Intense. That one word sums up Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive end Trey Hendrickson. “The first thing you have to mention when you talk about Trey is his intensity,” Bengals defensive line coach Marion Hobby said. “He’s an intense football player. He’s intense in the meeting rooms, and he’s intense on the field. And on game day, he tries to take it up to another level.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO