KMZU
Ray County Commission meets Tuesday
RAY COUNTY, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday, November 15. New business on the agenda indicates the commission to send letters to House of Hope and Synergy to issue court orders directing the treasurer to transfer funds to the organizations. Approve payables. Discussion and possible vote on the WEX-State of Missouri Fuel Card Program. Concluding, the commission to discuss sales tax issues with the state.
KMZU
Lafayette C1 building closed due to utility issues
HIGGINSVILLE, MO - Lafayette County C-1 Middle School and High School will be closed Monday due to a water main break. Students will be virtual learning Monday. The West Gym doors of the Middle School and the East Gym doors of the High School will be unlocked at 8 a.m. Monday morning for students to pickup materials.
KMZU
Michael Bernard Caine
Michael Bernard Caine, 80, of Columbia, Missouri formerly of Odessa, MO passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City, MO surrounded by family. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. George Catholic Church, 716 S. 3rd St.,...
KMZU
Wellington resident hospitalized in Jackson County accident
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. - Moderate injuries are reported for a Wellington resident involved in a collision Sunday in Jackson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 9:40 p.m., east of Burnley Road. 55-year-old Pamela Barker struck the rear of a vehicle left parked in the driving lane of 24 Highway.
KMZU
Donald Martin Neher
Donald Martin Neher, 92 of Higginsville, Missouri passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022,. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 6-8PM at Stewart-Hoefer Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30AM on Thursday November 17, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Corder.
KMZU
Sedalia man facing drug and firearm allegations makes initial court appearance
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - A Sedalia man accused of drug and weapons charges made an initial appearance in Saline County court yesterday. Court records indicate 19-year-old Michael Waddle is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, and drug paraphernalia following his arrest Sunday by the highway patrol.
KMZU
Drug and firearm seizure in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - Drugs and a firearm were reportedly seized by a trooper in Saline County Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, 25-year-old Melvin E. Osburn, of Sedalia, is in custody for alleged delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KMZU
Bernard "Bernie" Joseph Stundebeck
Bernard “Bernie” Joseph Stundebeck, 74, of Salisbury, MO, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Bluffs Assisted Living Facility in Columbia, MO. Bernie was born on November 21, 1947, in the Aholt Bottom north of Glasgow, MO, the son of John B and Lucille (Tebbe) Stundebeck. He was a 1965 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Salisbury, MO. Bernie served his country in the United States National Guard. He was united in marriage to Lois Weimer on February 19, 1977, at St. Mary’s of the Angels Catholic Church in Wien, MO. Bernie was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salisbury, where he served on the Parish Council, St. Joseph School Board, and was a Third Degree Knight of Columbus. Bernie was a farmer and worked at the Salisbury Ag Center for many years. He enjoyed raising cattle, boating, water skiing, snow skiing, and spending time with his family especially his boys.
KMZU
Kelly Dawn Wilson
Kelly Dawn Wilson, 54, of Richmond, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at her home in Richmond surrounded by her loving family. Kelly was born on January 4, 1968, in Modesto, CA the daughter of Lawrence Lloyd “Larry” and Dana Gail (Walker) Showen. She was united to marriage to Dave Alfred Wilson, Jr. of Turlock, CA on March 3, 1984; he preceded her in death on July 6, 2019.
KMZU
Three charged after pursuit with Kearney PD
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. - Formal charges are pending against three occupants of a vehicle that was disabled after a pursuit on I-35. Kearney Police indicates in a social media post Sunday the incident began at a local apartment complex. The suspects allegedly fled in vehicle, determined to be stolen, from the scene. A male and female, 23 years of age, and a 22-year-old male were captured after spike strips were deployed by Clay County deputies, south of Highway 92.
KMZU
Juanita Marie Benton
Juanita Marie Benton, 90, of Higginsville, died Friday, November 11. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 17 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 18 at 11:00a.m. at the Salem United Church of Christ in Higginsville. Memorials are suggested to New Beginnings Fellowship Love Ministry. Condolences may be left for the family at www.kaiserwiegers.com.
KMZU
