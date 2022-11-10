ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Tetrick Funeral Home, Hitchcock Memorials working to repair vandalized cemetery

By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com
Johnson City Press
 3 days ago
Johnson City Press

Observation Park under fire once more over federal grant

A $475,000 federal grant to help improve public access areas within Observation Knob Park came under fire this week when a Sullivan County Commissioner asked if the county would be giving up the park anytime soon. “I think we need to step back and see where we are on Observation...
wcyb.com

70 year-old athlete honor veterans in unique way in Tri-Cities region

TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — A 70-year old local athlete is honoring veterans in a unique way. John Loobey was featured in the show, "American Ninja Warrior" as the Geriatric Ninja. Loobey is visiting 9 locations including stops in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Piney Flats. He says he's going to do about 75 pull-ups at each stop.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

SAPS program to feature arborist Lee Rumble

JOHNSON CITY — Certified arborist Lee Rumble, a UT Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent, will discuss "Best Management Practices for Selecting, Planting and Establishing Woody Ornamentals and Trees in the Landscape” during this month’s Southern Appalachian Plant Society program. Rumble will speak Thursday, Nov. 17, at...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Free winter clothing giveaway held in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With cold weather expected this week, a Kingsport church held a coat drive Saturday morning to help homeless and impoverished residents stay warm this winter. Abundant Life Fellowship held its Share the Warmth event, giving out free gloves, hats and coats to those in need. Danny Walker, Pastor of Abundant Life […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Author Trigiani returning to Wise County for workshop, Coffee Night

WISE, Va. — Award-winning author Adriana Trigiani, widely known for her novel and movie "Big Stone Gap," will read from her latest book at the fall debut of Jimson Weed, the literary journal of University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The event marks the 25th anniversary of the...
WISE COUNTY, VA
crossvillenews1st.com

TENNESSEE RESIDENTS WARNED: BE ON THE LOOK OUT FOR…COWS

Traffic on I-40 West near mile marker 432 was backed up for miles on Thursday night after a tractor-trailer overturned in Cocke County. The trailer was carrying 68 head of cattle, according to officials with the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency. “Should you have a cow show up on your...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Walmart on West Stone Drive reopens after breaker panel issue

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A breaker panel issue at the Walmart Supercenter on Stone Drive in Kingsport forced the store to close temporarily on Thursday. A post from the store said the issue appeared overnight and prevented it from opening on Nov. 10. However, as of 12:20 p.m., the store reported that the issue was […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bobcats Carter and Cash settling in at Bays Mountain

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium’s new bobcat duo, Carter and Cash, arrived last month and are still settling in nicely, according to park staff. In a video provided to News Channel 11, Carter and Cash can be seen posing for the camera with extra-large paws befitting those of a big cat […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

TC-MAC works to support local veterans

KINGSPORT — When local veterans need assistance they can’t find anywhere else, the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council does its best to make sure they know there’s always someone in their corner. Founded in 2012, TC-MAC was modeled after a similar organization in Knoxville. Early in 2013, the...
KINGSPORT, TN
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Avery County – November 13, 2022

NCZ033-048>052-058-132115- Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Graham- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Robbinsville,. and Stecoah. 1116 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
Johnson City Press

The Encounter's H.O.P.E. for Christmas event set for Sunday

KINGSPORT — Christmas is often called the season of giving, and no event better exemplifies this spirit than The Encounter’s H.O.P.E. for Christmas Holiday Fashion Production. The show was first created last year in a joint effort by Ethel Smawley, owner of The Encounter, and Stella Robinette, founder...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Christmas Connection underway

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 43rd Annual Kingsport Christmas Connection is underway, with a change of venue and healthy crowds. This year’s craft show features jewelry, leatherwork, Christmas-themed decorations and several other handmade products. Originally hosted in the Kingsport Civic Center, the connection is now taking place in the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center. […]
KINGSPORT, TN

