Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Save One Of The Oldest Football Clubs In Italy By Becoming Investors: 'A Story Of Redemption'

mega

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos can add to their resume, as they are now joining the ownership group of Campobasso 1919, one of the oldest and most storied football clubs in Italy!

Due to challenges within the business, Campobasso and the people of Molise were potentially going to lose the club one week before the season began, but the Hollywood stars jumped in and became investors .

According to the press release, "In their co-ownership role, Ripa and Consuelos will work with North Sixth Group, the principal owner and operator, to build Campobasso 1919’s media presence, and increase commercial activities and sponsorship opportunities."

mega

MARRIAGE CONFESSION: KELLY RIPA ADMITS SHE & MARK CONSUELOS 'REALLY WORKED' TO KEEP THEIR RELATIONSHIP INTACT

Campobasso is the most popular team in the region of Molise, which is located between Rome and Naples and has beat some other victorious teams, such as Juventus, AC Milan and Lazio.

“The Campobasso project is the quintessential underdog story,” the actor said in a statement about the new venture. “Campobasso’s love for football can be seen in its unwavering loyalty and passion for this club. When I sat with Matt and heard the story about these fans being at risk of losing the sport they love, Kelly and I wanted to get involved and be part of the solution. This is a story of redemption, rebirth, and hope that will be playing out on the football pitches of Italy, and we are truly proud to play a role as co-owners .”

mega

“We are thrilled to welcome Kelly and Mark to our ownership group of Campobasso 1919,” Matt Rizzetta , Chairman of North Sixth Group, parent company and operator of Campobasso 1919, added of having the stars on board. “Beyond football, we view Campobasso 1919 as a platform to represent the immigrants, ex-pats, and underdogs across the world who can relate to the pain and suffering these fans have endured, but also to the importance of perseverance on the journey to achieving dreams .”