Penguins Need to Capitalize on Momentum Before Falling Further Behind

The Pittsburgh Penguins got a win, but they'll need a few more before they can be back in conversations as one of the best teams in the NHL.

At long last, the Pittsburgh Penguins found another win and looked pretty dominant in doing so.

With a 4-1 defeat over the Washington Capitals, the Penguins not only showed they can still win hockey games, but are exercising all of the demons that haunted the streak.

They learned how to close out a game with the lead, get contributions for all over the lineup, and didn’t allow an untimely power play goal.

It’s great to find the win column again, but there is some ground to make up as their record now stands at 5-6-2 for 12 points.

Currently seventh in the Metropolitan Division, it’s time for the Penguins to start building on their recent momentum in a hurry.

For those that say it is a long season, you’re right; there is a lot of hockey left to be played, but the Penguins can’t play from behind.

They have to take advantage of all the small positives and turn them into momentum.

Almost every aspect of the Penguins game that was holding them back has began to turn a corner and that was highlighted in Washington.

The penalty kill held the opposing offense scoreless for the second straight game, Jeff Petry broke through for the first goal from the blue line since October 22, and the Penguins started seeing some good puck luck with a pair of soft goals.

These aren’t problems that can be fixed overnight, but the progress is being made.

While the power play still needs major help, the Penguins need to look at the rest of the positives changes they’ve been seeing and ride those.

The power play will too find it’s footing eventually, if they carry momentum and confidence onto the ice.

It all starts with the small things, and if the Penguins can capitalize they should have no problem getting back into the top spots in the standings.

