Feds Again Consider Reintroducing Grizzlies to North Cascades
Federal agencies are yet again considering plans to bring grizzly bears home to the deep forested valleys of the North Cascades where they once thrived. The National Park Service and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service announced Thursday they would look at the options to bring back the big brown bears.
Chronicle
Federal Government Restarts Effort to Restore Grizzly Bears to Washington's Rugged North Cascades
A stop-and-go federal process to restore grizzly bears to Washington's rugged North Cascades began anew Thursday. However, unlike in previous efforts, the federal government is considering a separate designation that would provide more flexibility when managing individual bears. "It's certainly encouraging," said Joe Scott, the international program director for Conservation...
Agencies evaluate options to restore grizzly bears to North Cascades after population vanishes
The National Park Service and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service are looking into how to restore grizzly bears to parts of Washington state.
Grizzlies could roam wildest reaches of Washington state again, but first a mountain of red tape
Threatened grizzly bears could roam again in the wildest reaches of Washington state. The National Park Service and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service announced Thursday they have restarted the on-again, off-again process to reintroduce grizzlies to North Cascades National Park. “This is a first step toward bringing balance back...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana
Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
Washington witness reports hovering 'gray blob' was watching him
A Washington witness at Newport reported becoming frightened after watching a “gray blob” hovering overhead at about 12:30 a.m. on April 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Why I Think Montanans Are Moving to These 3 States
As welcoming as Montanans are, I've never heard much enthusiasm for the idea of more people moving here, there's even a "Montana is Full Turn Back" sticker for sale right now on eBay. Maybe it's because housing has gotten much more expensive or because Montanans want to "Keep Montana Weird," which is on a T-shirt, actually. Well I think the best way to persuade out-of staters to move somewhere else is to tell them why even Montanans are choosing other places. Stacker used data from the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey to find which are the most popular states people move to from each state's population. This article has them all, but we'll focus on the top 3 from Montana. And if you're thinking about moving here, really pay attention:
Here Are The Top 5 States That People Are Moving To Montana From.
It's no secret; Montana is a popular place. In fact, over the last few years, it's become one of the most popular spots in the nation to move to. This, of course, has caused some friction for a lot of Montanans, as they fear their way of life here could be in danger. Unfortunately, those folks certainly aren't going to like what I'm about to pass along.
In dry, unreliable weather, Indian farmers restore arid land
ANANTAPUR, INDIA — Ramesh Hanumaiya digs a few inches into his field with his hand and examines the soil. There is movement in the thick, brown earth: Tiny earthworms being disturbed from their homestead. A handful of dirt filled with earthworms might not seem like much, but it's the...
Across the US, a return to democratic order. Will it last?
WASHINGTON — There was no violence. Many candidates who denied the legitimacy of previous elections lost and quietly conceded. And few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, there's a sense of normalcy in the U.S. The...
An Owner’s Manual to Camping on National Public Lands
This land is your land—national forests, national parks, and other treasures that comprise the 640 million acres of federal land ownership in America. Camping on public lands is an American birthright. It’s inexpensive and often free. It’s your gateway to the wildest corners of the country as well as fun activities for even the youngest kids. If you have a tent or RV, a camp stove, a sleeping bag, and a cushy pillow, you’re ready to stake your claim to a little piece of public land. And at least for a night or two, act like you own it.
The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington
We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race
LAS VEGAS — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada's protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican Adam...
Flathead Beacon
Ryan Zinke Declares Victory in Race for New Montana House Seat
Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke declared victory Wednesday night in the race for a new U.S. House seat representing western Montana, prevailing over Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb in a midterm election he was favored to win, but which has remained too close to call after results were delayed in some counties for more than 24 hours after polls closed.
5 of the Best Hot Springs Trails in the Boise National Forest
It’s definitely starting to get a colder here in the Treasure Valley, and that’s making some of our Idaho hot springs sound even more appealing. We recently shared some of the best ways to truly unplug and relax in Idaho, and going to hot springs was on the list! We often carry more stress than we need to and going to relax in some hot springs is always one of the best ways to kick back, get your dose of Idaho’s beautiful nature, and alleviate stress and take it easy.
Republicans tout benefits of fossil fuels at climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — Members of a Republican Congressional delegation took the stage at this year's U.N. climate talks Friday to tout the benefits of fossil fuels — a bold move at a meeting that's all about curbing carbon emissions for the good of humanity. Scientists overwhelmingly agree...
a-z-animals.com
Meet ‘Tyson’ – The Biggest Turkey Ever Recorded (as Big as a Baby Rhino)
Meet 'Tyson' - The Biggest Turkey Ever Recorded (as Big as a Baby Rhino) Turkeys aren’t just something seen at the Thanksgiving dinner table once a year. In fact, turkeys are fascinating creatures, and people don’t know much about them besides how to cook them. Turkeys come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and breeds. They are native to Central America and North America; some species have even originated in Spain, England, and beyond. While some hunters might boast about the size of a turkey they’ve killed, theirs are no match for the 86-pounder discovered in 1989! This single turkey holds the record for the largest turkey to ever strut the earth. It wouldn’t be an over-exaggeration to state that this turkey would make one crazy Thanksgiving meal! Find out who this tom is and why he still holds his record over 30 years later!
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Seeking Sharpshooters for Elk Dispersal at Great Sand Dunes National Park
The state of Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park is the place for any self-proclaimed “sharpshooters” to immediately head to if you’re interested in hunting elk. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the department is looking for “qualified volunteers” to help hunt. They need help with the second year of an elk dispersal project in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuge.
2 months in, Montana hunters have killed 55 wolves. Conservation groups are suing to stop the season
WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed a new motion hoping to stop the wolf season in Montana, where hunters have already killed 55. The groups say the state is failing to protect wolves in Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks.
a-z-animals.com
The Most Devastating Dam Failure in US History
The United States is home to many dams, with a little over 90,000 of them scattered all over the country. Although dams are supposed to be intricately built structures, these dams are still at risk of failure, and as such, they are classified by hazard potential. Saying a dam has a high hazard potential does not mean that the likelihood of the dam failing is enhanced. A dam with an increased hazard potential rating simply means that if it were to fail, the results would probably involve the direct loss of human life and significant property damage.
