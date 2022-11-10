NBA Star, D.C. Native Kevin Durant Wants to Buy Commanders?

If the stars align, Kevin Durant would be interested in being a part of the ownership group that buys the Washington Commanders.

Another prominent name has entered the conversation of people interested in ownership of the Washington Commanders.

Brooklyn Nets forward and Washington D.C. native Kevin Durant has expressed interest in becoming a part of the new ownership group that buys the Commanders “in a perfect world.”

“I would love to do it,” Durant told ESPN. “I would love to give a little bit of my money to be a part of the Commanders, but we’ll see. Hopefully, it’s somebody nice.”

Durant also grew up as a fan of the Commanders in D.C.

After years of rumored allegations amongst the organization, co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder released a statement on Nov. 2nd that they have hired Bank of America Securities "to consider potential transactions."

Reports indicate that if the Commanders get sold, the sale could reach $7 billion.

For Durant, seeing the Snyders potentially sell the Commanders is “shocking.”

“He’s probably the only owner I’ve known since I’ve been alive,” Durant said. “So it’s definitely shocking to see him put them up because it’s his baby. NFL teams are precious, they’re important.”

Two of the favorites to buy the Commanders are media mogul and rapper Jay-Z and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos . According to TMZ Sports , Jay-Z and Bezos reportedly met in Los Angeles on Monday. Bezos and Jay-Z have expressed interest in buying the Commanders, although the meeting could indicate them pairing up to buy the team.

Former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III has also shown interest in buying the Commanders.

If Durant were to become a part of the group that buys the Commanders, it wouldn’t be the first team he has partial ownership of. Durant has a 5 percent ownership of the MLS franchise, Philadelphia Union. He’s also a co-owner of a pickleball team and minority owner of the National Women’s Soccer League’s NY/NJ Gotham FC.

