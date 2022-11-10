ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC

Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
COLORADO STATE
News Breaking LIVE

A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died

Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority

Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in danger of losing her seat

Hard-line conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert is facing a tougher-than-expected midterm election race against Democratic opponent Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman. The race was too early to call Wednesday morning, but the 35-year-old Republican appears to be in danger of losing her seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Frisch was leading by less than 3,500 votes with 90% of the results in on Wednesday morning, according to the Associated Press. Boebert entered the race in a strong position after redistricting solidified the district, which encompasses the western slope, the southwest corner of the state, and the eastern Pueblo, Otero, and Las Animas counties, a region that favors the GOP by a 9-point advantage.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Nevada election: Catherine Cortez Masto hails decisive Senate victory over Adam Laxalt

One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, has come to a head in Nevada.On Saturday evening it was finally confirmed that Republican Mr Laxalt had narrowly lost to Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race. Mail-in ballots were being counted through Saturday, while a deadline loomed to cure ballots. But projections by news channels that a new batch of votes from Clark County had given the Democrat incumbent an insuperable lead were quickly confirmed by the Associated Press.In the race for Nevada governor, incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak was beaten by Republican challenger Joe Lombardo. the Associated Press called the race for Mr Lombardo on Friday. Read More Republicans are finally turning against Trump. But will it last?Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level electionsSenator Mark Kelly pulls off victory in Arizona Senate race as Democrats inch closer to majorityNevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battlesTrump-endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeats Nevada governor
NEVADA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada

(AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory in Nevada gave Democrats the 50 […]
NEVADA STATE
Vice

A Red Wave Didn’t Give Republicans the House But Gerrymandering Probably Will

House Republicans failed to win the House on Election Day. But their earlier wins in the redistricting wars may still be enough for them to flip the House. Republicans aggressively gerrymandered a number of states over the past two years, redrawing congressional district lines to give them new seats, protect their vulnerable incumbents, and go hard after Democrats in states like Florida, Georgia, Ohio, and Texas. Democrats tried this as well in many places—but their efforts were stymied by court decisions in places like New York and limited by blue- and swing-state measures designed to end gerrymandering, the process where politicians get to pick their voters by redrawing political boundaries.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Republican Cory Mills flips House seat vacated by January 6 committee member Stephanie Murphy

The House seat currently held by Democrat Stephanie Murphy will be in Republican hands when the 118th Congress convenes in January 2023.Republican candidate Cory Mills, a US Army veteran turned defence contractor, defeated Democratic challenger Karen Green to flip the seat representing Florida’s Seventh Congressional District. It had been in Democratic hands since 2016 when Ms Murphy first won election to Congress.The seat is the first of just five seats Republicans need to change hands in order to control the House of Representatives next year. Ms Murphy, a moderate member of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, is...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Graham predicts Democrats will lose Senate; McConnell says we’ll see

After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined Wednesday to predict which party will win the Senate majority, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed confidence Republicans will flip the chamber. During an Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News, Graham told host Jesse Watters that a “tidal wave is coming,” predicting Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
Reason.com

COVID Lockdown Helps Bounce Democratic Governor in Nevada

While a national political audience, eyeing the razor-thin margin for partisan control of the United States Senate, eagerly awaits the nail-biting finish between incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto (D–Nev.) and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, people who actually live in Nevada have just made a more forthright decision about how their lives were governed during the height of COVID-19: They didn't like it.
NEVADA STATE
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy