WVNews
Bills QB Allen active against Vikings despite injured elbow
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is active but it’s unclear if he’ll start against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Allen hurt his right elbow, which is his throwing elbow, in the final minutes of a 20-17 loss at the New York Jets. The injury is similar to the one that led to him to miss four games during his rookie season in 2018 — the last time Allen missed a start.
WVNews
Browns in desperation mode after ugly loss to Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Myles Garrett still believes the Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs, even after Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped them to 3-6. “It’s difficult, but it’s not impossible,” the All-Pro defensive end said. “We’re going to go out and play every game like it’s our last because it might as well be. Do everything we can.”
WVNews
Vikings get critical Allen turnovers, stun Bills 33-30 in OT
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Count out the Vikings all you want. Patrick Peterson, Justin Jefferson and company keep finding ways to rally for victories in the most remarkable and improbable of ways. Sunday’s 33-30 overtime win over the previously AFC-leading Buffalo Bills might have been the most stunning...
