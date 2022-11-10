(Veterans Day is derived from Armistice Day)...World War 1 ended on the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour in 1918. In 1938 congress decided to honor the World War 1 Veterans, and they created Armistice Day. In 1954 Congress decided all Veterans should be honored so they changed Armistice Day to Veterans Day. In Imperial County honoring Veterans began Thursday at Imperial Valley College and at San Diego State University/Imperial Valley Campus. Veterans Ceremonies began at 9 this morning with a Veterans Day Breakfast. Veterans Day Services began at 10 am at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico. Those events were hosted by the Baja Runners. Brawley held Veterans Day Ceremonies at the Veterans Memoriakl Wall on Main Street at 11 a.m. Also at 11 am Ceremonies were held in El Centro at the Veterans Memorial Wall at Bucklin Park. The American Legion Post in Brawley held their annual walk from Westmorland to Brawley Friday morning. The American Legion Post in El Centro will host a Veterans Day Deep Pit BBQ at their Lodge in El Centro beginninbg at 12 noon Saturday. The annual Imperial Valley Veterans Parade was held in Holtville last Friday.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO