Read full article on original website
Related
WGAU
Week 10 Fantasy Football Recap: Fields stays hot, Watson breaks out, Jefferson & Lamb dominate
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Some of the best games, and fantasy performances, happened in the NFL’s week 10 slate of games. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski get together on Sunday evening to recap all of the action. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson had his statement...
Idaho8.com
Turnover-prone Allen coughs up 3 more in Bills loss to Vikes
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen blamed himself after his ongoing turnover problems continued in a 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Allen threw two interceptions and muffed a snap which the Vikings recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. Each of the turnovers directly impacted the outcome, ending with Allen getting intercepted in the end zone in overtime. Allen stressed his mishandling of the ball had nothing to do with an injured throwing elbow he sustained last week. Buffalo has lost two straight and surrendered its lead atop the AFC standings.
Idaho8.com
Rodgers rallies Packers past McCarthy’s Cowboys 31-28 in OT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers stopped a five-game skid with a 31-28 win over former coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys. Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson and led a 55-yard drive in overtime to set up Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal. Green Bay appeared well on its way to losing six straight games in the same season for the first time since 1988. The Packers trailed 28-14 in the fourth quarter before Rodgers led two long drives that ended with scoring passes to Watson. The Cowboys blew a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter for the first time in franchise history.
Idaho8.com
In return to Green Bay, McCarthy’s 4th-down call goes wrong
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas’ coach, Mike McCarthy didn’t exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol’ days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired. He went for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal. The Cowboys were stopped, McCarthy’s former quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field, and Green Bay beat Dallas 31-28. McCarthy says he’s fine with the decision. He’s more upset about the penalties that led to that pivotal fourth down.
Idaho8.com
Drafting Jalen Hurts was right call for undefeated Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts has become an MVP candidate for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. The star QB has the Eagles off to their first 8-0 start in franchise history. They are trying to match a franchise record with nine straight victories if they can beat the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles also won nine straight games in 1960, 2003 and 2017. Hurts has passed for 2,042 yards and 12 touchdowns and has run for 326 yards and six TDs this season. He has thrown just two interceptions. Hurts threw three touchdown passes when the Eagles beat Washington in September.
Idaho8.com
Watt’s return fuels Steelers to 20-10 win over shaky Saints
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett and George Pickens ran for 1-yard touchdowns and the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled away from the listless New Orleans Saints 20-10. Fueled by the return of star outside linebacker T.J. Watt, the Steelers held the Saints to 186 yards to win for just the second time in eight games. Pittsburgh sacked Andy Dalton twice and forced a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions to thwart any hope of a late rally by the Saints. Watt hadn’t played since tearing his left pectoral late in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati.
Idaho8.com
Cooper Kupp hurts ankle vs. Cardinals in latest blow to Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp injured his right ankle in the fourth quarter of their 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Super Bowl MVP landed awkwardly trying to catch a pass from John Wolford that was too high, coming down on his right leg with 14:18 remaining and the Rams trailing 17-10. Coach Sean McVay did not have any update on Kupp’s injury immediately after the game.
Idaho8.com
Brady, Bucs beat Seahawks 21-16 in historic Germany game
MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 in the first regular-season game played in Germany. Brady connected with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on scoring passes and Leonard Fournette ran one in as the Bucs (5-5) improved to .500 and snapped Seattle’s four-game winning streak. German fans packed Allianz Arena for the historic game and the Bucs delivered with a balanced offensive performance on three long scoring drives. Rachaad White started and ran for 105 yards on 22 carries. Brady completed 22 of 29 passes for 258 yards to add Germany to his list of international wins after victories in London (twice) and Mexico City with the New England Patriots.
Idaho8.com
NFL Week 10 preview: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers face Seattle Seahawks in Germany
Week 10 features the first-ever regular season game played in Germany. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) will face the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) in front of nearly 75,000 spectators at Allianz Arena in Munich. The meeting makes history on multiple fronts. It marks the first time two division leaders face off...
Idaho8.com
Justin Fields rushes for 147 yards in another Bears loss
CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields is collecting NFL records in his second season with the Chicago Bears. It just doesn’t mean all that much to him, not with all the losses piling up. Fields threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more TDs against the Detroit Lions. But the dynamic quarterback also threw an ugly interception that was returned for a touchdown in a 31-30 loss. According to STATS, Chicago became the first team in NFL history to score at least 29 points in three consecutive games and lose all three. The Bears have dropped six of seven overall.
Idaho8.com
Tagovailoa stays hot, throws for 3 TDs, Dolphins rout Browns
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa maintained his scorching form since his return from a concussion, throwing three touchdown passes as the Miami Dolphins beat the Cleveland Browns 39-17 for their fourth straight win. In a game that was a blowout by the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa connected with three receivers for his third straight three-touchdown game. Since returning in Week 7, Tagovailoa has 10 TD passes and no interceptions. He finished with 285 yards on 25-of-32 passing Sunday. Jeff Wilson rushed for 119 yards on 17 carries as the Dolphins finished with 491 yards of offense. Jacoby Brissett threw for 212 yards and a touchdown for Cleveland.
Idaho8.com
Mahomes throws 4 TD passes as Chiefs beat Jaguars 27-17
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns, Kadarius Toney showed glimpses of stardom in his second game for the Chiefs and Kansas City rolled to a 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The win came at a cost for Kansas City, which lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the concussion protocol after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco. Trevor Lawrence threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, both to Christian Kirk, who finished with nine catches for 105 yards for the Jaguars. Kansas City has won six straight against Jacksonville.
Comments / 0