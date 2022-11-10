ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

How Has the Knicks' Big 3 Responded To Early Challenges?

By Riley Sheppard
All Knicks
All Knicks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RBvm1_0j6HsrBB00

Bleacher Report wrote on the New York Knicks top players and how they have performed to open the 2022-2023 campaign

Through the first 11 games of the 2022-2023 season, the New York Knicks (5-6) have stayed out of the limelight, for the most part. In attempting to make its second playoff appearance in the past decade, New York has hovered around .500 in the early going.

But for a team that made one of the biggest splashes during this offseason's free agency period, signing Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract, immediate expectations remain relatively high. To that end, Bleacher Report recently analyzed how the Knicks' de facto big three of Brunson, Julius Randle, and R.J Barrett have played up to this point in the season.

On the positive side, Brunson, who spent his first four seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, has lived up to the massive standards the contract placed upon him.

"Pumping in a personal-best 19.7 points per game is impressive on its own, but doing that on 50.7 percent shooting is wholly encouraging," Bleacher Report wrote. "(So is) tossing out a career-high 7.3 assists while coughing up just 1.7 turnovers in 33.8 minutes per game."

On the other hand, the career-long Knick Barrett seemed poised for an All-Star leap since the midway point of last season but has struggled to find a rhythm from beyond the arc in the fledgling stages of this one, hitting just under 31 percent of his threes. Barrett is still averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, but his lack of consistency leaves him a few steps away from that leap to stardom.

"He can be relentless off the bounce, he rebounds well for his position, he works as a secondary playmaker, and he usually holds his own defensively," Bleacher Report wrote. "If goodness was the goal, he's there already and knocking on the door of very-goodness. [sic]. If greatness is the aim, though, the 22-year-old still has several boxes to check."

Finally, there's Randle, whose lone All-Star appearance came in his second season with the Knicks in 2021. Playing in the first season of a four-year, $117 million contract extension bestowed after that campaign, the fanbase has been hopeful Randle rediscover his game with Brunson in tow.

Unfortunately for the Knicks, however, Randle has dealt with some inconsistencies to begin the year, averaging nearly as many assists (3.3) as turnovers (3.2).

"Most metrics paint him better than last season, so if that's where expectations were set, he's a half-tick above them," the analysis declares. "However, if folks were hoping for a return to his All-NBA second-team form from 2020-21, he's nowhere near that level."

The Knicks hope to get back to .500 Friday night at home against the Detroit Pistons (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @RileyDSheppard

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here .

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen A. Smith on why the Lakers have to trade LeBron James

On Thursday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith argued that the Los Angeles Lakers have to trade forward LeBron James if they want to give themselves a better future. Smith’s argument is rooted in the fact that the Lakers are one of the worst shooting teams in the league right now. Smith also mentions that he likes what rookie head coach Darvin Ham is doing in terms of creating an effective offensive scheme and that the big 3 of James, forward Anthony Davis, and guard Russell Westbrook are playing well in their respective roles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Features Derrick Rose

Life is about knowing your role. If you can’t identify it and succeed in it, you’re not going to get very far. The same applies to the NBA. Some get starring roles. They’re the focal point of what’s happening. Others find themselves in supporting roles. Just don’t make the mistake of minimizing their importance.
NBC Sports

Steph makes ridiculous half-court shot after buzzer vs. Cavs

It might not have counted, but Steph Curry ended the first quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center in style. As the first quarter ended, a pass heading out of bounds was deflected to Curry. He then picked up the ball and shot it from beyond half-court as the buzzer sounded, swishing it through the net.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks could trade notable young player?

With so many mouths to feed in New York this season, the Knicks may be cutting one loose. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported on Friday that the Knicks have gotten calls from opposing teams about potential trades involving guard Immanuel Quickley. Begley notes that Quickley, who is eligible to get an extension in the summer of 2023, is part of a surplus of talented young players in New York, not all of whom the Knicks have minutes for.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Kith Founder Ronnie Fieg Is the Knicks’ First-Ever Creative Director

Ronnie Fieg, the founder and CEO of Kith, has been named the first-ever creative director of the New York Knicks. The news is hardly surprising, as Kith designed the Knicks’ City Edition Uniforms each of the past two seasons. Fieg’s celebrated brand previously partnered with the team for several collections, as well as a new court at Madison Square Garden and refurbished playground court in Queens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Looney's sage advice to Wiseman about inconsistent minutes

Kevon Looney knows exactly how James Wiseman feels early in the 2022-23 NBA season. Speaking to reporters following the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center, Looney shared what Wiseman has to do to crack the rotation again. "Just keep working, trust the process, trust...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan, gets Syracuse basketball offer

Twenty years ago, future NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony led Syracuse to the national championship at the end of the 2002-03 season. On Sunday, Kiyan Anthony, the son of the Most Outstanding Player in the 2003 NCAA tournament, received an offer from the Orange. The younger Anthony is a 6-foot-5 wing...
SYRACUSE, NY
All Knicks

All Knicks

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
464
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

All Knicks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/knicks

Comments / 0

Community Policy