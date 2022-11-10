ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Dupes $1450 Cement Table Using a Metal Trash Can and an Ikea Table

By Shawna Davis
 3 days ago

It looks just as good, but without the hefty price!

Don’t you just hate when you see something so cute, but the price tag is unbelievably expensive? Yeah, we do, too. Although we can understand the hefty price tag for some products, that doesn’t always mean we want to pay the price. In these cases, it’s so great when we’re able to DIY instead.

No stranger to DIYs, TikTok content creator and DIYer @maggiemcgaugh was able to dupe AllModern’s concrete $1450 Georgia Round Dining Table using a metal trash can and an Ikea table and we must say, we’re high-key impressed!

To start this DIY, she removed the base of the metal trash can and removed some of the color of the trashcan before applying hot glue as a grip and some netting. Next, she gathered the top that she used from the Ikea table and screwed it to the trash can base and applied concrete all over to give it a similar look as the AllModern table. To complete the DIY project, she sanded all of the concrete to smooth everything out and the finished look turned out amazingly similar.

She noted that her DIY did have more texture, but considering how similar it looks to the real deal and how much money she saved, we say this is an amazing DIY dupe !

Related
12tomatoes.com

Man Uses Umbrella And Cement To Create DIY Fish Pond

We love to see ponds in people’s backyards but when you do your homework on the process, it can be a turn-off. There is a lot of work that goes into them. Yes, you can hire someone who will do it for you but this is very expensive. That’s why so many people are looking to do it themselves. This is not as appealing as you would think, though.
Hypebae

SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop

SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Tracey Folly

Woman infuriated after coworker cleans fried rice and sweet and sour sauce off her computer keyboard: 'Not his business'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Some people would be upset if a coworker spilled fried rice and sweet and sour sauce on their workstation and computer keyboard. However, I once worked with a woman who became incensed when a coworker cleaned her workstation instead.
