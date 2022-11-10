Read full article on original website
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has won election to a second term representing Nevada, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party's control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency
The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC
Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died
Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race, beating Republican Christine Drazan
Democrat Tina Kotek has won the race for governor in Oregon, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Republican Christine Drazan. With her victory Kotek will be one of the first out lesbian governors in the United States. She joins another out lesbian governor-elect, Democrat Maura Healey of Massachusetts, in making history in the 2022 midterms.
Lauren Boebert trails by 64 votes in tight Colorado House race
With 98% of ballots counted, Republican incumbent Boebert trailed Democratic opponent Frisch by only 64 votes.
Washington Examiner
Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in danger of losing her seat
Hard-line conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert is facing a tougher-than-expected midterm election race against Democratic opponent Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman. The race was too early to call Wednesday morning, but the 35-year-old Republican appears to be in danger of losing her seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Frisch was leading by less than 3,500 votes with 90% of the results in on Wednesday morning, according to the Associated Press. Boebert entered the race in a strong position after redistricting solidified the district, which encompasses the western slope, the southwest corner of the state, and the eastern Pueblo, Otero, and Las Animas counties, a region that favors the GOP by a 9-point advantage.
Nevada election: Catherine Cortez Masto hails decisive Senate victory over Adam Laxalt
One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, has come to a head in Nevada.On Saturday evening it was finally confirmed that Republican Mr Laxalt had narrowly lost to Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race. Mail-in ballots were being counted through Saturday, while a deadline loomed to cure ballots. But projections by news channels that a new batch of votes from Clark County had given the Democrat incumbent an insuperable lead were quickly confirmed by the Associated Press.In the race for Nevada governor, incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak was beaten by Republican challenger Joe Lombardo. the Associated Press called the race for Mr Lombardo on Friday. Read More Republicans are finally turning against Trump. But will it last?Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level electionsSenator Mark Kelly pulls off victory in Arizona Senate race as Democrats inch closer to majorityNevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battlesTrump-endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeats Nevada governor
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
(AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory in Nevada gave Democrats the 50 […]
Summer Lee becomes first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania
Progressive Democrat Summer Lee won election to the House on Tuesday, becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania. For Lee, it’s the second time she’s made history. Four years ago, Lee became the first African American woman from the region elected to the state House in Harrisburg.
John King shows Democrats' possible but very difficult path to keep the House
CNN's John King looks at close House races across the country and explains how Democrats could possibly keep control of the chamber.
Donald Trump Brands U.S. 'Failing Nation' as Kari Lake Trails in Arizona
Former President Donald Trump has called the United States a "failing nation" and claimed without evidence that election results in Nevada and Arizona are being affected by voter fraud. Trump wrote a series of posts on his Truth Social platform overnight criticizing the election process in both states as Arizona...
Republican who defeated head of DCCC says Democrats have no one to blame but themselves
New York Congressman-elect Michael Lawler tells Erin Burnett why he believes a Democrat-backed effort to redraw Congressional districts in New York backfired during this midterm election.
A Red Wave Didn’t Give Republicans the House But Gerrymandering Probably Will
House Republicans failed to win the House on Election Day. But their earlier wins in the redistricting wars may still be enough for them to flip the House. Republicans aggressively gerrymandered a number of states over the past two years, redrawing congressional district lines to give them new seats, protect their vulnerable incumbents, and go hard after Democrats in states like Florida, Georgia, Ohio, and Texas. Democrats tried this as well in many places—but their efforts were stymied by court decisions in places like New York and limited by blue- and swing-state measures designed to end gerrymandering, the process where politicians get to pick their voters by redrawing political boundaries.
Republican Cory Mills flips House seat vacated by January 6 committee member Stephanie Murphy
The House seat currently held by Democrat Stephanie Murphy will be in Republican hands when the 118th Congress convenes in January 2023.Republican candidate Cory Mills, a US Army veteran turned defence contractor, defeated Democratic challenger Karen Green to flip the seat representing Florida’s Seventh Congressional District. It had been in Democratic hands since 2016 when Ms Murphy first won election to Congress.The seat is the first of just five seats Republicans need to change hands in order to control the House of Representatives next year. Ms Murphy, a moderate member of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, is...
Graham predicts Democrats will lose Senate; McConnell says we’ll see
After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined Wednesday to predict which party will win the Senate majority, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed confidence Republicans will flip the chamber. During an Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News, Graham told host Jesse Watters that a “tidal wave is coming,” predicting Republican...
Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Republican Adam Laxalt in Senate race
The Fox News Decision Desk can project that Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto will keep her seat in Nevada, defeating Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. This win will also give the Democrats continued control of the Senate. A run-off in Georgia will determine whether the Democrats will have 51 seats, or Republicans...
COVID Lockdown Helps Bounce Democratic Governor in Nevada
While a national political audience, eyeing the razor-thin margin for partisan control of the United States Senate, eagerly awaits the nail-biting finish between incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto (D–Nev.) and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, people who actually live in Nevada have just made a more forthright decision about how their lives were governed during the height of COVID-19: They didn't like it.
Dem Sen. Bennet quietly deletes endorsement from state senator who allegedly voted from false address
FIRST ON FOX: Colorado Democrat Senator Michael Bennet appeared to quietly delete an endorsement he received from a state senator who was indicted for allegedly voting from a false address. Bennet used to display his endorsement from Democrat state Senator Pete Lee of Manitou Springs, who was indicted by a...
Republican Kirkmeyer concedes to Democrat Caraveo in 8th District race
Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer on Wednesday evening conceded to Democrat Yadira Caraveo in the 8th Congressional District race, one of Colorado’s most competitive midterm contests. Why it matters: It marks the first time the state is expected to send a Latina to Congress and suggests her candidacy galvanized Latino voters...
