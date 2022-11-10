As previously reported, Natalya suffered a dislocated nose during her match with Shayna Baszler on last Friday’s Smackdown. The nose has since been repaired with surgery. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Natalya will be out for a minimum of three months, maybe longer, as they are waiting for it to fully heal. Because the nose was dislocated, not broken, she was able to work the European tour after it happened and had surgery after. The doctors were able to center the nose back to her face and as she noted, it will stay the same shape. She was having trouble breathing after the injury but that has been repaired as well.

2 DAYS AGO