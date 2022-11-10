ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Jungle

Bengals safety Jessie Bates III playing free

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry may have said it best: “Pressure can burst a pipe, or pressure can make a diamond.”. For the first half of 2021, Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III was a pipe on the brink of bursting. The pressure continued to mount as Bates worried over things he could not control, like his contract situation with the Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Sunday NFL games open thread

A loaded NFL Sunday is on deck, and it begins with the NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany, where the Seattle Seahawks face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 9:30 am ET. There’s plenty more football on tap, so come join the fun in today’s open thread!
NFL Analysis Network

Browns Receive Massive Injury News On Key Defensive Star

The Cleveland Browns picked up a huge win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 before heading into their Week 9 bye. They were able to shut down the explosive Bengals’ offense, which was without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase because of a hip injury. Cleveland was without a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (11/11): In honor of Veterans Day

It was only natural for several Bengals to go out into the community recently and help a veteran as they celebrated Veterans Day. In honor of Veterans Day, the Bengals recently teamed with Operation Ramp It Up to help a veteran in the community. Notre Dame Tight End Michael Mayer...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Trey Hendrickson still among the best at what he does

Intense. That one word sums up Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive end Trey Hendrickson. “The first thing you have to mention when you talk about Trey is his intensity,” Bengals defensive line coach Marion Hobby said. “He’s an intense football player. He’s intense in the meeting rooms, and he’s intense on the field. And on game day, he tries to take it up to another level.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals nominate Hayden Hurst for NFL’s Salute to Service Award

On Veterans Day, it’s only fitting we spotlight one of the great off-field acknowledgements for a Cincinnati Bengals player. The team’s tight end, Hayden Hurst, has been nominated for the NFL’s 12th Annual “Salute to Service Award” presented by USAA. The Salute to Service Award...
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

3-star CB Cameron Calhoun decommits from Cincinnati

Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun has decommitted from Cincinnati. Calhoun had also been committed to West Virginia earlier in the cycle. He is the No. 477 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
CINCINNATI, OH

