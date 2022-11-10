ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendive, MT

406mtsports.com

Rocky Mountain College wins Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament

BUTTE – The finals of the 2022 Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament came down to a battle between second-seeded Rocky Mountain College and sixth-seeded Montana Western at the HPER Center in Butte. Rocky defeated Providence in a semi-final match up on Friday night, while Western dispatched third-seeded Carroll College in...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

State C volleyball: Bridger tops Manhattan Christian to move into title match

BOZEMAN — Bridger and Manhattan Christian find themselves in familiar territory after both securing themselves a shot at the trophies Friday at the Class C state volleyball tournament. Bridger (the 2020 champions) defeated Manhattan Christian 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 to make sure they will play in the championship at...
MANHATTAN, MT
406mtsports.com

2022 Class C volleyball tournament

Coverage of the 2022 Class C state volleyball tournament Nov. 10-12, 2022 in Bozeman. State C volleyball: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale earns at least fourth with another five-set victory. LINDSAY ROSSMILLER 406mtsports.com. Updated 4 hrs ago. Check out who's moving on at the 2022 Class C volleyball tournament in Bozeman. Updated 36 min...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Bozeman holds off Gallatin in Class AA semifinals, will play Helena Capital for state championship

BOZEMAN — The pass went short over the middle and found Quaid Ash’s gloves. It could not have been an easier interception. And it couldn’t have been an easier touchdown. The Bozeman junior linebacker secured the ball and needed just a few steps to cover 8 yards and reach the end zone. In doing so, he effectively carried the Hawks into the Class AA state championship football game.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

State B volleyball: Huntley Project earns championship berth, Shepherd and Townsend to play for trophies

BOZEMAN — Fans kept looking over toward the B court as all the undefeated semifinals were taking place Friday night. Huntley Project and Shepherd were meeting for the ninth time this season, six of which have come in the last three weeks since tournament rounds started. They were the top two teams in 4B, then again in the Southern B, and were now clashing to see which would claim a spot in the state championship.
SHEPHERD, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State women move to 2-0 with road win over BYU

BOZEMAN — Montana State moved to 2-0 this season with an impressive 69-60 win over BYU on Saturday in Provo, Utah. After trailing by one at halftime, the Bobcats really created some separation at the start of the third quarter, outscoring the Cougars 14-4 and forcing BYU into three turnovers before four minutes had elapsed.
PROVO, UT
KULR8

ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for Cat-Griz Rivalry

BOZEMAN - After weeks of campaigning on social media, ESPN's College GameDay is finally coming to the Treasure State to take in the Cat-Griz Rivalry firsthand. Montana State hosts Montana next Saturday at 12 PM in the 121st edition of the rivalry between the two schools. The matchup will feature...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

MSU-Northern women cruise past Campbellsville in basketball

HAVRE — The Montana State-Northern Skylights defeated Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg 59-53 on Friday night. Ryley Kehr scored 24 points for MSU-Northern. Briaunna McCullough and Shyan Krass each added eight points. McCullough led in rebounds with 10. The game was tied 11-11 after quarter and MSU-Northern led 26-23 at halftime. Harrodsburg...
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
406mtsports.com

Butte Cobras earn weekend split at Yellowstone

CODY, WYOMING – The Butte Cobras began their weekend series with the Yellowstone Quake at Riley Arena in Cody, Wyoming. On Friday, Edvin Falkenstrom was impenetrable in goal having stopped all 40 shots and got a goal in each period from his Quake teammates in a 3-0 shutout of the visiting Cobras.
CODY, WY
406mtsports.com

Montana Western, Rocky Mountain College to play for Frontier Conference VB title

BUTTE — On Friday afternoon, there were four teams remaining at the Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament. There were two competitive semifinal games, with the winner of each earning berths to Saturday's championship. Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College will play for the championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at the...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

ESPN's College GameDay heading to Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild

BOZEMAN — ESPN's "College GameDay" is coming to Bozeman this coming week for the 121st Brawl of the Wild, the network announced Sunday morning. This is the first time GameDay has chosen a Big Sky Conference game. It had visited Football Championship Subdivision towns 11 times before this, including twice in Fargo, North Dakota, for North Dakota State games. It went to Jackson, Mississippi, last month for Jackson State's game against Southern.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Five things to watch: No. 3 Montana State at Cal Poly

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team is heavily favored to win its penultimate game of the regular season. No. 3-ranked MSU (8-1, 6-0 Big Sky) will face Cal Poly (1-8, 0-6) at 6 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday in San Luis Obispo, California. The Bobcats are 24 ½-point favorites to improve to 9-1 for the second straight season.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
montanasports.com

Rapid reaction: No. 16 Montana 63, Eastern Washington 7

MISSOULA — Montana will head into the 121st meeting with Montana State riding a lot of momentum. Running back Nick Ostmo had another huge game, the defense was again suffocating and the 16th-ranked Grizzlies blew out Eastern Washington 63-7 on Senior Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday. The Griz...
BOZEMAN, MT

