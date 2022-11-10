Dr. Vic Ford received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Ouachita Society of American Foresters (SAF) during their annual meeting on November 10. Ouachita SAF is a subsidiary of the Society of American Foresters and consists of foresters from Arkansas and Oklahoma. The Society of American Foresters is the professional organization for foresters in the United States but has members worldwide. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a full, solid, and meritorious career of outstanding contributions, exemplary actions, and diverse achievement by a forestry professional in the administration, practice, development, and advancement of forestry at the local, regional, and national level. This award the National SAF Gifford Pinchot Medal and Dr. Ford will be nominated for that award. Dr. Ford has been a member for 40 years of the society and has served in numerous leadership roles in science, ethics, and professional certification. He currently on the Board of Directors for the Society of American Foresters and is the first Arkansan to serve in this capacity. He is currently an Associate Vice President for Agriculture and Natural Resources for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture with an office in Little Rock and was the Director of the Southwest Research and Extension Center. He and his wife, Cindy, reside in Hope.

HOPE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO