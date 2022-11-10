ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving Now Has A Supporter In LeBron James

By Shandel Richardson
 3 days ago

LeBron James normally doesn't listen to apologies when it comes to someone's racially-charged comments or behavior.

This time, he is making an exception.

On Thursday, James used his social media platform to express his support of Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving returning to the court.

"I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information," James wrote on Twitter. "And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session."

Irving was initially suspended five games for retweeting a link about a film that contained anti-Jewish commentary. He later apologized.

Here's his full statement:

"To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary. I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti- semticism (sic) by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am."

Comments / 28

Guest-112
3d ago

All Jewish fam and communities? What about Kyrie and the black k communities affected by this BS. Israel is NOT the home of these Euro Jews. Plain and Simple

Reply(1)
21
Jayson Reagor
3d ago

Jewish people please show me or tell me what was so offensive about the documentary. Yall know that the original Jews were black or of African decent just like yall know Jesus was as well.

Reply(3)
12
Political LiL
3d ago

how the hell twitting a movie is antisemitic but Jeff Bezo selling the movie...a so what moments why is it no outcry against him?

Reply(1)
8
