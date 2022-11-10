ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Tammy Lynn
3d ago

THATS A BIG LIE. Republicans have taken control of the House and hoping the senate . Nancy Pelosi is finished out done gone. she is finished in politics. Kevin Macarthy is probably going to be the new house speaker. Stop Lying to people. Republicans are going after Biden they are planning on putting the buckle on Biden and handcuffs and not going to let him get anything else passed or done these next 2 years. Biden is going to be walking around yaking and talking and not being able to do anything else and damage our country. Liberal Media stop Lying twist the truth around and get your facts straight.

That Dog Guy
3d ago

if you read this article you can clearly see it's purpose. more fuel on the fire to keep masses divided.. it's not news.

Boneheadbiden
3d ago

Well the democrats have been doing it since all of California went blue. Changed the way voting went and Democrats could run against each other instead of different parties guaranteeing they could hold the seat

