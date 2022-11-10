TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State basketball is back in action at home on Monday evening at 7 p.m. when they host Troy at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles are looking to avoid an 0-3 start on the season when they face the Trojans (2-0). FSU leads the all-time series with the Trojans, who are current members of the Sun Belt Conference, by a margin of 9-1. FSU has won eight in a row in the series, including the last seven meetings in Tallahassee.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO