No. 7 Duke looks to remain unbeaten to open the 2022-23 season with a top-10 matchup versus No. 5 Kansas in the State Farm Champions Classic in Indianapolis Tuesday night. The game tips at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe on the call. On the radio, David Shumate and John Roth call the action on the Blue Devil Sports Network from Learfield.

DURHAM, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO