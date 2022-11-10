Read full article on original website
Mena American Legion Post #18 Receives Unprecedented Visit from National Commander
The American Legion National Commander, and leader of the World’s “LARGEST” Veterans Organization, Vincent J. “Jim” Troiola, visited Mena American Legion ‘Frank Fried’ Post #18 on Wednesday. The event is part of a special Veteran’s Day week of visits for Commander Troiola, and is the first time an America Legion National Commander has ever visited Mena.
Dr. Vic Ford Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From Ouachita Society of American Foresters
Dr. Vic Ford received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Ouachita Society of American Foresters (SAF) during their annual meeting on November 10. Ouachita SAF is a subsidiary of the Society of American Foresters and consists of foresters from Arkansas and Oklahoma. The Society of American Foresters is the professional organization for foresters in the United States but has members worldwide. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a full, solid, and meritorious career of outstanding contributions, exemplary actions, and diverse achievement by a forestry professional in the administration, practice, development, and advancement of forestry at the local, regional, and national level. This award the National SAF Gifford Pinchot Medal and Dr. Ford will be nominated for that award. Dr. Ford has been a member for 40 years of the society and has served in numerous leadership roles in science, ethics, and professional certification. He currently on the Board of Directors for the Society of American Foresters and is the first Arkansan to serve in this capacity. He is currently an Associate Vice President for Agriculture and Natural Resources for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture with an office in Little Rock and was the Director of the Southwest Research and Extension Center. He and his wife, Cindy, reside in Hope.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
Taylor Parker becomes seventh woman on Death Row in Texas
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Taylor Parker is set to become the seventh woman on Death Row in Texas, following her sentencing Wednesday in Bowie County for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage. The baby did not survive. The last woman...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A chance for snow? Where flurries may fly
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many in northern Arkansas saw their light snow of the season on Friday night. Another system headed in our direction on Monday night will give many, mainly across northern Arkansas another chance for snow. This system will arrive Monday night. Temperatures will likely be cold...
Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man from Ashdown, Arkansas has been sentenced to over 17 years in jail on drug trafficking violations. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty on June 28 to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison.
Garland County deputies find body in Lake Hamilton
Garland County deputies are investigating after a body was found in Lake Hamilton on Tuesday morning.
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Nov. 11
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Northeast Texas Killer Gets Death Sentence
A Bowie County jury of six women and six men has reached its decision in the penalty phase of the Capital Murder trial of Taylor Parker. The jury sentenced her to death by lethal injection. They convicted Parker of murdering 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock and cutting her unborn child, Braxlynn Sage, out of the womb. The kidnapping of the baby eventually led to the baby’s death.
De Queen police arrest suspect in double shooting
66-year-old Armando Arce was apprehended by the De Queen police with assistance from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department, 9th West Judicial Drug Task Force, and Arkansas State Police. Arce is a suspect in a double shooting that took place around 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 223 Bobby Lane in De Queen. Police found two males with gunshot wounds at the scene and transported both for emergency treatment at a local hospital. One of the men died on the ride to the hospital.
Police looking for suspect wanted in fatal shooting in De Queen
DE QUEEN, Ark. – Police are asking citizens to be on the lookout for a man who is wanted in a fatal shooting earlier this week. The De Queen Police Department and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to a double shooting in the 200 block of Bobby Lane.
Firemen Arrive to Vehicle Fire at Station
Firemen with the Southeast VFD were dispatched to their own fire station Thursday about 12:30om. A motorist pulled off US 278 near the fire station when he began experiencing problems. There were no injuries. The owner was identified as Jamie Hicks of Calion. The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
