Phoenix, AZ

Four Suns Rank Highly in Trade Value Rankings

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XXpjy_0j6HsqIS00

HoopsHype released their latest batch of trade value rankings, and four members of the Phoenix Suns find themselves in the Top 60.

The Phoenix Suns have one of the top rosters in the league, and it should come as no surprise that practically their entire starting lineup cracked the Top 60 of HoopsHype's Trade Value 4.0 Rankings .

Although the Suns are more likely to trade Jae Crowder and potentially some bench players, they have some fairly valuable pieces:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Emu2d_0j6HsqIS00

No. 6: Devin Booker

Guaranteed money left: $294,073,600 till 2027-28

Previous Ranking: No. 10 (+4)

Agent: Jessica Holtz and Melvin Booker

"Booker blew by expectations by being voted into All-NBA 1st Team last season. He will remain with the Suns for the foreseeable future now that he signed a supermax extension with them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oxU8l_0j6HsqIS00

No. 40: Mikal Bridges

Guaranteed money left: $90,000,000 till 2025-26

Previous Ranking: No. 40 (-)

Agent: Sam Goldfeder, Jordan Gertler, Jeff Schwartz

"Bridges’ $90 million extension has kicked in and he’s already looking like a great value on it. He could probably command multiple good future first-round picks, but the Suns are likely to hold onto him even if they’re blown away by offers since defensive wings like him are extremely hard to come by."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10bTbb_0j6HsqIS00

No. 55: Deandre Ayton

Guaranteed money left: $132,929,128 till 2024-25

Previous Ranking: No. 58 (+3)

Agent: Bill Duffy and Nima Namakian

"Ayton’s trade value should remain high going forward, even after getting the maximum contract he was seeking since the last offseason. He has proven to be one of the most viable centers for the playoffs."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mzxa_0j6HsqIS00

No. 56: Chris Paul

Guaranteed money left: $44,200,000 till 2023-24

Previous Ranking: No. 46 (-10)

Agent: Steve Heumann and Ty Sullivan

"Paul has been less aggressive with his shot, which has resulted in inconsistent shooting nights and a significant drop in efficiency and usage. Despite this, there still could be teams out there willing to give up positive assets for the 37-year-old veteran."

Phoenix power forward Cam Johnson also made the list at No. 79, with HoopsHype saying, "Johnson was one of the most underrated players in the league due to having a limited role off the bench for a stacked Suns team. He’s shining as a starter so far."

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
ABOUT

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

