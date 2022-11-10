ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

chautauquatoday.com

Firefighters Quell Cabin Fire in Town of Westfield

Firefighters from multiple departments made quick work of an early morning blaze at a hunting cabin in the Town of Westfield on Sunday. Westfield Fire responded to 5741 Parker Road shortly after 4:00 AM and received mutual aid from Sherman, Ripley, Ellery Center, Findley Lake and Portland. According to Chautauqua County dispatchers, the incident began as a chimney fire, and the cabin was fully involved on arrival. There were no injuries reported. Westfield Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were also on scene.
WESTFIELD, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Late Season Brush Fires Keep Crews Busy In Chautauqua County

CARROLL, NY (WNY News Now) – Around a half-a-dozen late season brush fires kept first responders in Chautauqua County busy. From the Town of Hanover, to Sherman, to Frewsburg crews had their hands full on Thursday afternoon. The first fire broke out around 1 p.m. off of Bragg Road...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Missing Jamestown Man Sought After ATV Washes Away

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Jamestown man who was riding an ATV on Friday. The Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page that it was notified shortly after 10:45 PM that the ATV had been washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 417. At the time, the operator of the ATV was able to make it out of the water safely, but became separated from his passenger, who was only known to him as "Matt from Jamestown." The Sheriff's Office says Matt is believed to be a white male, possibly in his early 40s, and possibly drove a tan truck. It is unknown if he was able to get out of the water and make it back to safety. The Sheriff's Office is seeking help from anyone that may know the identity of this man, who may have been in the Salamanca area that night. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office at (716) 938-9191.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters

SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Fire Department Investigates Fire at Friendship Towers

An investigation is currently underway this morning after a Wednesday night fire forced the evacuation of a downtown Erie apartment complex. It broke out just after 7 p.m. at Friendship Towers on East 11th Street. Fire Fighters arrived and as they tackled the fire, they also spent more than an...
ERIE, PA
WGRZ TV

NWS: Area of heavy snow to affect parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just before noon on Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement about an area of heavy snow moving in to WNY, one in northern WNY and the other through the Southern Tier. At 11:48 a.m. an area of heavy snow was located from...
BUFFALO, NY
local21news.com

Two PSP Troopers hit by a tractor trailer on I-80

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troopers are in the hospital after getting hit by a tractor trailer while investigating another car crash. According to an official release from PSP, two Troopers from Troop N Hazleton were on the scene of a crash this morning on I-80 at around 3 a.m..
HAZLETON, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Stealing A Pick-up Truck

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 41-year-old Jamestown man is accused of stealing a pick-up truck from the city’s northside. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to the area of 628 Prendergast Avenue to investigate the alleged crime last Wednesday. Following an investigation, it is alleged Brandon Guillory...
JAMESTOWN, NY
yourdailylocal.com

BREAKING NEWS: Sunday House Fire Causes Penna Ave Closure

WARREN, Pa. – A Sunday morning house fire has Pennsylvania Ave E closed in both directions between Locust St and Park Ave. The fire was called in at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. Officals on the scene told Your Daily Local the Avenue would be closed “for some time.”...
WARREN, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Route 322 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, on U.S. Route 322, near Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

National Weather Service To Host Winter SkyWarn Spotter Training

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The National Weather Service in Buffalo will be holding a winter storm spotter training session on Tuesday, November 15 in Mayville. The training will take place at the Chautauqua County Municipal Building in Mayville at 7 p.m. The session is free to attend but registration is required.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Fire Destroyed Restaurant In Western New York

A late night massive fire broke out on Wednesday and ended up destroying a restaurant in Western New York. According to Facebook, a fire broke out at Gram's Pierogies House on Main Street in Angola. Several departments responded to the fire. They included Lake Erie beach, Eden, Silver Creek, brant, Seneca Nation, Langford, and Hamburg.
ANGOLA, NY
yourdailylocal.com

PennDOT: Route 957 Closed Due to Flooding

SUGAR GROVE, Pa. – Route 957 (Race Street) in Sugar Grove Borough is closed between Curtis Street and Dobson Road due to flooding. The roads will remain closed until water recedes and any needed cleanup or repairs can be made. Motorists can check www.511PA.com for the latest updates on flood-related closures and restrictions.
SUGAR GROVE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Winter Weather Advisory in Effect for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties from 7:00 PM Saturday until 6:00 PM Sunday. Forecasters say lake effect snow is expected, with total accumulations of 3-6 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The greatest accumulations will occur across the higher terrain. The snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Family Of Deceased Jamestown Man Seeks Closure, Answers In Death

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown family is pleading for the public’s help, as they try to figure out what happened to their loved one, who was found deceased in Downtown Jamestown last month. A passerby discovered 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr’s remains in downtown Jamestown back...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Cleanup of Elm Street Exit Homeless Camp

There was a clean-up detail of a homeless camp located along the Elm Street exit off SR 219 in Bradford this morning. Penn Dot, City DPW, and City of Bradford Police Department were present with equipment to make the cleanup easier. Parks Department Foreman Tom Shay commented on the importance...
BRADFORD, PA
WNEM

Genesee Township house fire kills one

Genesee Township house fire kills one
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, PA

