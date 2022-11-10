ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Taste of Country

Did ‘Yellowstone’ Leak a Huge Season 5 Tragedy?

This Yellowstone theory video comes with an apology for something we said in our last video that might not only prove to be wrong, but offensive. When Yellowstone released the Season 5 trailer, fans noticed several things that seemed to predict certain events on the Paramount Network drama. One was that John Dutton becomes governor of Montana. Another was that the Dutton Ranch is hosting live events to boost revenue. Neither of those are too wild or controversial, but another of our five observations proved to be.
cntraveler.com

How to See Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone in One Trip

On October 15, 2022, Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast Entrance Road reopened to regular visitor traffic after months of repairs. Closed to most travelers since this summer’s historic floods, the route was one of the last remaining road closures affecting travel in and out of the park. According to the National Park Service, 99 percent of Yellowstone's roads are now “effectively [open].”
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Outsider.com

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere: Why Those Dead Wolves are So Important Moving Forward

The ramifications of Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 2’s dead wolves may become the downfall of the Duttons. Let’s break it down. What a premiere. Yellowstone hit fans with not one, but two brand-new episodes tonight, and their fallout is paramount (no pun intended). Yet while the first episode gave us horrific family tragedy in the loss of John Dutton IV, it was the second episode that set the table for what may become the true downfall of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Star Kelsey Asbille Says Series Is 'Nearing the End'

Yellowstone is about to launch a brand new season, but one of the show's stars thinks there might not be too many more. While speaking to ET at the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere in New York City, actress Kelsey Asbille said she thinks the series is "nearing the end" of its run. "You know, they haven't given us a number. But I think that we are nearing the end," Asbille said. "We've got a story to tell and we don't want to drag it on too long," she added. "We want to do a good job for y'all."
