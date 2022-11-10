Read full article on original website
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
cohaitungchi.com
Four Romantic “Dates” for Sarasota Lovers
Spring comes early in Florida. Even in February a bright yellow sun in the clear blue sky warms orange groves glistening with fruit. Honeybees buzz about pollinating the orange blossoms. Birds flit from tree to tree, gathering twigs for their nests. Valentine’s Day is almost here, and with inspiration from...
fox13news.com
Friends bring dream of owning an Italian market to life in Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - With a food service background and an Italian heritage, friends Bill Moschella and Anthony Spadafora took a leap of faith bringing their dream of a small-town Italian market to life. "It started with a little wooden stand on the streets of Boston during an Italian festival,"...
Longboat Observer
At Home With: Carolyn Michel and Howard Millman
Every house tells a story or two. Carolyn Michel and Howard Millman’s home on St. Armands Key tells several thousand. It’s the history of the couple’s lives, carefully curated and displayed. Some stories are funny, some are sad and some appropriately dramatic. The pair is, after all, Sarasota’s reigning power couple when it comes to the town’s thriving theater scene.
Longboat Observer
Rock the Preserve to jam out at the Bay Preserve on Sunday
Bring out your lawn chairs and jam out with the Second Nature Band at this picnic-style gathering at the Bay Preserve from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. The music fundraiser helps with the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast and honors Mary Terese Finnegan, who died from complications of cancer, but was a supporter of the Foundation's work preserving wild land and animals.
Two Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Players Announced For $2M In Combined Winnings
In the midst of Hurricane Nicole last week in the Sunshine State, the Florida Lottery still announced two scratch-off winners who hit it big. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Nagendra KC, 63, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH
The 34th annual Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival returns this weekend
The Black Honkeys, The Shakes Society and The Paul Anthony Band headline this three-day celebration.
Longboat Observer
Wild Florida: Rain and wind place endangered air plants in peril
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the fate of giant and cardinal air plants at Myakka River State Park was of particular concern. Both native species are endangered in Florida because of habitat loss and illegal collecting of specimens from natural areas. They are also threatened by the invasive Mexican...
Pop-up holiday bars opening in Tampa, St. Pete & Dunedin
Multiple holiday-themed pop-up bars are opening in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Dunedin this holiday season.
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
941area.com
Find Scrumptious Thanksgiving Pies & Desserts at Bradenton & Sarasota Bakeries
Thanksgiving is a few days away. If you are the kind of person who loves to order things on time, you are in the right place. Most bakeries in Bradenton & Sarasota are already taking orders for Thanksgiving in Sarasota. Whether you want a pie or cheesecake, you can always...
westorlandonews.com
$10M Stunning Beach House on Gulf of Mexico Set for Auction
DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning a stunning, sun-drenched private residence overlooking the picturesque beaches of Lido Key in Sarasota, Florida. Known to locals as “The Pirate House or the Cactus House,” this contemporary masterpiece, designed by the highly renowned DSDG Architects, is an influence of the modern Miami Beach Art Deco movement.
Red tide warnings for Sarasota, Manatee counties
VENICE, Florida — The Florida Department of Health expanded its advisory this week for red tide in Sarasota County after detection at all 16 beaches. It's also been detected in parts of Manatee County. Up to high concentrations of red tide were detected in Sarasota County, while medium concentrations...
Longboat Observer
Lakeshore condominium project in Lakewood Ranch targets 2023 groundbreaking
After a number of delays and three different owners, the condominium project along Lake Uihlein in Main Street at Lakewood Ranch has targeted 2023 for groundbreaking. Developer Frank Dagostino, whose recent projects have been in Clearwater and St. Petersburg, said he hoped to clear permitting stages with Manatee County in the next few weeks so the beginning stages of construction can begin. Adam Myara, a Realtor marketing the property, said reservations for condominiums already are being taken and the first units could be under construction in January and available as early as June of 2024.
Beach Beacon
Mahaffey to present Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
ST. PETERSBURG — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will return to the Tampa Bay area Tuesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $58.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com. Two traveling ensembles will...
businessobserverfl.com
Chef brings acclaimed Chinese restaurant concept home to Tampa
Lauded by Bon Appetit magazine and Guy Fieri, Hales Blackbrick, created by Richard Hales, is set to open Nov. 15. Chef Richard Hales, the creator of Hales Blackbrick, a modern, elevated Chinese restaurant in Miami, will open a second location in Tampa, his hometown, Nov. 15. Hales Blackbrick, according to...
Longboat Observer
Veterans Day parade marches with pride down Sarasota's Main Street
The Sarasota community gathered along Main Street on Friday for the opportunity to honor and thank veterans at this year's Veterans Day Parade. "I am walking in honor of my son, Leo Michael Puhaly. He is a fallen hero, but I am doing this in honor of him," said Brenda Spratt, who was one of many to march down Main Street.
Longboat Observer
Instructions from Ian
Emma Burke, digital fulfillment specialist at the Observer Media Group, frantically called her wedding planner, Janice Blackmon, on Monday, worried about the status of her upcoming nuptials to her fiancé, Patrick Jolly. The ceremony and reception are slated to take place Thursday, at the Powel Crosley Estate. Outside. The...
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14
2021 Doubles 1st Place: Karen Fralich, Dan Belcher "Skull Duggery"London / Off Our Couch. Home of crystal clear waters, amazing sunsets, and powdery white sands, Siesta Key is always a joy to visit. Boasting an awesome beach town atmosphere and the top-ranked beach in the country, a visit to Siesta Key can satisfy any traveler's wanderlust. However, there is one time of year that brings in fans of sandcastle creations and tourists by the thousands and that would be this weekend from November 11-14th for the Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival.
‘Rock Star’ Con Artist Ran Wild. Then He Met Dick Vitale.
It was too good to be true, with a Florida twist.After agreeing to buy a 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class at a Sarasota dealership last month, police say, a man who called himself Robert Banagino told the manager helping him sign for the luxury car retailing for over $132,000 that he had an unusual problem.The self-styled New York businessman said he had traveled to Florida as part of his hurricane relief business in the wake of the devastation wrought by Ian, and decided to purchase two properties in the same number of days, according to a Sarasota Sheriff’s Office police report. At...
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa gains nonstop to Raleigh
November 11, 2022 - Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines announced Thursday it will open a base at Raleigh Durham International Airport in Norith Carolina and it will have a nonstop service from Raleigh to Tampa. It will also have nonstop flights to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Sarasota and Fort Myers. The Raleigh-to-Tampa flights will launch Feb. 3 and be operate on Mondays and Fridays. Service will then ramp up on Feb. 16 with flights on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. This would be Tampa International Airport's fourth nonstop service from Raleigh to Tampa. Earlier in October, the airline announced it was opening a new base in Wilmington, Delaware and will have a Wilmington-to-Tampa service starting Feb. 2, which will be available on Thursdays and Sundays.
