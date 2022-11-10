Read full article on original website
Missing Jamestown Man Sought After ATV Washes Away
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Jamestown man who was riding an ATV on Friday. The Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page that it was notified shortly after 10:45 PM that the ATV had been washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 417. At the time, the operator of the ATV was able to make it out of the water safely, but became separated from his passenger, who was only known to him as "Matt from Jamestown." The Sheriff's Office says Matt is believed to be a white male, possibly in his early 40s, and possibly drove a tan truck. It is unknown if he was able to get out of the water and make it back to safety. The Sheriff's Office is seeking help from anyone that may know the identity of this man, who may have been in the Salamanca area that night. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office at (716) 938-9191.
Jamestown Man Accused Of Stealing A Pick-up Truck
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 41-year-old Jamestown man is accused of stealing a pick-up truck from the city’s northside. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to the area of 628 Prendergast Avenue to investigate the alleged crime last Wednesday. Following an investigation, it is alleged Brandon Guillory...
One in critical condition after Wilson Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting on Wilson Street on Saturday night, according to Buffalo police. Officers responded to the call just before 9:45 p.m. Saturday night to the 500 block of Wilson Street. The victim, a 48-year-old Buffalo male, was taken to ECMC. Anyone with information is […]
Bradford Woman Charged in Allegany DWI
A Bradford woman was charged in an Allegany DWI early Sunday morning. New York State Police charged 29-year-old Ashley M. Russo with first-offense DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher. Russo was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear...
Buffalo man facing charges after fighting officers, two officers injured
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing several charges after he allegedly fought officers, injuring two of them, after he was thrown out of an establishment on Amherst Street on Saturday night, police said. Police say that around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night, they were flagged down by staff at Casey’s Black Rock in […]
Buffalo Police release footage of shots fired at substance abuse treatment facility
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police on Saturday released footage of Thursday’s shooting incident that occurred at a West Side substance abuse treatment facility. Jeffery Griffin, 48, was charged Friday, after he allegedly opened fire at two different locations on Buffalo’s lower West Side — on Pennsylvania Street and at the aforementioned Alba de Vida […]
Firefighters Quell Cabin Fire in Town of Westfield
Firefighters from multiple departments made quick work of an early morning blaze at a hunting cabin in the Town of Westfield on Sunday. Westfield Fire responded to 5741 Parker Road shortly after 4:00 AM and received mutual aid from Sherman, Ripley, Ellery Center, Findley Lake and Portland. According to Chautauqua County dispatchers, the incident began as a chimney fire, and the cabin was fully involved on arrival. There were no injuries reported. Westfield Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were also on scene.
14-year-old shot, Buffalo Police investigating
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Congressional Walk, near Eggert Road. Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot and taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he was listed as stable. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip […]
DA credits bystander as charges filed in Thursday methadone clinic shootings
Charges have been filed against a Buffalo man in connection with a pair of shooting incidents Thursday. 48 year old Jeremy Griffin is charged with shooting a woman on Pennsylvania Street, then opening fire at a methadone clinic on Virginia.
Active Shooter Fired Shots And Was Tackled In Buffalo Drug Treatment Center
A would-be active shooter was tackled and a potentially deadly attack was stopped at a drug treatment center in Buffalo. The incident took place on the morning of Thursday, November 10, 2022. The suspect had a rifle and fired shots inside the Alba de Vida drug treatment center on the west side. Buffalo Police believe the attack is linked to a robbery attempt and another shooting, according to MyChamplainValley.com.
Buffalo man arrested for gun possession, has four previous felonies
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police announced that a 54-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Saturday and charged with multiple felonies. Buffalo Police say an investigation was opened after a community member alerted police to an unknown subject making concerning comments. The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit say they immediately began an investigation and identified Sean Brown […]
Woman Pleads Guilty To Role In Alleged Jamestown Drug Trafficking Op.
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A 36-year-old woman has plead guilty to her alleged role in a drug trafficking operation in Jamestown. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says Rachelle Allison pleaded guilty to federal charges. It was alleged that Allison worked with her then boyfriend, Ryan...
Erie cold case suspect accused of murdering grandmother speaks out, claims innocence
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Here’s an exclusive interview you will only see here on JET 24 Action News. One of Erie’s oldest cold cases may finally be solved. The Texas man, arrested this summer, 34-years after the brutal murder of his grandmother, Helen Vogt, is speaking out tonight. Jeremy Brock claims he did not kill his […]
Buffalo man sentenced for role in death of teen
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced Thursday morning after pleading guilty to two felony charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Kel Leed D. Alexander was sentenced to an indeterminate term of one to three years in prison on both charges, to be served concurrently. Alexander pleaded guilty to one […]
Dunkirk Woman Arrested, Faces Felony Charges In Assault Of Child
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — A City of Dunkirk woman has been arrested and faces felony charges after allegedly causing serious injury to a child. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of 34-year-old Titiana Berrios on Thursday. While details of the incident were withheld,...
Allegany County man facing host of charges following hostage situation
AMITY, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany County man is facing a host of charges following a hostage situation and after he menaced police with a firearm, according to New York State Troopers. Police say just before 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, they responded to a home on Findlay Road in the town of Centerville for a domestic […]
