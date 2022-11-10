Read full article on original website
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Kyiv ‘approaching’ victory, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said everyone in Ukraine can feel victory against Russia approaching, following the liberation of Kherson. The president added that those repelling Moscow’s attacks have not had a day’s rest since Vladimir Putin invaded. “All of us already feel the approach of our victory. Because we...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: race to restore power and water in Kherson; murdered civilians found, Zelenskiy says
Kherson’s mayor says humanitarian situation is ‘severe’; Zelenskiy accuses Russian soldiers of more than 400 war crimes
Zelenskiy says investigators document more than 400 Russian war crimes in Kherson
KHERSON, Ukraine, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russian soldiers of committing war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson, parts of which were retaken by Ukraine's army last week after Russia pulled out.
Officials: Renewed Iranian attacks in northern Iraq kill 1
Kurdish officials in northern Iraq say at least one person was killed in renewed Iranian attacks in the region
China 'helping' Cambodia with naval base upgrade -foreign ministry
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China said on Monday the country is helping Cambodia upgrade its naval base, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday. "It is a normal exchange," Mao Ning told a regular media briefing.
Britain, France sign deal to boost cooperation on illegal migration
PARIS/LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain and France on Monday signed an agreement worth 72.2 million euros ($74.5 million) over the coming year to ramp up efforts to stop illegal migrants from making perilous journeys across the Channel.
Cop27: Lula to speak on rainforests at climate conference – live
Brazil’s new president expected to deliver hopeful message on water and women day at climate conference
Rishi Sunak news – live: UK signs France migrant deal in ‘human misery trade’ crackdown
Suella Braverman has signed a new deal with France as part of an historic crackdown on migrant crossings which will see a boost to beach patrols and British staff based in French control rooms for the first time.The 72m euro (£63m) deal, described by prime minister Rishi Sunak as “a foundation” for more co-operation in coming months, was finalised by the home secretary and her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin on Monday morning.Under the new deal with Paris, France will commit to increase numbers of officers patrolling beaches on the Normandy coast by 40 per cent in the hope of...
