aly and family
3d ago
He needs a psychological evaluation and to quit drinking and she needs to move on. Nobody should be treated this way.
villages-news.com
Woman sentenced after trying to run down man with car at Margarita Republic
A woman has been ordered to seek a substance abuse evaluation after trying to run down a man with her car at Margarita Republic in The Villages. Taylor McFarlain, 28, of Umatilla, pleaded no contest last week in Lake County Court to charges of driving under the influence and battery on a law enforcement officer. She has been placed on probation for one year, will lose her driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. In addition, she has been ordered to seek a substance abuse evaluation and follow recommended treatment.
villages-news.com
Sentencing date set for mother who inflicted skull fracture on child in The Villages
A sentencing date has been set for a mother who inflicted a skull fracture on her young daughter at a home in The Villages. Jessica Leigh Lewis, 36, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 5 in Lake County Court on a charge of aggravated child abuse in connection with a 2018 incident which occurred on the Historic Side of The Villages.
leesburg-news.com
Bond set for driver in crash that claimed man’s life in Leesburg
Bond has been set for a driver in a crash that claimed a man’s life last week in Leesburg. Gustavo Martinez Cortez, 36, of Eustis, was arrested Nov. 7 after the four-vehicle crash at County Road 44 and North Silver Lake Road when he rear ended a 2004 Toyota Corolla driven by a 42-year-old Eustis man, who died at the scene of the crash.
villages-news.com
Life sentence for driver in crash that claimed life of woman who worked in The Villages
A Wildwood man has been sentenced to life in prison after causing a crash that claimed the life of a woman who worked in The Villages. Judge Mary Hatcher handed down the sentenced in the case of 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown, already convicted by a jury of third-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Laura Price of Inverness, who was the head of catering at McAlister’s Deli in The Villages.
click orlando
Bicyclist lying in Ocala roadway struck, killed by car, police say
OCALA, Fla. – A 67-year-old man who witnesses said was lying next to a bicycle in an Ocala roadway was struck and killed by a car Saturday evening, according to the Ocala Police Department. The crash occurred just before 6:15 p.m. near the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue,...
villages-news.com
70-year-old Summerfield man jailed after alleged shovel attack
A 70-year-old Summerfield man was jailed after allegedly using a shovel to attack two people. A woman reminded Andrew Charles Nilsen on Wednesday that he had a doctor’s appointment, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. It apparently enraged Nilsen, so the woman attempted to reschedule the doctor’s appointment because Nilsen was “in a bad mood.” The woman went outside and got into a vehicle and locked the doors. He followed her outside and heaved a shovel at the vehicle, striking it in the driver’s front fender. He ordered her out of the vehicle, and she complied, after he struck the vehicle a second time. Nilsen lost his balance and fell to the ground. She fled after he fell. He called her phone and left a threatening voicemail.
villages-news.com
Villager sentenced after fleeing scene of hit-and-run crash
A resident of The Villages was sentenced this past week in connection with a hit-and-run crash. Jeremy Mark Mariz, 39, at 518 Carrera Drive in the Village of Tierra Del Sol South pleaded no contest last week in Lake County Court to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident. He was placed on probation for six months and fined $650.
‘Infuriating’: 18-year-old mother found shot dead in Florida parking lot, police say
A Florida police officer found a young mother dead in a parking lot while on patrol Friday night, according to police.
villages-news.com
Village of Summerhill man with history of speeding jailed without bond
A Village of Summerhill man with a history of speeding has been jailed without bond. Shaun Howard Brennan, 49, who lives at 3325 Shelby St., was being held over the weekend at the Marion County Jail following his arrest on a Lake County warrant. A hearing on Brennan’s status after skipping a court date is set for this Wednesday in Lake County Court.
villages-news.com
Oxford Oaks man to lose license after DUI arrest at Waterfront Inn
An Oxford Oaks man will lose his driver’s license as a result of a drunk driving arrest earlier this year at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing. Edward Charles Tomlinson, 73, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
‘Zero tolerance’: Man accused of climbing through broken window of beachside Volusia County home
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who was released from custody a week ago is back in jail after Volusia County deputies said he was caught breaking into a home along the beachside following Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said neighbors called them...
fox35orlando.com
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
villages-news.com
Bond denied for father charged in 2020 gun death of his 12-year-old son
A Lady Lake man will remain behind bars as he faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter in the 2020 gun death of his 12-year-old son. Judge Larry Metz denied bond Wednesday for 33-year-old Christopher Wyatt of Lady Lake who has been charged in the death of his son Jeramyah Wyatt, who was fatally wounded at the family home on Singletary Road. Wyatt had been free on bond in that case when he was arrested after allegedly attacking the 11-year-old son of his girlfriend.
villages-news.com
Fruitland Park woman jailed without bond after attempting to flee police
A Fruitland Park woman was jailed without bond after attempting to flee from police. Law enforcement this past Saturday went to a home on Shiloh Street looking for 48-year-old Stacey Beth Weber who was wanted on a warrant charging her with violating her probation. She had been placed on probation in July after an attack on her uncle in January. In that arrest, Weber was “extremely intoxicated” and stretched out her uncle’s shirt collar.
click orlando
3 girls cause more than $350K in damage to Volusia business, sheriff’s office says
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three girls caused more than $350,000 in damage to a business Thursday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The girls, ranging from age 12 to 13, vandalized Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach, which was still under a state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Nicole, deputies said.
villages-news.com
Former Wolfgang Puck manager gets break in drunk driving case
A former manager at the Wolfgang Puck restaurant in The Villages got a break this past week in a drunk driving case. Johnathan James Ritter, 30, of Umatilla, pleaded no contest this past week in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of reckless driving. Ritter, who had originally faced a charge of driving under the influence, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 25 hours of community service. He can opt out of community service at the rate of $10 per hour. He must also pay $896 to the victim in the case.
villages-news.com
Driver flees after crashing golf cart into wall in The Villages
A driver fled the scene of a golf cart crash Saturday night in The Villages. The male golf cart driver had been traveling on the multi-modal path along El Camino Real when the golf cart crashed into a wall. The driver was ejected from the golf cart and landed in the bushes, according to a witness.
click orlando
Ocala man, 27, dies after motorcycle crashes into tree in Zellwood, troopers say
ZELLWOOD, Fla. – A 27-year-old motorcyclist from Ocala died Saturday following his involvement in a single-vehicle crash in Zellwood that afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:04 p.m. on Round Lake Road near King Avenue, troopers said. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Couple arrested for possessing meth, fentanyl to sell on local bicycle trail
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took a man and woman into custody for allegedly dealing in methamphetamine and fentanyl on a local bicycle trail. Floral City 29-year-old Brett Daniel Blanton and 19-year-old Alexis Marie Duff, whose hometown was not disclosed, were arrested Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell.
click orlando
Sanford police release new video in fatal hit-and-run crash
SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford Police Department released new video in a Sanford hit-and-run crash that killed a 37-year-old man. The crash happened on 25th Street in the area of Georgia Avenue on Oct. 29. [TRENDING: Drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes devastated by Nicole | Hurricane Nicole...
