Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Up To $2,000 For Florida Residents Who Meet These RequirementsCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?Evie M.Monticello, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
A Professor Built This Fairy Tale Cottage in Florida to Compliment a Massive, Ancient Live Oak TreeL. CaneTallahassee, FL
Related
Mark Richt had great request for Florida State’s coach
It has been nearly four years since Mark Richt last coached a college football program, but his disdain for one particular team remains as strong as ever. Richt had an awesome request for Florida State head coach Mike Norvell following the Seminoles’ blowout win over Syracuse on Saturday. The two-time SEC champion, who was working as an analyst for the ACC Network, kindly asked Norvell to “kick the Gators’ ass” when Florida State plays them in two weeks.
FSU Basketball back in action at home on Monday evening against Troy
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State basketball is back in action at home on Monday evening at 7 p.m. when they host Troy at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles are looking to avoid an 0-3 start on the season when they face the Trojans (2-0). FSU leads the all-time series with the Trojans, who are current members of the Sun Belt Conference, by a margin of 9-1. FSU has won eight in a row in the series, including the last seven meetings in Tallahassee.
Tomahawk Nation
What went right, wrong on defense for FSU vs. Syracuse
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) put together one of its most complete games under head coach Mike Norvell on Saturday, executing a near-perfect performance in a 38-3 undressing of the Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3 ACC) on the road. While the offense had its own success, FSU’s...
Gators Commits React to Jaden Rashada’s Flip: ‘He Has the Same Dream as Me’
Numerous Gators commits react to quarterback Jaden Rashada's flip to Florida.
Tomahawk Nation
4 questions, 4 answers: FSU moves to 7-3 after third straight blowout win
For the third straight week, No. 23 Florida State (7-3, 5-3 ACC) blew out a conference opponent, this time heading on the road and dominating the Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3 ACC) in a 38-3 win. Florida State logged 420 yards of total offense while holding Syracuse out of the end...
Tomahawk Nation
Quick hitter: Seminoles put on showcase vs. Syracuse
No. 23 Florida State, in its ACC finale, put on a near-perfect performance vs. the Syracuse Orange. After scoring 14 points in the first quarter, Florida State’s offense took a bit to get going before finding life again in the third, surging ahead to safely put the game out of striking distance for the Orange. The Seminoles put up 420 yards, once again showing that Mike Norvell has cultivated one of the most explosive offenses in the country.
FSU Football ranked in Top 20 of the USA Today Coaches Poll
Florida State has re-entered the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Seminoles check in at No. 20. FSU sat at No. 31, among those receiving votes, in last week's Coaches Poll. They make a significant move in the poll after dominating Syracuse 38-3 on Saturday evening. The rise of 11 spots was the most significant jump in this week's poll.
CBS Sports
Syracuse vs. Florida State: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Syracuse Orange are 1-5 against the Florida State Seminoles since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Orange and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. 'Cuse has a defense that allows only 18.44 points per game, so FSU's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Florida State among programs vying for JUCO OT Elijah Philippe
The Seminoles are working to get the massive Junior College prospect on campus twice prior to the Early Signing Period.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU readies for final ACC game of the season
Congratulations to this week’s Academic All-Stars:. If FSU beats Syracuse tomorrow they’ll finish the season at 5-3 in the ACC; its best mark since 2016. Some memorable FSU moments have occurred vs. Syracuse. Jordan Travis has been one of the best overall players in the country:. Johnny Wilson...
wtxl.com
Thomasville, Colquitt County football open postseason play with wins
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — On Saturday, round one action within GHSA football would come to a close and Thomasville and Colquitt County would walk away as big winners. In the Rose City, the Bulldogs welcomed in Jackson and behind a big second half, Thomasville would see their season continue.
Thomasville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Jackson High School football team will have a game with Thomasville High School on November 12, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
famunews.com
FAMU Announces Attorney John Morgan as Fall Commencement Speaker
Florida A&M University (FAMU) has announced that John Morgan, founder of the nationally-known Morgan & Morgan law firm and supporter of major voter initiatives, will be the fall commencement speaker. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 9 at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish...
beckersasc.com
5 fast facts on Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic
Here are five fast facts on Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic:. 1. TOC's joint replacement business unit performs 2,600 cases annually, including ankle, elbow, hip, knee and shoulder replacement and revision procedures, according to information the clinic shared with Becker's. 2. The number of TOC Joint Replacement Center of Excellence cases...
thefamuanonline.com
Homecoming didn’t always live up to the hype
Florida A&M University’s recent homecoming celebration was a huge event in Tallahassee. Current students and alumni spent an entire week paying tribute to the customs, rituals and other aspects of their alma mater. Many students said that they had to make the best out of homecoming. FAMU enjoyed a...
Team transforming former Amtrak Station in Tallahassee
For more than a century, Tallahassee’s train station welcomed people to the capital city. Now, a team from Leon County has its sights set on the next century of travel.
WCTV
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, November 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday will bring partly sunny skies with high temperatures near 80. A cold front will move through the area tonight, ushering in added cloud cover this evening and the chance for isolated showers tonight. The cold front will leave behind sunny skies and cool temperatures for...
Crews work to restore power in Tallahassee
Thursday, linemen started their day at 7 a.m. They work from location to location fixing power outages.
WJHG-TV
Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a car crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers report a Panama City woman was driving north on County Road 167 in Jackson County at around 12:30 p.m. They said she made a left turn onto State Road 276, into the path of a truck that was traveling eastbound on roadway.
Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones
ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
247Sports
59K+
Followers
395K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0