Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash closes Hwy. 26 in Madras for several hours
A fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in Madras Saturday evening closed U.S. Highway 26 at Northwest Poplar Street and the intersection with U.S. Highway 97 for several hours, authorities said. The post Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash closes Hwy. 26 in Madras for several hours appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
C.O. drug agents, DCSO deputies arrest Sisters man, alleged fentanyl, meth trafficker in Hwy. 20 traffic stop
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Drug detectives and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a Sisters man Friday morning suspected of fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking and arrested him on drugged driving and possession charges, seizing fake pharmaceutical tablets and a package of meth. The arrest of the 46-year-old Sisters resident...
KTVZ
Decision 2022: The ballot-counting is not over; candidates in 2 still-close C.O. races offer comments
Votes are still coming in for two still-close local races: Oregon House District 53 and Redmond mayor. We talked to four candidates waiting for final results. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
Bend veteran activist Dick Tobiason takes on many tasks to ensure those who served get deserved honor
As they have on special days for years, volunteers were out early in downtown Bend on Veterans Day, putting up dozens of U.S. flags, each honoring a Central Oregon veteran, one of many projects led by a fellow veteran who wants the spotlight to shine on others, not himself. The post Bend veteran activist Dick Tobiason takes on many tasks to ensure those who served get deserved honor appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Bethlehem Inn reports urgent need for food donations; shelter holding food drive next week
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - Bethlehem Inn announced Thursday that they will hold a food drive next week, from Nov. 14–19. Both Inn locations in Bend and Redmond have an urgent need for food donations in support of the Inn's Emergency Meal Program. The Inn provides three nutritious meals for...
centraloregondaily.com
Sisters man accused of trafficking fentanyl, meth arrested
A Sisters man has been arrested and accused of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said Paul Weston, 46, was arrested after a short-term investigation following several community complaints. Here is more from the CODE Team announcement about the investigation:. On November 11, 2022, at...
centraloregondaily.com
Workshop aims to freshen up snow enthusiast’s safety knowledge
Dozens braved snowy conditions Saturday morning to sit inside and learn about snow safety. The Central Oregon Avalanche Center (COAC) held their annual Bend Snow and Avalanche Workshop at COCC in Bend. COAC is a non-profit group working to educate those skiing and riding in the backcountry. Topics at the...
KTVZ
Second annual Central Oregon Maker Faire showcases hobbies, creativity and inventions
Saturday was the second day of the second annual Central Oregon Maker Faire at the First Interstate Bank Expo Center in Redmond, which continues through Sunday. There were 30 exhibitors showcasing their passions, hoping to inspire others. For example, people got to see a sauerkraut making station, fiber-spinning, and The Environmental Center making smoothies on a bike.
KTVZ
Hundreds of families come to the Fill Your Pantry event to stock up on bulk, locally grown items
The Deschutes County Fairgrounds was busy on Saturday. The Fill Your Pantry event took over the OSU-Extension parking lot. Hundreds of families came, with wagons and carts in tow. It was a chance for people to stock up at bulk discount prices on locally grown items -- from vegetables to fruits to even flowers.
‘I didn’t want him to die’: Ian Cranston takes stand, recounts fatally shooting Barry Washington Jr.
Ian Cranston, on trial for murder in the September 2021 downtown Bend shooting death of Barry Washington Jr., took the stand in his own defense Wednesday, recounting the fateful encounter and saying he felt he had no choice but to fire his gun after Washington punched him and wouldn’t leave. The post ‘I didn’t want him to die’: Ian Cranston takes stand, recounts fatally shooting Barry Washington Jr. appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend and Redmond Veterans Day Parades: The sights and sounds
The annual Veterans Day Parade took over downtown Bend Friday, It’s one of the biggest parades in the state. A lot of folks from the community attended the event to honor and thank our local veterans and service members. Central Oregon Daily’s Jarod Gatley went out to the parade...
centraloregondaily.com
Cranston’s friend Tyler Smith testifies on day 3 of murder trial
Tuesday was the third day of the murder trial of Ian Cranston, the man accused of murdering a young man in Downtown Bend last year. Barry Washington, Jr. was shot and killed outside The Capitol club after a fight in September 2021. On Tuesday, the first witness to take the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Museum at Warm Springs hosting annual Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit
An exhibit celebrating the arts will be on display next week in Warm Springs. The Museum at Warm Springs hosts the 29th annual Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit starting Tuesday, Nov. 15. It features 45 pieces of art in the forms of paintings, drawings, photos and more. There are 15...
Alcohol involved in early morning crash
Vehicle crashes through bridge barrier and flips over into Willow Creek Friday morning According to Madras Police Department, at approximately 4:26 a.m. on Friday Nov. 4, an SUV crashed through the bridge barriers of the Willow Creek bridge before crashing into the opposite side and landing upside down in the creek bed. One adult female was rescued from the vehicle and taken to St. Charles Madras for treatment. Jefferson County Fire & EMS was also dispatched to handle a brush fire caused by the crash. Preliminary investigation shows that the driver was travelling southbound on Fourth Street and left the roadway, crashing through the retaining wall. Alcohol is believed to be involved in the crash, according to the Madras Police Department release on the incident, and investigation is ongoing. The stretch of road is also U.S. Highways 26 and 97 at the north end of Madras. The Oregon Department of Transportation is still evaluating the damage to the Willow Creek Bridge. As of Friday at 10 a.m., traffic was restricted to one lane in the area of the accident as crews were on scene. {loadposition sub-article-01}
KTVZ
After 20 years, Pronghorn Club and Resort rebrands as Juniper Preserve, a ‘destination wellness’ resort
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pronghorn Resort, a leading resort and residential community northeast of Bend since 2002, recently announced it is rebranding as Juniper Preserve, with a renewed focus on well-being and elevated ownership and guest experiences. Here's the rest of last month's announcement:. Poised to be the region’s premier...
Avelo Airlines launches twice-a-week nonstop flights between Redmond and Palm Springs
Avelo Airlines on Friday began offering twice-a-week seasonal nonstop service to Palm Springs, California from Central Oregon’s Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM). The post Avelo Airlines launches twice-a-week nonstop flights between Redmond and Palm Springs appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bowman Museum Art Show and Sale this weekend in Prineville
There’s a fundraiser this weekend for a historical museum in Prineville. The Bowman Museum Art Show and Sale is happening 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The show features work by 20 artists from galleries around Central Oregon. An artists’...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Avelo Airlines Redmond-to-Palm Springs route takes off
The inaugural Avelo Airlines flight from Redmond to Palm Springs took off Friday. The nonstop flight happens only on Mondays and Fridays for as low as $39 each way. Launched in 2021, Avelo has seen success with their Redmond-Burbank route. The airline says it looks to add more destinations in...
bendsource.com
Adam Calhoun's Bend Show Canceled
I first learned about Adam Calhoun's show in Bend, originally scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Midtown Ballroom before its cancellation, from a local artist. The artist, who wishes to remain anonymous, stated they were worried about the potential for hate speech and an aggressive crowd entering the Bend community.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend, Summit and La Pine high school football quarterfinal scores
Three Central Oregon schools were in action Friday night with a shot at the state semifinals. Summit was hosting Central, Bend was facing South Albany and La Pine was on the road at Cascade Christian. Below is a look at the scores from the the first round of football action...
Comments / 1