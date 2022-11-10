Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Likely to return Friday
Carlson (lower body) is likely to return to action Friday against Tampa Bay, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Carlson has missed the last six games, but is practicing Friday on the top unit with Erik Gustafsson, and is quarterbacking the first power play. Carlson has two goals and six points in nine games this season.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Impressive Thursday
Martinez logged an assist, a plus-5 rating and four blocked shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sabres. Martinez, paired with Alex Pietrangelo, helped set the tone from the back end in Thursday's win. The plus-5 mark was especially impressive for Martinez, given that he's often deployed in more defensive situations that would often lead to goals against. The 35-year-old remains a shot-blocking ace -- he's up to 65 blocks while adding two assists, 12 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-5 rating in 15 games this season.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Nets goal No. 450
Malkin scored a milestone goal and drew an assist during Friday's 4-2 victory over the host Maple Leafs. In the Hockey Hall of Fame Game, Malkin performed Friday like the future Hall of Famer he eventually will become, collecting his 450th career marker. The 36-year-old center added a plus-2 rating, three shots and four PIM. With six goals among 15 points, Malkin ranks second in team scoring and shots (46).
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Goes on injured reserve
Voracek (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve. Voracek is out indefinitely after he was injured Nov. 4 against the Avalanche in Finland. Voracek had a goal and six points in 11 games before the injury.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out of Saturday's lineup
Okposo (general soreness) will not play against Boston on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports. Okposo missed practice Friday and then again Saturday. He has a goal and nine points in 14 games this season and had been scoring of late with a goal and seven points in his last seven games. Consider him day-to-day.
CBS Sports
How the Boston Celtics' new game clock trick is confusing referees and frustrating opponents
Late in the fourth quarter of the Boston Celtics' 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, Aaron Gordon was called for a flagrant foul after he ran over Grant Williams in the backcourt. The bizarre nature of the play and Williams' comical miss on one of the ensuing free throws received most of the attention, but the bigger story was what led to the incident in the first place: the Celtics' new game clock trick.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Gets questionable tag for Monday
The Suns list Paul (heel) as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. According to Rankin, Paul was present for the Suns' practice session Sunday, but the star point guard admitted he wasn't sure if he would be able to play Monday. If Paul ends up missing a third consecutive game Monday, Cameron Payne would be in store for another start and a high minute count as the Suns' top floor general.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Moves up on career scoring list
Crosby was credited with an assist during Friday's 4-2 victory over the host Maple Leafs. Crosby's third-period assist Friday moved him into a tie with Bryan Trottier for 17th place on the NHL's all-time scoring list with 1,425 points. The 35-year-old center drew the helper on Jake Guentzel's empty-net tally with 13 seconds remaining in the Hockey Hall of Fame Game. Crosby, who did not register a shot for the first time Friday, paces the Penguins with 16 points in 14 outings. In 48 career games against the Maple Leafs, Crosby has compiled 64 points.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Late injury report addition
Kuzma has been added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Kuzma's addition to the injury report coincides with Kristaps Porzingis' (groin) clearance from the injury report, so there could be a natural flow of minutes from one to the other if Kuzma can't go. Official word on his status should surface as the opening tip draws nearer.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ji-Man Choi: Requires elbow surgery
Pirates GM Ben Cherington said Friday that Choi will undergo minor surgery on his right elbow, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. The 31-year-old was acquired by Pittsburgh from Tampa Bay on Thursday, and his new team likely already knew about the procedure when it traded for him. Choi played through the elbow issue last season and finished the campaign with a .233/.341/.388 slash line, 11 home runs and 52 RBI in 113 games, and he's expected to be healthy in time for spring training in February.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Beau Sulser: Dropped from 40-man roster
Sulser cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Sulser was claimed off waivers from Baltimore in mid-October, but he won't remain on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster through the offseason. The right-hander was also with the Pirates earlier in the season and had a 3.63 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB across 22.1 innings between the two teams.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Hits pay dirt in overtime loss
Schultz had six receptions (eight targets) for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to Green Bay. Schultz picked up where he left off before the bye week with another strong fantasy performance. The 26-year-old is averaging 5.7 receptions and 59.0 yards over his last three contests. More importantly, he served as the lead tight end for third straight week after having limited availability early in the season due to a nagging knee injury. Schultz's stock is on the rise heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Vikings next Sunday.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Booms in loss
Davis amassed 24 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-114 loss to the Kings. Davis was dealing with an illness pregame, but he persevered and supplied a monster effort. He led all Lakers' starters in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks. Friday marked his third consecutive contest with 20-plus points.
CBS Sports
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Hits pay dirt in loss
Hodge secured both of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 25-15 loss to the Panthers. Hodge's 25-yard touchdown grab came with just under three minutes left in the game, bringing the Falcons within one score of the Panthers. The wideout's touchdown was his first of the season, and he now has 11 catches for 184 yards over the first 10 games. As Atlanta's No. 4 receiver, Hodge played just eight of the team's 63 offensive snaps. His efficiency Thursday is not sustainable, so the veteran's limited opportunities make him extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. Hodge and the Falcons will host the Bears in Week 11.
