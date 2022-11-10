Read full article on original website
What's Happening, Hillsborough?
HILLSBOROUGH — Wednesday, Nov. 16, is the last day Hillsborough County residents can comment on the county’s Greenways Master Plan. The forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W Bearss Ave., Tampa. It will focus on two important areas:. •...
East Bay holds off Osceola to advance to region semifinals
GIBSONTON — Mike Gottman’s worst fears appeared to be coming true. “Don’t let a team hang around,” the East Bay coach told his squad at halftime of Friday’s Class 3M, Region 2 quarterfinal against visiting Osceola. “A fluke play … anything can happen.”
Hillsborough Pets of the Week
Anyone interested in adopting or fostering any of this week’s featured pets can make an appointment to meet them at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center by calling 813-744-5660 or going online to https://service.hillsboroughcounty.org/311/animal-request/. Visit TampaBeacon.com to see more.
Hillsborough commission’s new faces bring GOP majority
Joshua Wostal began Nov. 8 like he did most everyday for 18 months. Up at 6:30 a.m. Open his UPS store at 7:30 a.m. and work a three-hour shift until the full-time staff arrived. From 10:30 on he switched his focus to being a Hillsborough County Commission candidate. Since spring...
EmpowHer2 group setting Chamberlain High students up for success
TAMPA — Some students may feel like they get stuck with labels — “bad,” “troubled,” or “misguided” — but staff at Chamberlain High School can see there is so much potential to them. Thanks to the EmpowHer2 program, 26 girls are...
Westchase food drive provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need
WESTCHASE — The spirit of thanksgiving is present within the Westchase community as residents gather needed items for Metropolitan Ministries’ holiday food drive. On Nov. 20, volunteers will be picking up donations from the following neighborhoods: Westchase, Westchester, Windsor Place, Mandolin, Highland Park, Waterchase, West Hampton, Westwood Lakes, and Fawn Ridge.
Bonnie Raitt, Marc Cohn to play Ruth Eckerd Hall
CLEARWATER — Ten-time Grammy award-winner Bonnie Raitt has returned to the stage with a national tour featuring a concert Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $63.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Singer-songwriter Marc Cohn also will perform. The...
