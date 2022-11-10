ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend veteran activist Dick Tobiason takes on many tasks to ensure those who served get deserved honor

As they have on special days for years, volunteers were out early in downtown Bend on Veterans Day, putting up dozens of U.S. flags, each honoring a Central Oregon veteran, one of many projects led by a fellow veteran who wants the spotlight to shine on others, not himself. The post Bend veteran activist Dick Tobiason takes on many tasks to ensure those who served get deserved honor appeared first on KTVZ.
Sisters man accused of trafficking fentanyl, meth arrested

A Sisters man has been arrested and accused of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said Paul Weston, 46, was arrested after a short-term investigation following several community complaints. Here is more from the CODE Team announcement about the investigation:. On November 11, 2022, at...
Workshop aims to freshen up snow enthusiast’s safety knowledge

Dozens braved snowy conditions Saturday morning to sit inside and learn about snow safety. The Central Oregon Avalanche Center (COAC) held their annual Bend Snow and Avalanche Workshop at COCC in Bend. COAC is a non-profit group working to educate those skiing and riding in the backcountry. Topics at the...
Second annual Central Oregon Maker Faire showcases hobbies, creativity and inventions

Saturday was the second day of the second annual Central Oregon Maker Faire at the First Interstate Bank Expo Center in Redmond, which continues through Sunday. There were 30 exhibitors showcasing their passions, hoping to inspire others. For example, people got to see a sauerkraut making station, fiber-spinning, and The Environmental Center making smoothies on a bike.
‘I didn’t want him to die’: Ian Cranston takes stand, recounts fatally shooting Barry Washington Jr.

Ian Cranston, on trial for murder in the September 2021 downtown Bend shooting death of Barry Washington Jr., took the stand in his own defense Wednesday, recounting the fateful encounter and saying he felt he had no choice but to fire his gun after Washington punched him and wouldn’t leave. The post ‘I didn’t want him to die’: Ian Cranston takes stand, recounts fatally shooting Barry Washington Jr. appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Bend and Redmond Veterans Day Parades: The sights and sounds

The annual Veterans Day Parade took over downtown Bend Friday, It’s one of the biggest parades in the state. A lot of folks from the community attended the event to honor and thank our local veterans and service members. Central Oregon Daily’s Jarod Gatley went out to the parade...
Cranston’s friend Tyler Smith testifies on day 3 of murder trial

Tuesday was the third day of the murder trial of Ian Cranston, the man accused of murdering a young man in Downtown Bend last year. Barry Washington, Jr. was shot and killed outside The Capitol club after a fight in September 2021. On Tuesday, the first witness to take the...
Alcohol involved in early morning crash

Vehicle crashes through bridge barrier and flips over into Willow Creek Friday morning According to Madras Police Department, at approximately 4:26 a.m. on Friday Nov. 4, an SUV crashed through the bridge barriers of the Willow Creek bridge before crashing into the opposite side and landing upside down in the creek bed. One adult female was rescued from the vehicle and taken to St. Charles Madras for treatment. Jefferson County Fire & EMS was also dispatched to handle a brush fire caused by the crash. Preliminary investigation shows that the driver was travelling southbound on Fourth Street and left the roadway, crashing through the retaining wall. Alcohol is believed to be involved in the crash, according to the Madras Police Department release on the incident, and investigation is ongoing. The stretch of road is also U.S. Highways 26 and 97 at the north end of Madras. The Oregon Department of Transportation is still evaluating the damage to the Willow Creek Bridge. As of Friday at 10 a.m., traffic was restricted to one lane in the area of the accident as crews were on scene. {loadposition sub-article-01}
▶️ Bowman Museum Art Show and Sale this weekend in Prineville

There’s a fundraiser this weekend for a historical museum in Prineville. The Bowman Museum Art Show and Sale is happening 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The show features work by 20 artists from galleries around Central Oregon. An artists’...
▶️ Avelo Airlines Redmond-to-Palm Springs route takes off

The inaugural Avelo Airlines flight from Redmond to Palm Springs took off Friday. The nonstop flight happens only on Mondays and Fridays for as low as $39 each way. Launched in 2021, Avelo has seen success with their Redmond-Burbank route. The airline says it looks to add more destinations in...
Adam Calhoun's Bend Show Canceled

I first learned about Adam Calhoun's show in Bend, originally scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Midtown Ballroom before its cancellation, from a local artist. The artist, who wishes to remain anonymous, stated they were worried about the potential for hate speech and an aggressive crowd entering the Bend community.
