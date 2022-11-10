Read full article on original website
The Nebraska City News Press
Girls Day Out held in Nebraska City
Do it.” That’s the principle behind Girls’ Day Out, which took place at Southeast Community College’s Nebraska City Learning Center on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Ninth grade students from Nebraska City High School and Lourdes Central Catholic were able to take part in five hours of career education and guidance during the event, which offered the young women opportunities to hear from medical professionals, educators, the Otoe County Court Clerk Magistrate, entrepreneurs, and tradespeople as they visited classrooms in the center to hear presentations.
WOWT
Election 2022: Bennington school bond rejected
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha-metro school district is trying to figure out how to move forward after voters overwhelmingly rejected building a new high school on Tuesday. The vote even created a shake-up on the school board. Bennington Public Schools had never lost a bond vote — until last...
WOWT
Bellevue Chamber cancels postponed Veterans Day parade
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade won’t be happening this year. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community said Thursday that the parade, rescheduled for Saturday because of last weekend’s cold, wet weather forecast, was fully canceled. Cold weather is expected again this weekend; organizers cited the “expected single-digit windchill temperatures forecasted for Saturday morning as the reason for the latest cancellation.
The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release that Nebraska's Official Veterans Day Parade is canceled.
KETV.com
'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature
Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
News Channel Nebraska
NU Notes: Weidner scores 20, No. 22 Husker women top Houston Christian
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Allison Weidner scored 20 points and No. 22 Nebraska cruised to a 79-48 win over Houston Christian. The Cornhuskers (2-0) steadily pulled away, leading 35-18 at the half as three players had six points and two more had five. Weidner had 14 points in the second half when Nebraska shot 52%.
doniphanherald.com
City proposes changes to floodplain regulations, a process critics say must first be balanced with other flood-mitigation efforts
In a long-simmering debate over how best to protect Lincoln from floods, one thing everybody agrees on is this: Lincoln is wetter than it used to be. Lincoln’s federal floodplain maps are based on rainfall totals from 1961, and in 2014 the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gathered new historical data that confirmed a sobering reality: Lincoln’s weather patterns have changed over the past half-century. The city is wetter in the winter and spring, drier in the summer.
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
KETV.com
City of Ashland holds funeral, honors life of r
ASHLAND, Neb. — The city of Ashland honored the life of its mayor Saturday afternoon. Richard Grauerholz died Friday, Nov. 4. He had served as the mayor of Ashland since 2014. Before becoming mayor, he spent 31 years as an instructor for the State of Nebraska Fire Marshal Training...
News Channel Nebraska
Wilson "Bill" Sigerson
Wilson “Bill” Sigerson, age 99 of Nebraska City died November 10, 2022 at the Ambassador Care Center in Nebraska City. Bill was born August 20, 1923 in Loup City to Wilson and Myrl (Bartlett) Sigerson, Sr. The family included four brothers, James, Venith, Jack, Bart and one sister, Sharon Rose who was killed in an accident at age 2. Wilson graduated from Yutan High School at age 16. He then joined the Civilian Conservation Corps (C.C.C.) after his 17th birthday. At age 19 he entered the military and served during World War II until 1946. He then entered Peru College in the fall of 1946 where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1949. He then earned a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of Nebraska in 1950. He worked for Woodmen Insurance Company in Lincoln until 1962. Bill and his family then moved back to Nebraska City, where he was a teacher at both country school, and then at Nebraska City Junior High for several years. He retired from farming in 1993 at age 70 and moved to Nebraska City. He was married to Ruth Ann Mitzner in May of 1947. They had been married 68 years when Ruth passed away August 13, 2016. Bill was a long-time member of Bethel United Church of Christ where he served as President of the Church Council, member of the Spiritual Council, Sunday School teacher and Superintendent of the Sunday School. He was also a lifetime member of the Elks, Eagles, American Legion and the V.F.W. Survivors include his children, Mary Garland and her husband Jeff of Lee’s Summit, MO, Daniel Sigerson of Nebraska City; grandchildren, Jonathan Garland of Lee’s Summit, MO; Bethany Cross and husband Tyler of Belton MO, McKensie Sigerson of Omaha, and Kurtis Sigerson of Nebraska City; great grandchildren, Sabella, Jaxton and Everley Cross of Belton, MO; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife and grandson, Aaron Garland.
WOWT
High school football semifinals: Gretna knocks off Creighton Prep to return to Class A final
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Teams punched their tickets to the state championship tonight. In Class A and B, it will be a battle of the top two teams, as the number one and two seeds prevailed in their semifinal match ups. Here are the highlights from tonight’s action. Grand...
WOWT
Omaha restaurant works toward sustainabily by building greenhouse
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular downtown restaurant is trying to become more sustainable by growing its own produce. “You plant a tree for future generations, not for yourself. And that’s kind of what we’re doing here,” said Jess Urban, co-owner of Block 16. The downtown restaurant...
klin.com
Volleyball: No. 4 Nebraska at No. 6 Ohio State Today
Control of the Big Ten Conference is at state this afternoon. The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team is in Columbus, Ohio, to face No. 6 Ohio State today. The Huskers won the first meeting this season in five sets. Nebraska is 22-2 on the season and 14-1 in Big Ten...
1011now.com
Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
What are the reasons why some parents pull their children out of Omaha public schools?
Public schools have had a rough few years. Since the start of the pandemic, parents have pulled more than one and a half million kids out of the public education system and turned elsewhere. What's your opinion?
klkntv.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation gives driving tips for deer season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In Nebraska, daylight saving time brings more than just a time change. It brings deer in the middle of mating season closer to city roads and highways. The deer, which are looking for food post farmers’ harvest, begin to cross the pavement at increasing rates...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Can it possibly get worse? Yes, it can.
Just when you think things can’t get worse for Nebraska, reality delivers a cold, hard slap in the face. Forget the fact that Nebraska dropped a 34-3 decision Saturday to No. 3 Michigan. Everyone saw that coming. What they didn’t see is insult to injury. Nebraska, already without starting...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Beatrice City Councilmen wrapping up their service, next month
BEATRICE – Eighteen years of service will be leaving the Beatrice City Council in early December. Second Ward Councilman Rick Clabaugh, a retired pharmacy owner, has served ten years on the city council. Fourth Ward Councilman Joe Billesbach, a local jewelry business owner, is completing eight years on the body.
Corn Nation
At This Point Nebraska Is Asking Mickey Joseph to Perform Miracles
It happens almost every season. The starting quarterback gets hurt and a football team has no choice but to rely on the backup quarterback. It also happens that the backup quarterback gets injured and that same team then has to rely on the third string quarterback. This doesn’t happen as often, but it does happen.
kmaland.com
Clarinda Lutheran School threat investigated
(Clarinda) -- A juvenile is in custody following an alleged threat to Clarinda Lutheran School. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says his department was notified late Wednesday evening of a juvenile's written threat of violence to the Clarinda Lutheran campus. Brothers say school officials cooperated fully with police to address the threat, and that the juvenile is currently in police custody. Following a thorough investigation into the threat, as well as a search of the facility, the chief says he's confident there's no ongoing threat to the school or community.
