kyma.com
Yuma doctor accused of pointing gun at teens
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says deputies arrested a Yuma doctor after he chased three teens down for jogging on his property and pointed a gun at them while he called law enforcement to report the incident. For further context, YCSO said deputies responded...
holtvilletribune.com
Suspect, 17, in Custody for Calipatria Drive-by
CALIPATRIA — A 17-year-old from Westmorland has been arrested on three counts of attempted murder for what police suspect is a gang-related drive-by shooting of three teenage victims on Saturday evening, Nov. 5, Calipatria Police Chief Lynn Mara told the Calexico Chronicle. Mara said the first of two shooters...
KTAR.com
Man indicted for smuggling 71 pounds into US through southern Arizona
PHOENIX — A man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Arizona last month for smuggling 71 pounds of fentanyl into the U.S. through a border port of entry in southern Arizona, authorities said. Edwin Francisco Cubillas of Mexico, 27, faces two charges, including importation of fentanyl and...
Yuma Union High School District is in need of dozens of bus drivers
Yuma School's Director of Transportation, Ron Schepers, says the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) needs 37 bus driver positions to fill in order to be fully staffed, which will help the department get back to normal operating procedures. The post Yuma Union High School District is in need of dozens of bus drivers appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Crossing Railroad offers free public rides
There was a fun attraction taking place at the Yuma Territorial Prison. The post Yuma Crossing Railroad offers free public rides appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Motorcyclist Dies
Yuma County Sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning crash that claimed a life. At 12:13 a.m. Friday morning an accident was reported in the 12-600 block of South Frontage Road. A motorcycle ridden by Shelby Huston, 30, of Yuma, crossed the center line and collided head on with a car. Huston died at the scene. YCSO reported that alcohol and speed appear to be a factor in the collision. The accident remains under investigation.
Fatal collision on South Frontage Road
On Friday, November 11, 2022, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) received a report of a motorcycle-vehicle collision. The post Fatal collision on South Frontage Road appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Nov. 4-7
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7. 7:23 a.m.: A Niland man reported bullet holes in his mother and sister’s vehicles. He suspects they appeared overnight and believes he knows who the suspects are.
Veterans show off their talents in the Foothills
One local veteran Robert Stevwing was at the event selling his wood carvings. The post Veterans show off their talents in the Foothills appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
ECPD Awarded A Grant
(El Centro Police Department to increase safety in the City)...The Department has recieved a $50,000 grant. It is from the California Office of TRaffic Safety, through the National Highway Safety Administration. The Grant Program will run through September 2023. The funds will be used to increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs. Some of those programs include DUI Checkpoints and patrols focused on impaired drivers, distracted driver enforcement, dangerous drivers putting people biking or walking at risk, extra focus on violations that cause the most collisions such as speeding, failure to yield, runnubng stop signs and red lights and improper lane changes. Funds will also be used for community presentations, officer training and collaborative enforcement efforts.
kyma.com
Yumans take a walk around the park to end Alzheimer’s
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents across Yuma embarked on a walk to end Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday, November 12, 2022. West Wetlands Park was the sight of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Straightaway, The opening ceremony began at 9:00am with the walk taking place at 9:30am.
holtvilletribune.com
Cattle Call Traditions Roll On By
BRAWLEY — While most youths in Brawley were sitting on the street curbs, awaiting the start of the Cattle Call Parade, not Becquer Morales. He had the best seat in town on Saturday morning, Nov. 12, right at the foot of the cowboy statue in the Plaza. “I like...
holtvilletribune.com
El Centro Celebrates Opening of New Library
EL CENTRO — Children eagerly cut the ribbon and excitedly hurried through the front door of the new El Centro Library at its opening day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10. It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the well-attended ceremony where there was a row of food trucks, balloon animals and face painting for children, a fire engine with a large American flag waving at the end of its extended ladder, and a dancing Mickey Mouse posing for photographs.
Yuma Veterans Day parade tomorrow
Don't miss the American Legion Veterans Day Parade on November 11 in Yuma. The post Yuma Veterans Day parade tomorrow appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Veterans Day
(Veterans Day is derived from Armistice Day)...World War 1 ended on the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour in 1918. In 1938 congress decided to honor the World War 1 Veterans, and they created Armistice Day. In 1954 Congress decided all Veterans should be honored so they changed Armistice Day to Veterans Day. In Imperial County honoring Veterans began Thursday at Imperial Valley College and at San Diego State University/Imperial Valley Campus. Veterans Ceremonies began at 9 this morning with a Veterans Day Breakfast. Veterans Day Services began at 10 am at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico. Those events were hosted by the Baja Runners. Brawley held Veterans Day Ceremonies at the Veterans Memoriakl Wall on Main Street at 11 a.m. Also at 11 am Ceremonies were held in El Centro at the Veterans Memorial Wall at Bucklin Park. The American Legion Post in Brawley held their annual walk from Westmorland to Brawley Friday morning. The American Legion Post in El Centro will host a Veterans Day Deep Pit BBQ at their Lodge in El Centro beginninbg at 12 noon Saturday. The annual Imperial Valley Veterans Parade was held in Holtville last Friday.
Hospital District Board member resigns chairmanship
Polston was presented with a plaque by fellow board member Rick Dinsmore and had been chairman since 2019. The post Hospital District Board member resigns chairmanship appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Distinguished Budget Presentation Award
(The City of El Centro recieves an award)....It is the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. It is not the first time for the City. Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada announced the award for Fiscal Year 2023 to the City of El Centro for its commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principals of governmental budgeting. They said the award represents a significant achievement by the City of El Centro. In order to recieve this award, the City had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. Budget documents must meet program criteria, and excel as a policy document, a financial plan, operations guide, and a communication tool. There are over 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program.
kxoradio.com
The Count Continues
The Imperial County Registrar of Voters released another update on the November 8 General Election. As of Thursday evening, there were approximately 14,800 unprocessed vote-by-mail ballots and provisional ballots yet to be counted. More vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by election day are expected. The Thursday count shows about 1,600 ballots were processed since the Wednesday update. Another update is expected Friday evening.
