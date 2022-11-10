Read full article on original website
Ray County Commission meets Wednesday
RAY COUNTY, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday, November 16. New business on the agenda indicates the commission to approve plats for the Planning and Zoning Administrator, Stacy Wolfe. Commissioners will vote on the County Handbook Personnel. Concluding, Turqoise Disroe with FEMA and the commission have a recovery transition meeting.
Pettis County Commission meets Tuesday
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday, November 15. A tentative agenda indicates a bid opening for Treated Timbers regarding bridge decking and a bid opening regarding the voting system. A resolution of official intent of the County Commission of Pettis County for issuance of one or more series of industrial development revenue bonds under Chapter 100 for Project Eagle for the benefit of a private corporation. Business plans discussed in closed session.
Wellington resident hospitalized in Jackson County accident
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. - Moderate injuries are reported for a Wellington resident involved in a collision Sunday in Jackson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 9:40 p.m., east of Burnley Road. 55-year-old Pamela Barker struck the rear of a vehicle left parked in the driving lane of 24 Highway.
Drug and firearm seizure in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - Drugs and a firearm were reportedly seized by a trooper in Saline County Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, 25-year-old Melvin E. Osburn, of Sedalia, is in custody for alleged delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sedalia man facing drug and firearm allegations makes initial court appearance
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - A Sedalia man accused of drug and weapons charges made an initial appearance in Saline County court yesterday. Court records indicate 19-year-old Michael Waddle is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, and drug paraphernalia following his arrest Sunday by the highway patrol.
Lafayette C1 building closed due to utility issues
HIGGINSVILLE, MO - Lafayette County C-1 Middle School and High School will be closed Monday due to a water main break. Students will be virtual learning Monday. The West Gym doors of the Middle School and the East Gym doors of the High School will be unlocked at 8 a.m. Monday morning for students to pickup materials.
Michael Bernard Caine
Michael Bernard Caine, 80, of Columbia, Missouri formerly of Odessa, MO passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City, MO surrounded by family. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. George Catholic Church, 716 S. 3rd St.,...
Lone Jack man removing an animal in roadway struck by vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. - A Lone Jack man is struck by a vehicle while removing an animal from the roadway yesterday in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred on Highway 50, when 60-year-old Steven Prettyman was removing a dead deer near Harris Road. 19-year-old Lone Jack driver, George Jobe, was unable to stop for congested traffic, swerved to avoid a collision, and struck Prettyman.
Columbia man arrested regarding shooting victim found in car
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police say they apprehended a suspect regarding a shooting victim found in a car yesterday morning. According to the release, officers responded to the incident at 6:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road. Discovered was 42-year-old April Joann Brooks, of Cuba, Mo., unresponsive in her running vehicle, allegedly fatally wounded due to a gunshot wound.
Bernard "Bernie" Joseph Stundebeck
Bernard “Bernie” Joseph Stundebeck, 74, of Salisbury, MO, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Bluffs Assisted Living Facility in Columbia, MO. Bernie was born on November 21, 1947, in the Aholt Bottom north of Glasgow, MO, the son of John B and Lucille (Tebbe) Stundebeck. He was a 1965 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Salisbury, MO. Bernie served his country in the United States National Guard. He was united in marriage to Lois Weimer on February 19, 1977, at St. Mary’s of the Angels Catholic Church in Wien, MO. Bernie was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salisbury, where he served on the Parish Council, St. Joseph School Board, and was a Third Degree Knight of Columbus. Bernie was a farmer and worked at the Salisbury Ag Center for many years. He enjoyed raising cattle, boating, water skiing, snow skiing, and spending time with his family especially his boys.
Kelly Dawn Wilson
Kelly Dawn Wilson, 54, of Richmond, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at her home in Richmond surrounded by her loving family. Kelly was born on January 4, 1968, in Modesto, CA the daughter of Lawrence Lloyd “Larry” and Dana Gail (Walker) Showen. She was united to marriage to Dave Alfred Wilson, Jr. of Turlock, CA on March 3, 1984; he preceded her in death on July 6, 2019.
Juanita Marie Benton
Juanita Marie Benton, 90, of Higginsville, died Friday, November 11. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 17 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 18 at 11:00a.m. at the Salem United Church of Christ in Higginsville. Memorials are suggested to New Beginnings Fellowship Love Ministry. Condolences may be left for the family at www.kaiserwiegers.com.
Tigers share the wealth in a 82-53 win over Lindenwood
MIZZOU ARENA — For the third straight game, Missouri men's basketball reached the 20-assist mark in the in its 82-53 victory over Lindenwood (1-2) on Sunday at home. The Tigers improved to 3-0 after playing their first-ever regular-season matchup with the Lions. After Dennis Gates mentioned that Kobe Brown...
