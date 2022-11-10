No. 13 Utah Releases Depth Chart for Stanford

How No. 13 Utah will line up against the Stanford Cardinal.

With the return of Cameron Rising and Tavion Thomas to the lineup, the Utes took care of business last week and dominated Arizona without question. However, looking ahead to Stanford, there are several questions to consider as the Utes sustained several more injuries against the Wildcats.

Utah Utes depth chart for Arizona.

Quarterback

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

1. Cameron Rising

2. Bryson Barnes

While it wasn't the best showing from Cameron Rising this past week, he still got the job done and the Utes won by a mile as they posted 45 points against Arizona.

Looking ahead to Stanford, there's no reason to think that Rising won't be back under center to start. However, several questions come to mind for this weeks matchup.

Will this be Rising's last appearance in Rice Eccles Stadium? Will we see more from Nate Johnson? How much time will Bryson Barnes get as the game could be over by halftime?

Running Back

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) runs for a touchdown against Southern Utah Thunderbirds linebacker Kohner Cullimore (46) in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

1. Tavion Thomas

2. Micah Bernard

3. Jaylon Glover

2022 has been a rollercoaster for the running back group as nearly every back has seen time and the depth has been asked to step up just about every week.

In addition to Chris Curry's season ending injury, Tavion Thomas being sidelined for disciplinary reasons and Micah Bernard being banged up, both Jaylon Glover and Ja'Quinden Jackson sustained injuries last week. While neither were season-ending, there's no information on the severity or how long they may or may not be out.

If either or both of those guys are good to go, they've earned the starting reps for this week. However, if they sit out to rest, Thomas will most likely see the majority of the reps like he did towards the end of the game last week.

Y-Tight End

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs after a catch against the USC Trojans in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

1. Dalton Kincaid

2. Logan Kendall

Perhaps the biggest question mark for this week is whether or not star tight end Dalton Kincaid will take the field against Stanford this week.

To no surprise, Kincaid was sidelined against Arizona following what appeared to be a shoulder injury. However, he was no longer in a sling like he had been after Washington State.

According to Kincaid, he wants to take the field as this will be his last opportunity to do so at Rice Eccles. While it's understandable that he wants to be out there for senior day, there should be no reason to try and force his way onto the field. If he isn't 100% then he should remain out.

Stanford is a vastly inferior opponent and Utah will need all hands on deck for the Ducks the following week.

