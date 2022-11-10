Read full article on original website
Dan’s Daily: Matt Murray Hopes to Face Penguins, NHL Trade Rumor Updates
MONTREAL — And just like that, the good feelings surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins went poof as the team couldn’t hold a pair of third period leads and neither last 60 seconds in a 5-4 OT loss to the Montreal Canadiens. One former Penguins player won’t score a goal against them, but goalie Matt Murray is hoping to return from injury on Tuesday when the Maple Leafs visit the Penguins. Murray hasn’t played in Pittsburgh since being traded in the summer of 2020. The Ottawa Senators are looking to the NHL trade market for a defenseman. The Calgary Flames are shopping for a scoring forward. And Claude Giroux returned home for a day.
Yardbarker
How the Kings became the Flames’ chief (non-Oilers) rivalry
Friends, the saying goes that rivalries are born in the playoffs. But in terms of formative regular season clashes, there are two teams that immediately come to mind for the Calgary Flames over the past couple of decades. One’s quite obvious: the Edmonton Oilers, the Flames’ counterpart in the Battle of Alberta.
ESPN
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
Yardbarker
Penguins Coach Sullivan Finally Making Some Changes
Mike Sullivan, head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, is currently in unfamiliar territory. The Penguins snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Nov. 9, the longest losing streak of his coaching career. Pittsburgh clearly has faith in their head coach, which they proved a couple of months ago by giving him a three-year contract extension. However, the team’s current record of 6-6-2 has fans a bit unsettled. There were some questionable decisions that contributed to their recent skid, but it seems they have started to turn things around at least for now.
Yardbarker
Penguins Start Tristan Jarry Looking to Snap Personal Losing Streak
It's a back-to-back situation for the Penguins so the move to switch goalies isn't a big surprise, but DeSmith had a strong two outings. Head coach Mike Sullivan gave DeSmith two straight starts against the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs, both resulting in wins. With the Penguins slump as...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Loss to Penguins Secondary to Borje Salming Salute
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins last night by a score of 4-2. The game seemed almost secondary to the pregame “celebration” of Borje Salming’s life and career with the franchise. During the game, perhaps the Maple Leafs deserved a better fate. They didn’t...
FOX Sports
Capitals visit the Lightning after Milano's 2-goal showing
Washington Capitals (7-7-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Sonny Milano's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Capitals' 5-1 win. Tampa Bay is 7-6-1 overall and 3-2-1...
Yardbarker
Evgeni Malkin Earning Every Dollar of New Contract with Penguins
When the Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed Evgeni Malkin to a four-year contract, there were plenty of people saying he wasn’t deserving of the deal. Critics were quick to point out that Malkin was older, slower, and much too injury prone for a Penguins team that could maybe turn their focus to the youth.
Yardbarker
Penguins Take Another Overtime Loss in Montreal
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before; the Pittsburgh Penguins lose to the Montreal Canadiens in overtime, in Montreal, after blowing a lead. Much like the Penguins first road game of the season, they travel to Montreal just to lose in the extra frame after possessing a lead.
Yardbarker
Bryan Rust's Growing Inconsistencies Starting to Hurt Penguins
If there was one flaw that plagued Bryan Rust through the early years of his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, it was his lack on consistent scoring. It wasn’t until his sixth season with the Penguins that Rust finally came into his own as a full-time producer. If anyone...
Yardbarker
Penguins Goalie Tristan Jarry Says He's Dealing with 'Physical Issues'
2022-23 is supposed to be an important year for the Pittsburgh Penguins and their starting goalie, Tristan Jarry. Through his last five outings, however, Jarry hasn’t been able to record a win for the Penguins, but there may be a reason. Following another overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens,...
Should Penguins part ways with struggling winger Kasperi Kapanen?
Kasperi Kapanen’s second stint with the Penguins has been bumpy, to put it lightly. He impressed in 2020-21 with 30 points in 40 games, and it looked like he had finally become a consistent top-six winger. However, his per-game production slipped last year to the point where there were questions about whether or not he’d be tendered last summer by Pittsburgh. He ultimately was, inking a two-year, $6.4M contract, but he has slid down the depth chart to the point where he has recently been a healthy scratch.
Yardbarker
Jason Zucker Reaches Point-Per-Game Pace with Three Assists for Penguins in Montreal
Since joining the Pittsburgh Penguins in early 2020, Jason Zucker has mostly struggled. It’s been hard for Zucker to produce regularly and stay healthy in the Penguins lineup, but a new corner might be turned in 2022-23. Through 13 games played, Zucker is a clean point-per-game with 13 points...
Yardbarker
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly in Maple Leafs Loss to Penguins
By the eye test, this was a game in which the Toronto Maple Leafs deserved a better fate. It wasn’t to be though, as they fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2. The Maple Leafs started the game strong outshooting Pittsburgh 6-1 in the opening ten minutes. They also took a one-to-nothing lead at the 13:49 of the first when 5-foot-9, 180-pound Denis Malgin bodied 6-foot-4, 205-pound, Brian Dumoulin, off the puck in the Penguins zone. Malgin then created some open ice for himself in the corner of the rink before firing a shot on the net. Penguins’ goalie Casey DeSmith stopped the shot but Zach Aston-Reese knocked in the rebound to score his second goal of the season.
Yardbarker
Igor Shesterkin dominates as Rangers blast Coyotes
Igor Shesterkin made 17 of his 31 saves in the first period as the host New York Rangers recovered from a slow start and beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 Sunday night to snap a three-game home losing streak. Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored 78 seconds apart late in the...
Yardbarker
Penguins snap third-period tie, down Maple Leafs
Brock McGinn scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins went on to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh. Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, who have won two straight after losing seven in a row.
Yardbarker
Jake Guentzel Dominating as Penguins Top Goal Scorer
Already twice a 40-goal scorer, Jake Guentzel is once again leading the Pittsburgh Penguins in goals and there doesn’t seem to be any sign of stopping. With goals in four straight games, Guentzel continues to live up to the preseason expectations. Is a 50-goal season a reasonable possibility? It...
ESPN
McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2
TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
FOX Sports
Rangers look to end home losing streak in game against the Coyotes
Arizona Coyotes (6-7-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (7-5-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -319, Coyotes +251; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Arizona Coyotes looking to end a three-game home losing streak. New York is...
Yardbarker
Mikko Rantanen's 4-point night carries Avs past Hurricanes
Mikko Rantanen had a goal and three assists, Cale Makar scored twice, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 in Denver on Saturday night. Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, and Pavel Francouz turned away 24 shots for Colorado, which has won four in a row.
