News Channel Nebraska
Americans are feeling worse about the US economy
Consumers were feeling slightly worse about the US economy in November, amid punishing rate hikes and decades-high inflation, according to a closely followed University of Michigan survey released Friday. The preliminary index reading from the monthly Surveys of Consumers showed sentiment fell to 54.7, from 59.9 in October. Economists were...
US Treasury Secretary Yellen says the crypto market needs 'very careful regulation' amid FTX's dramatic collapse
The US Treasury Secretary told Bloomberg FTX's collapse supported her view that the crypto market requires "very careful regulation." FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday and founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO. The crypto industry is grappling with the fallout from FTX's implosion. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has weighed...
Crypto giant files for bankruptcy as CEO resigns in a stunning downfall
FTX Group said Friday it has filed for bankruptcy in the United States and that its CEO has resigned, marking a stunning downfall for one of the biggest and most powerful players in the crypto industry. FTX said Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of the exchange, will remain to assist...
Binance CEO says crypto industry needs clarity of regulations
NUSA DUA, INDONESIA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dominant cryptocurrency exchange Binance's chief executive Changpeng Zhao called for new but stable and clear regulations for the industry, in light of recent developments and participants "cutting corners".
Some UK households start to receive larger rebate on energy bills
Some UK households are starting to receive a larger rebate on their energy bill under a government discount scheme. The new Warm Home Discount was frozen at £140 for nearly a decade, but this winter it has increased to £150 and will be discounted automatically from bills.Some pensioners and people on a low income receiving certain benefits are eligible for the discount.The Warm Home Discount has been in place in England, Wales and Scotland to help people who might struggle to pay their heating bills during winter. However, there was criticism of the system which required many people to apply...
Joules poised to collapse into administration putting 1,700 jobs at risk
Around 1,600 jobs are under threat after fashion retailer Joules revealed it is set to appoint administrators following a failure to secure a vital cash injection.The brand – famous for its posh wellies – said talks over an emergency cash-call with investors including its founder Tom Joule were unsuccessful and have ended.It said it would file a notice of intention to appoint Interpath Advisory as administrators to the firm and its subsidiaries “as soon as reasonably practicable”.Joules said: “The board is taking this action to protect the interests of its creditors.”It will suspend trading of its shares on the stock market due to the decision, adding that further announcements will be made “in due course”.The chain employs around 1,600 staff and has 130 shops. Read More Hancock defends Sunak as ‘great’ PM amid resignation demands - liveBiden will work with GOP if they take House in midterms - live100,000 Russian troops killed or injured in Ukraine - latest
S4 Capital enjoys boosted profits as it eyes up more ‘whopper’ clients
Sir Martin Sorrell’s digital advertising firm S4 Capital has enjoyed boosted profits, as the boss said its clients’ focus on performance amid forthcoming global recessions will “play to our strengths”.The company reported its gross profit and net revenue reached £250 million in the three months to September 30, up 73% on a reported basis from the £144 million posted this time last year.Revenues also surged by more than two thirds on a reported basis, from £178 million last year to £300 million in the latest quarter.Sir Martin said that the firm has kept up momentum despite political and economic “gloom”...
Biden readies for meeting with Chinese leader that could have long-lasting consequences
President Joe Biden's meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday may last only a few hours, but could have consequences stretching months or even years as the world's largest economies veer toward increasingly hostile relations. The moments spent together on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit...
