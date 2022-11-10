Read full article on original website
chautauquatoday.com
Firefighters Quell Cabin Fire in Town of Westfield
Firefighters from multiple departments made quick work of an early morning blaze at a hunting cabin in the Town of Westfield on Sunday. Westfield Fire responded to 5741 Parker Road shortly after 4:00 AM and received mutual aid from Sherman, Ripley, Ellery Center, Findley Lake and Portland. According to Chautauqua County dispatchers, the incident began as a chimney fire, and the cabin was fully involved on arrival. There were no injuries reported. Westfield Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were also on scene.
wnynewsnow.com
Late Season Brush Fires Keep Crews Busy In Chautauqua County
CARROLL, NY (WNY News Now) – Around a half-a-dozen late season brush fires kept first responders in Chautauqua County busy. From the Town of Hanover, to Sherman, to Frewsburg crews had their hands full on Thursday afternoon. The first fire broke out around 1 p.m. off of Bragg Road...
chautauquatoday.com
Missing Jamestown Man Sought After ATV Washes Away
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Jamestown man who was riding an ATV on Friday. The Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page that it was notified shortly after 10:45 PM that the ATV had been washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 417. At the time, the operator of the ATV was able to make it out of the water safely, but became separated from his passenger, who was only known to him as "Matt from Jamestown." The Sheriff's Office says Matt is believed to be a white male, possibly in his early 40s, and possibly drove a tan truck. It is unknown if he was able to get out of the water and make it back to safety. The Sheriff's Office is seeking help from anyone that may know the identity of this man, who may have been in the Salamanca area that night. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office at (716) 938-9191.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters
SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
Several fire departments battle brush fire in Harborcreek overnight
Several fire departments worked to put out a brush fire in Harborcreek overnight. The first calls went out just before midnight for a fire spreading in a wooded area in the 2700 block of Hannon Road. Once on the scene, crews were able to get that fire under control in about 30 minutes. No injuries […]
Help sought after man knocked off ATV in flood waters near Salamanca
SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a man who was knocked off an ATV in flood waters Friday night near Salamanca. The sheriff's office said it was called at 10:50 p.m. Friday about an ATV that was traveling along the Allegheny River, near Old Route 17. It had been washed away in flood waters.
erienewsnow.com
Fire Department Investigates Fire at Friendship Towers
An investigation is currently underway this morning after a Wednesday night fire forced the evacuation of a downtown Erie apartment complex. It broke out just after 7 p.m. at Friendship Towers on East 11th Street. Fire Fighters arrived and as they tackled the fire, they also spent more than an...
WGRZ TV
NWS: Area of heavy snow to affect parts of WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just before noon on Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement about an area of heavy snow moving in to WNY, one in northern WNY and the other through the Southern Tier. At 11:48 a.m. an area of heavy snow was located from...
local21news.com
Two PSP Troopers hit by a tractor trailer on I-80
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troopers are in the hospital after getting hit by a tractor trailer while investigating another car crash. According to an official release from PSP, two Troopers from Troop N Hazleton were on the scene of a crash this morning on I-80 at around 3 a.m..
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of Stealing A Pick-up Truck
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 41-year-old Jamestown man is accused of stealing a pick-up truck from the city’s northside. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to the area of 628 Prendergast Avenue to investigate the alleged crime last Wednesday. Following an investigation, it is alleged Brandon Guillory...
yourdailylocal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Sunday House Fire Causes Penna Ave Closure
WARREN, Pa. – A Sunday morning house fire has Pennsylvania Ave E closed in both directions between Locust St and Park Ave. The fire was called in at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. Officals on the scene told Your Daily Local the Avenue would be closed “for some time.”...
explore venango
Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Route 322 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, on U.S. Route 322, near Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
erienewsnow.com
National Weather Service To Host Winter SkyWarn Spotter Training
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The National Weather Service in Buffalo will be holding a winter storm spotter training session on Tuesday, November 15 in Mayville. The training will take place at the Chautauqua County Municipal Building in Mayville at 7 p.m. The session is free to attend but registration is required.
Massive Fire Destroyed Restaurant In Western New York
A late night massive fire broke out on Wednesday and ended up destroying a restaurant in Western New York. According to Facebook, a fire broke out at Gram's Pierogies House on Main Street in Angola. Several departments responded to the fire. They included Lake Erie beach, Eden, Silver Creek, brant, Seneca Nation, Langford, and Hamburg.
yourdailylocal.com
PennDOT: Route 957 Closed Due to Flooding
SUGAR GROVE, Pa. – Route 957 (Race Street) in Sugar Grove Borough is closed between Curtis Street and Dobson Road due to flooding. The roads will remain closed until water recedes and any needed cleanup or repairs can be made. Motorists can check www.511PA.com for the latest updates on flood-related closures and restrictions.
chautauquatoday.com
Winter Weather Advisory in Effect for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties from 7:00 PM Saturday until 6:00 PM Sunday. Forecasters say lake effect snow is expected, with total accumulations of 3-6 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The greatest accumulations will occur across the higher terrain. The snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of the Southern Tier
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. This is to account for lake snow showers that could bring around 2 to 4 inches of snow on average, upwards of 6 in the higher elevations. This could lead to slippery or snowy road conditions throughout the duration of the advisory.
erienewsnow.com
Family Of Deceased Jamestown Man Seeks Closure, Answers In Death
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown family is pleading for the public’s help, as they try to figure out what happened to their loved one, who was found deceased in Downtown Jamestown last month. A passerby discovered 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr’s remains in downtown Jamestown back...
wesb.com
Cleanup of Elm Street Exit Homeless Camp
There was a clean-up detail of a homeless camp located along the Elm Street exit off SR 219 in Bradford this morning. Penn Dot, City DPW, and City of Bradford Police Department were present with equipment to make the cleanup easier. Parks Department Foreman Tom Shay commented on the importance...
WNEM
Genesee Township house fire kills one
