Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With...
Midterms reinforce Christian voter trends on abortion, GOP
In the midterm elections, evangelical Christians across the nation reconfirmed their allegiance to conservative candidates and causes, while Catholic voters once again showed how closely divided they are -- even on abortion. On a successful, high-profile ballot measure in the battleground state of Michigan, proposing to enshrine abortion rights in...
Across the US, a return to democratic order. Will it last?
WASHINGTON — There was no violence. Many candidates who denied the legitimacy of previous elections lost and quietly conceded. And few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, there's a sense of normalcy in the U.S. The...
Why the AP called control of the US Senate for the Democrats
WASHINGTON — Democrats held control of the Senate on Saturday after The Associated Press declared Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner in the Nevada Senate race. Her victory over Republican Adam Laxalt meant Democrats would hold onto a narrow lead in the chamber, controlling at least 50 seats and with the vice president’s tiebreaking vote, the majority.
U.S. House control hinges on tight races after Democrats take Senate
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Control of the U.S. House of Representatives hinged on Monday on several tight races that could secure a majority for Republicans following midterm elections that saw President Joe Biden's Democrats beat expectations and retain the Senate.
Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race
LAS VEGAS — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada's protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican Adam...
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
LAS VEGAS — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in Arizona...
An old video of Ron DeSantis branding himself a 'pitbull Trump defender' has resurfaced on Twitter amid an intensifying feud between the 2 men
The campaign ad showed DeSantis, who was running for Florida governor, reading Trump's "Art of the Deal" to one of his children.
Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
WASHINGTON — Congress is returning to an extremely volatile post-election landscape, with control of the House still undecided, party leadership in flux and a potentially consequential lame-duck session with legislation on gay marriage, Ukraine and government funding. Newly elected members of Congress arrived for Monday’s orientation amid jarring disappointments...
EXPLAINER: Where does the student loan debt plan stand?
President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness has been blocked by a second federal court, leaving millions of borrowers to wonder if they'll get debt relief at all. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that the...
Justices cheered at conservative group's anniversary dinner
WASHINGTON — Four of the five Supreme Court justices who overturned the constitutional right to abortion showed up at the conservative Federalist Society’s black-tie dinner marking its 40th anniversary. Justice Samuel Alito got a long, loud ovation Thursday night from a crowd of 2,000 people, most in tuxedos...
