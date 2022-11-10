Read full article on original website
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Sweetest Moments: See Their Relationship Timeline
Us Weekly shares Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's sweetest relationship moments since their romance began in 2015 — check it out here
Brendan McLoughlin Sends Miranda Lambert the Sweetest Birthday Note
It's possible Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin had a late night after the 2022 CMA Awards, but he didn't forget that Thursday (Nov. 10) was his wife's birthday. Lambert turned 39 years old this week. Winning one (or both) of the two CMA Awards she was nominated for surely would have been a nice early birthday gift, but seeing messages like this couldn't have been a bad consolation.
‘The Voice': Brayden Lape Advances After Stunning Delivery on Brett Young’s ‘Mercy’ [Watch]
More artists were on the chopping block going into the brutal three-way knockouts on The Voice on Monday night (Nov. 7), and the only coach who had a “steal” left was John Legend. That meant Blake Shelton was faced with keeping only one of his hopefuls for his...
Reba McEntire Calls Rex Linn the Love of Her Life in Adoring Birthday Message
It's all heart-eye emojis for Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn. The singer took to social media over the weekend to share a sweet message for her man on his birthday. With both of their busy work schedules, McEntire also noted how thankful she was to be with him on his big day on Sunday, Nov. 13. Linn turned 66.
‘The Voice': Morgan Myles Offers Mesmerizing Take on a Patty Griffin Song During Live Playoffs [Watch]
The Live Playoffs on Season 22 of The Voice kicked off on Monday night (Nov. 14) with four contestants from each team left standing and vying for a spot in the Top 13. And one performer slowed things down with a country ballad that had Blake Shelton commending her for stepping a foot back into the genre.
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Delivers Convincing Take on Travis Tritt Classic [Watch]
Season 22 of NBC’s The Voice returned on Monday night (Nov. 14) after a week off due to the 2022 midterms. Country music was well-represented for what marked the beginning of the Live Playoffs round. Viewers who tuned into the two-hour episode were treated to Shania Twain and Patty...
‘The Voice': Brayden Lape Gives ‘Effortless’ Performance of ‘Buy Dirt’ During Live Playoffs [Watch]
The Live Playoffs officially began on Monday night (Nov. 14) on Season 22 of The Voice, and, for the first time this season, the Top 16 contestants took the stage separately to deliver solo performances in hopes to move into the next round of the reality TV sing-off competition. Hopefuls...
Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson Declare ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ With 2022 CMA Awards Performance
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson brought their honky-tonk sendoff "You're Drunk, Go Home" to the 2022 CMA Awards stage. Ballerini began the highly-anticipated performance solo before being joined by Pearce and Clarkson. She introduced the other women after the first chorus. The three — in matching blue outfits — belted out the fun, catchy lyrics on a single platform. A waterfall of sparks cascaded behind them as they closed out the final chorus in front of rambunctious applause.
Kelsea Ballerini Strengthens Authentic, Grounding Friendships Amid Divorce
Steadfast friendship is something Kelsea Ballerini is leaning on while currently walking through a raw and transitional season of life. One friendship the singer particularly cherishes is with fellow country singer Carly Pearce. Together, for ten years, they’ve journeyed through the good, bad and ugly of life and the curve balls it can throw.
The Story of Chris Stapleton + Patty Loveless’ 2022 CMA Awards Performance, ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’
Chris Stapleton did it again! The singer's 2022 CMA Awards performance is the most talked about moment from the show, just like it was seven years ago. This time the reclusive Patty Loveless stepped on stage to help him win the night. Performing "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive" with Stapleton's...
Luke Combs Says Seeing Son Tex Smile at Him Is ‘Biggest Reward’
Luke Combs is one of the fastest-to-fame artists in modern country music, but nothing could have prepared him for how swiftly fatherhood would hit him. "The most challenging is just jumping into it," he tells Taste of Country, speaking about becoming a father for the first time. "There's no warm-up period. It's like getting thrown into a pool and you don't know how to swim. I would compare it to that. That's the most challenging."
Morgan Wallen’s Son Watched Him Perform on the CMA Awards
Morgan Wallen performed his his song "You Proof" at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and the singer had a very special fan watching from home: His son, Indie. Photos shared by Indie's mom, KT Smith, showed the 2-year-old joyfully watching his dad in the spotlight on the big screen.
Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde Win Musical Event of the Year at 2022 CMA Awards
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde have won Musical Event of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards. The award was one of two that were announced early on Wednesday morning (Nov. 9), hours in advance of the ceremony that will air on ABC on Wednesday night. Good Morning America revealed the winners in the categories of Musical Event and Music Video of the Year in a special segment airing live from downtown Nashville.
Luke Combs Crowned Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards
Luke Combs is officially the Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards. He accepted the night's most coveted trophy with an emotional speech at the awards show on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). Only the biggest stars are considered for this marquee category, so competition was fierce. The winning...
Sam Hunt Thinks His Dad Bod Is Inevitable: ‘Nature Takes Care of That’
Sam Hunt has typically been a guy who stays in shape, but his new role as a father might change that. For many men, the "dad bod" becomes the new norm after they enter parenthood and priorities shift. Ahead of the 2022 CMA Awards, Hunt admits he wouldn't be surprised if it happens to him, too.
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]
New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Alan Jackson to Play a Virtual Show on Veterans Day for AARP
Alan Jackson has teamed with AARP for a virtual show on Veterans Day (Nov. 11). The concert will honor members of the military, past and present. The show will be available through the AARP website for those who RSVP in advance. Membership to AARP is not needed to RSVP and watch Jackson play. Actor and AARP ambassador for veterans and military families Gary Sinise will also make an appearance during the 8PM ET concert.
Jason Aldean Looking for First CMA Awards Win Since 2011
Jason Aldean isn't likely to take the 2022 CMA Awards stage, but he'll be there in support of his contemporaries, and country music. If things go his way, he'll bring home his first trophy in more than a decade. "We're nominated for an award, so yeah, can't miss that, man,"...
Cody Johnson Brings Inspiring ‘Til You Can’t’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Cody Johnson marked a milestone moment in his career with a triumphant performance of "'Til You Can't" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Johnson delivered the third performance of the night at the CMA Awards. It was a straightforward version of the hit that sent him to the top of the charts and made him a household name in country music. The Texan took to the biggest stage in Nashville to remind fans that Music City isn't the only place that made country music famous. The audience roared their approval for one of the biggest hits of the year.
