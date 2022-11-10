ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Montana looks to 'compete mentally and physically' at Xavier after season-opening loss

By FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

No. 16 Montana Grizzlies shoot down Eastern Washington Eagles for second-straight win ahead of regular-season finale

MISSOULA — There were a lot of milestones reached in the Montana football team's thrashing of Eastern Washington Saturday. Quarterback Daniel Britt threw his first career touchdown. Defensive lineman Henry Nuce recorded his first career sack. Wide receiver Brady Lang made his first career catch and running back Eli Gillman ran for his first career score.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana finds 3-point stroke but is unable to keep pace with hot-shooting Xavier

MISSOULA — X marks the spot, and Xavier was spot on with its strong shooting, which was too much for Montana to overcome Friday. The Griz showed improved 3-point shooting but couldn’t keep pace with the hot-shooting Musketeers in front of a sold-out crowd at the 10,224-capacity Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The result was an 86-64 loss that dropped UM to 0-2 on its season-opening road trip out east.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Live coverage: No. 16 Montana Grizzlies host Eastern Washington

MISSOULA — The No. 16 Grizzlies (6-3, 3-3) are hosting Eastern Washington in the final regular season home game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The contest will serve as Military Appreciation Day in the wake of Veterans day, as well as Senior Day. Montana owns the all-time series record between the...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Lady Griz struggle in first road game against Colorado State

After spotting Colorado State a 15-point lead in the first half, the Montana women's basketball failed to regroup in dropping an 82-58 decision Friday night in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Lady Griz struggled to find consistency on the offensive end. The Rams, who moved to 2-0 after reaching the WNIT...
FORT COLLINS, CO
spectrumnews1.com

OHSAA neutral sites enjoy exposure of hosting

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The OHSAA football regional semifinals starts Friday night. At this point in the tournament, games are held at a neutral site. The regional semifinals mean games are hosted at neutral sites, including Princeton High School. Joe Roberts, the athletic director at Princeton, said hosting big games...
SHARONVILLE, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

St. Henry District High School principal announces timetable to field varsity football team in 2026

St. Henry District High School plans to have a varsity football team in the 2026 season, according to a timetable announced by principal Grant Brannen on Friday. The coed Catholic school in Erlanger will start with a youth league for seventh and eighth grade students in 2024 and field a junior varsity team in 2025. The Crusaders’ first varsity season will be in 2026 with school enrollment determining its classification by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
ERLANGER, KY
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky wineries take home wins in 10th annual Kentucky Commercial Wine Competition

Northern Kentucky wineries won three of the five Commissioner’s Cup awards in this year’s Kentucky Commercial Wine Competition on Nov. 5. Brianza Gardens and Winery near Crittenden took home their third Commissioner’s Cup in the 10th year of the annual competition. Gunpowder Creek Vineyards in Boone County and Rose Hill Farm Winery in Pendleton County were presented with their first cups.
CRITTENDEN, KY
Fox 19

Popular Over-the-Rhine restaurant returns, teases opening date

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Krueger’s Tavern, a once and former restaurant in Over-the-Rhine, will return in December. The Thunderdome-owned eatery posted Thursday on Instagram for the first time in six months and for just the second time this year. Located on Vine Street, Krueger’s shuttered at the start of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati wants developers' best plans for site near Music Hall

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The city of Cincinnati is looking for redevelopment plans for a large piece of property located near Music Hall. A request for proposals for the Town Center Garage site was issued by the city’s department of community and economic development Sept. 14, months after a national developer made known its interest in redeveloping the site.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy