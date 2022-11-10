Bernard “Bernie” Joseph Stundebeck, 74, of Salisbury, MO, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Bluffs Assisted Living Facility in Columbia, MO. Bernie was born on November 21, 1947, in the Aholt Bottom north of Glasgow, MO, the son of John B and Lucille (Tebbe) Stundebeck. He was a 1965 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Salisbury, MO. Bernie served his country in the United States National Guard. He was united in marriage to Lois Weimer on February 19, 1977, at St. Mary’s of the Angels Catholic Church in Wien, MO. Bernie was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salisbury, where he served on the Parish Council, St. Joseph School Board, and was a Third Degree Knight of Columbus. Bernie was a farmer and worked at the Salisbury Ag Center for many years. He enjoyed raising cattle, boating, water skiing, snow skiing, and spending time with his family especially his boys.

SALISBURY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO