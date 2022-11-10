Tetrick Funeral Home, Hitchcock Memorials working to repair vandalized cemetery

Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Christmas Connection brings local artisans together to share their work with the community
KINGSPORT– The 43rd annual Christmas Connection, which features unique and handmade items from local crafters and artisans, drew in a crowd at the Saturday market. The Christmas Connection was open for two days on Nov. 11 and 12.
Johnson City Press
Connect Downtown Johnson City announces return of Candy Land Christmas
Candy Land Christmas will return to downtown Johnson City for this holiday season, Connect Downtown Johnson City announced this week. With holiday displays, over 160 Christmas trees, makers markets, and more, Candy Land Christmas has become a “must-see” event each year.
Johnson City Press
Observation Park under fire once more over federal grant
A $475,000 federal grant to help improve public access areas within Observation Knob Park came under fire this week when a Sullivan County Commissioner asked if the county would be giving up the park anytime soon. “I think we need to step back and see where we are on Observation...
Kingsport Times-News
Lee residents mobilizing against explosives firm's rezoning request
DRYDEN — Some Lee County residents are petitioning against a proposed rezoning requested by an explosives company. The Lee County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing in Room 208 in the courthouse on Wednesday at 5 p.m. on the rezoning request.
wcyb.com
70 year-old athlete honor veterans in unique way in Tri-Cities region
TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — A 70-year old local athlete is honoring veterans in a unique way. John Loobey was featured in the show, "American Ninja Warrior" as the Geriatric Ninja. Loobey is visiting 9 locations including stops in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Piney Flats. He says he's going to do about 75 pull-ups at each stop.
Johnson City Press
SAPS program to feature arborist Lee Rumble
JOHNSON CITY — Certified arborist Lee Rumble, a UT Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent, will discuss "Best Management Practices for Selecting, Planting and Establishing Woody Ornamentals and Trees in the Landscape” during this month’s Southern Appalachian Plant Society program. Rumble will speak Thursday, Nov. 17, at...
Free winter clothing giveaway held in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With cold weather expected this week, a Kingsport church held a coat drive Saturday morning to help homeless and impoverished residents stay warm this winter. Abundant Life Fellowship held its Share the Warmth event, giving out free gloves, hats and coats to those in need. Danny Walker, Pastor of Abundant Life […]
Johnson City Press
Author Trigiani returning to Wise County for workshop, Coffee Night
WISE, Va. — Award-winning author Adriana Trigiani, widely known for her novel and movie "Big Stone Gap," will read from her latest book at the fall debut of Jimson Weed, the literary journal of University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The event marks the 25th anniversary of the...
Kingsport Times-News
Ballad closes Norton clinic, moves residency to Norton Community Hospital
NORTON — Two Ballad Health residency programs are being brought to one site in Norton. According to Ballad spokesperson Ashley Ramey, the Ballad Health Medical Associates Family Clinic at Wharton Lane will move to Norton Community Hospital’s Medical Arts Building 1.
crossvillenews1st.com
TENNESSEE RESIDENTS WARNED: BE ON THE LOOK OUT FOR…COWS
Traffic on I-40 West near mile marker 432 was backed up for miles on Thursday night after a tractor-trailer overturned in Cocke County. The trailer was carrying 68 head of cattle, according to officials with the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency. “Should you have a cow show up on your...
Walmart on West Stone Drive reopens after breaker panel issue
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A breaker panel issue at the Walmart Supercenter on Stone Drive in Kingsport forced the store to close temporarily on Thursday. A post from the store said the issue appeared overnight and prevented it from opening on Nov. 10. However, as of 12:20 p.m., the store reported that the issue was […]
Bobcats Carter and Cash settling in at Bays Mountain
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium’s new bobcat duo, Carter and Cash, arrived last month and are still settling in nicely, according to park staff. In a video provided to News Channel 11, Carter and Cash can be seen posing for the camera with extra-large paws befitting those of a big cat […]
Johnson City Press
TC-MAC works to support local veterans
KINGSPORT — When local veterans need assistance they can’t find anywhere else, the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council does its best to make sure they know there’s always someone in their corner. Founded in 2012, TC-MAC was modeled after a similar organization in Knoxville. Early in 2013, the...
Donuts inbound: Dunkin’ to anchor new Elizabethton strip center
Elizabethton will get its first Dunkin' Donuts as part of a 6,812-square-foot commercial building that's being prepped on West Elk Avenue.
The Tomahawk
Jimmy Morefield gets three-year probation for the killing of Teddy Allen Street in 2020
Jimmy Morefield was sentenced last Friday, November 4, 2022, in Johnson County to three years supervised probation with the Tennessee Department of Correction. Earlier The Tomahawk reported that following his trial (October 4-6, 2022), a jury found Morefield of Mountain City guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter. Morefield, 57, of 791 J...
Hawkins County deputies find variety of dead animals at Rogersville residence
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Humane Society of Hawkins County reported an animal cruelty case to authorities on Nov. 4, leading to the discovery of multiple dead animals outside a home. An offense report penned by a responding Hawkins County deputy said that when police arrived at a home located in the 130 block of […]
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County – November 13, 2022
NCZ033-048>052-058-132115- Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Graham- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Robbinsville,. and Stecoah. 1116 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022.
wjhl.com
Downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week: The Black Olive
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside The Black Olive downtown Johnson City to show us some of the brunch menu items and learn about their specials for downtown Restaurant Week!
Johnson City Press
The Encounter's H.O.P.E. for Christmas event set for Sunday
KINGSPORT — Christmas is often called the season of giving, and no event better exemplifies this spirit than The Encounter’s H.O.P.E. for Christmas Holiday Fashion Production. The show was first created last year in a joint effort by Ethel Smawley, owner of The Encounter, and Stella Robinette, founder...
Kingsport Christmas Connection underway
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 43rd Annual Kingsport Christmas Connection is underway, with a change of venue and healthy crowds. This year’s craft show features jewelry, leatherwork, Christmas-themed decorations and several other handmade products. Originally hosted in the Kingsport Civic Center, the connection is now taking place in the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center. […]
