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, developer Galena Opportunity Inc., and representatives with the City of Twin Falls along with many others celebrated the ribbon cutting for the newest building in the heart of Twin Falls. The building isn't complete as workers put the finishing touches on many parts of the six-story multi-use building. On the ground level there will be a restaurant, retail space, and some offices. The second floor will be office space. The remaining levels will be studio, two-bedroom, and three bedroom apartments ranging in price from about $1,000 to $1,200. Check out the inside:
Harvest Time Festival takes over the CSI Expo Center this weekend
Police chase in Jerome ends with violent crash
Pursuit Ends In Crash in Jerome
Young woman leaves car, is hit and killed by semi while walking along freeway, police say
Local 18-year-old killed in crash
Two area dogs in need of a temporary home
