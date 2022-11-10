Montana looks to 'compete mentally and physically' at Xavier after season-opening loss

MISSOULA — X marks the spot, and Xavier was spot on with its strong shooting, which was too much for Montana to overcome Friday. The Griz showed improved 3-point shooting but couldn’t keep pace with the hot-shooting Musketeers in front of a sold-out crowd at the 10,224-capacity Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The result was an 86-64 loss that dropped UM to 0-2 on its season-opening road trip out east.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO