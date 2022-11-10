ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Top-10 Matchup Awaits Duke, Kansas in Champions Classic Tuesday

No. 7 Duke looks to remain unbeaten to open the 2022-23 season with a top-10 matchup versus No. 5 Kansas in the State Farm Champions Classic in Indianapolis Tuesday night. The game tips at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe on the call. On the radio, David Shumate and John Roth call the action on the Blue Devil Sports Network from Learfield.
Maatoug Punches Ticket to NCAA Championships, Three Earn All-Region Honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Duke sophomore Amina Maatoug continued her stellar season, finishing sixth at the NCAA Southeast Regional Cross Country Championships to punch her ticket to the NCAA Championships next weekend. Senior Zach Kinne also turned in an outstanding race to lead the Duke men with a ninth-place showing.
Duke Drops Hokies, 24-7, for Seventh Win

DURHAM -- The Duke football team improved to 7-3 with a decisive 24-7 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another while the defense limited the Hokies to just 281 total yards.
Blue Devils Ride Strong Second Half to 60-37 Win at Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. – Behind a strong second half to outscore Davidson 34-18, the Duke women's basketball team powered its way to a 60-37 victory over the Wildcats Saturday afternoon at John M. Belk Arena. Senior Celeste Taylor paced the Blue Devils (3-0) with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting while...
Filipowski's Double-Double Leads No. 7 Duke Past USC Upstate, 84-38

DURHAM -- Led by freshman Kyle Filipowski's second consecutive double-double, the seventh-ranked Blue Devils defeated USC Upstate on Friday night, 84-38. Filipowski's 15 points led five Blue Devils in double figures, while Duke's defense limited the Spartans to just 27.8% shooting from the field in the 46-point victory. HOW IT...
