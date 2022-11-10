ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics' Jayson Tatum downplaying flareup in wrist fractured at end of 2021-22 NBA season

By Justin Quinn
 5 days ago
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Astute fans and analysts may have noted that superstar Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was sporting a wrap on the same wrist he had hurt towards the end of the 2021-22 NBA season which turned out to be a displaced fracture. Worrying as it might have looked, however, the St. Louis native downplayed the injury after the Celtics’ 128-112 blowout of the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

“Same hand,” he explained, looking unworried if mildly perturbed by the recurrence of the injury to his wrist. “Something looked different that we’re just managing at the moment — nothing that I have to get surgery (on), but something that’s bothering me.”

“I just tape it up, and go out there and continue to play,” said the Duke alum.

We will have to take Tatum at his word here, but it is something that will be monitored by the media as well as the team’s medical staff as the season goes on.

With some luck, it will fade into the background as Tatum’s body heals, but given the uptick in intensity he has been playing with this season, it’s not something to be ignored, either

