Bozeman Gallatin's Olivia Collins, Columbia Falls' Kai Golan are 406mtsports.com Athletes of Month
BOZEMAN — Soccer players Olivia Collins of Bozeman Gallatin and Kai Golan of Columbia Falls are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for October after leading their teams to state championships. Collins, a senior and Gatorade Player of the Year who signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play...
State C volleyball: Manhattan Christian wins back-to-back championships with two-game victory over Bridger
BOZEMAN — Going the long way around isn't anything new for the Manhattan Christian Eagles. All three of their previous titles (2011, 2019 and 2021) had each come after they fell in the undefeated semifinal on Friday night of the state volleyball tournament. So Saturday morning with their title...
Rocky Mountain College wins Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament
BUTTE – The finals of the 2022 Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament came down to a battle between second-seeded Rocky Mountain College and sixth-seeded Montana Western at the HPER Center in Butte. Rocky defeated Providence in a semi-final match up on Friday night, while Western dispatched third-seeded Carroll College in...
State C volleyball: Bridger tops Manhattan Christian to move into title match
BOZEMAN — Bridger and Manhattan Christian find themselves in familiar territory after both securing themselves a shot at the trophies Friday at the Class C state volleyball tournament. Bridger (the 2020 champions) defeated Manhattan Christian 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 to make sure they will play in the championship at...
RaeQuan Battle scores career-high 24 points in Montana State's win at Long Beach State
LONG BEACH, Calif. — The Montana State men’s basketball team got hot from beyond the arc early and junior guard RaeQuan Battle had a career-high 24 points to help the Bobcats win 70-57 at Long Beach State on Sunday evening. The Bobcats (1-1) started the game 6 for...
2022 Class C volleyball tournament
Coverage of the 2022 Class C state volleyball tournament Nov. 10-12, 2022 in Bozeman. State C volleyball: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale earns at least fourth with another five-set victory. LINDSAY ROSSMILLER 406mtsports.com. Updated 4 hrs ago. Check out who's moving on at the 2022 Class C volleyball tournament in Bozeman. Updated 36 min...
State A volleyball: Billings Central reaches seventh straight title match with win over Hardin; Havre still alive
BOZEMAN — Ruby Gray’s serve hit the top of the net and then the volleyball clawed its way up and over, falling to the floor before anyone on the other side could make a real play for it. And with that, two-time defending Class A champion Billings Central...
Bozeman holds off Gallatin in Class AA semifinals, will play Helena Capital for state championship
BOZEMAN — The pass went short over the middle and found Quaid Ash’s gloves. It could not have been an easier interception. And it couldn’t have been an easier touchdown. The Bozeman junior linebacker secured the ball and needed just a few steps to cover 8 yards and reach the end zone. In doing so, he effectively carried the Hawks into the Class AA state championship football game.
Class AA playoffs: Helena Capital, Bozeman march into championship showdown
A breakdown of the scores and highlights from Friday night's Class AA playoff football semifinals games.
State B volleyball: Huntley Project earns championship berth, Shepherd and Townsend to play for trophies
BOZEMAN — Fans kept looking over toward the B court as all the undefeated semifinals were taking place Friday night. Huntley Project and Shepherd were meeting for the ninth time this season, six of which have come in the last three weeks since tournament rounds started. They were the top two teams in 4B, then again in the Southern B, and were now clashing to see which would claim a spot in the state championship.
Montana State women move to 2-0 with road win over BYU
BOZEMAN — Montana State moved to 2-0 this season with an impressive 69-60 win over BYU on Saturday in Provo, Utah. After trailing by one at halftime, the Bobcats really created some separation at the start of the third quarter, outscoring the Cougars 14-4 and forcing BYU into three turnovers before four minutes had elapsed.
ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for Cat-Griz Rivalry
BOZEMAN - After weeks of campaigning on social media, ESPN's College GameDay is finally coming to the Treasure State to take in the Cat-Griz Rivalry firsthand. Montana State hosts Montana next Saturday at 12 PM in the 121st edition of the rivalry between the two schools. The matchup will feature...
MSU-Northern women cruise past Campbellsville in basketball
HAVRE — The Montana State-Northern Skylights defeated Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg 59-53 on Friday night. Ryley Kehr scored 24 points for MSU-Northern. Briaunna McCullough and Shyan Krass each added eight points. McCullough led in rebounds with 10. The game was tied 11-11 after quarter and MSU-Northern led 26-23 at halftime. Harrodsburg...
Butte Cobras earn weekend split at Yellowstone
CODY, WYOMING – The Butte Cobras began their weekend series with the Yellowstone Quake at Riley Arena in Cody, Wyoming. On Friday, Edvin Falkenstrom was impenetrable in goal having stopped all 40 shots and got a goal in each period from his Quake teammates in a 3-0 shutout of the visiting Cobras.
Montana Western, Rocky Mountain College to play for Frontier Conference VB title
BUTTE — On Friday afternoon, there were four teams remaining at the Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament. There were two competitive semifinal games, with the winner of each earning berths to Saturday's championship. Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College will play for the championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at the...
ESPN's College GameDay heading to Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — ESPN's "College GameDay" is coming to Bozeman this coming week for the 121st Brawl of the Wild, the network announced Sunday morning. This is the first time GameDay has chosen a Big Sky Conference game. It had visited Football Championship Subdivision towns 11 times before this, including twice in Fargo, North Dakota, for North Dakota State games. It went to Jackson, Mississippi, last month for Jackson State's game against Southern.
Photos: Class AA volleyball state tournament final day
Photos from the final day of the Class AA volleyball state tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. This gallery will be updated throughout the day.
Twin true freshmen Caden, Taco Dowler shining early for Montana State Bobcats
BILLINGS — A true freshman doesn’t often play for a Top 5 team in the country, let alone two true freshmen, let alone twin true freshmen. But Caden and Taco Dowler have always defied the odds. "It should surprise me," said mom Michelle McLean. "But it kind of...
Five things to watch: No. 3 Montana State at Cal Poly
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team is heavily favored to win its penultimate game of the regular season. No. 3-ranked MSU (8-1, 6-0 Big Sky) will face Cal Poly (1-8, 0-6) at 6 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday in San Luis Obispo, California. The Bobcats are 24 ½-point favorites to improve to 9-1 for the second straight season.
Rapid reaction: No. 16 Montana 63, Eastern Washington 7
MISSOULA — Montana will head into the 121st meeting with Montana State riding a lot of momentum. Running back Nick Ostmo had another huge game, the defense was again suffocating and the 16th-ranked Grizzlies blew out Eastern Washington 63-7 on Senior Day at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday. The Griz...
