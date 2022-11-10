Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Some fans bummed no beer sold at NFL pregame fest in Munich
MUNICH (AP) — For Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Martin Stelzer, football and beer go hand in hand. On Sunday, the Austrian and anyone else looking for a cold one at the NFL's pre-game fan festival outside Allianz Arena struck out.
WVNews
Drafting Jalen Hurts was right call for undefeated Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts saw the area code pop up on his mobile device on draft night and thought for a moment the numbers represented that other NFL city in Pennsylvania. Nah, the 2-1-5 digits the QB read came from Philadelphia and that meant one thing, the Heisman Trophy finalist out of Oklahoma was about to become an Eagle.
WVNews
Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared...
WVNews
All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle,...
WVNews
Browns in desperation mode after ugly loss to Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Myles Garrett still believes the Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs, even after Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped them to 3-6. “It’s difficult, but it’s not impossible,” the All-Pro defensive end said. “We’re going to go out and play every game like it’s our last because it might as well be. Do everything we can.”
WVNews
Zion Williamson scores 26 as Pelicans beat Rockets 119-106
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 26 points and Brandon Ingram iced the game with six points in a 13-0 run in the final 2:07 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 119-106 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Pelicans led by as many...
WVNews
Vikings get critical Allen turnovers, stun Bills 33-30 in OT
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Count out the Vikings all you want. Patrick Peterson, Justin Jefferson and company keep finding ways to rally for victories in the most remarkable and improbable of ways. Sunday’s 33-30 overtime win over the previously AFC-leading Buffalo Bills might have been the most stunning...
WVNews
Wolves beat Cavaliers 129-124 despite 51 points from Garland
CLEVELAND (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had season highs of 30 points and 12 assists, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 29 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers 129-124 on Sunday night. All-Star point guard Darius Garland scored 27 of his NBA season-high 51 points -- and...
WVNews
Dallas 117, Portland 112
PORTLAND (112) Grant 13-22 6-6 37, Hart 0-9 2-6 2, Eubanks 1-2 0-0 2, Lillard 6-16 15-17 29, Simons 9-20 1-2 24, Walker 1-2 3-4 5, Watford 2-3 0-0 4, Little 2-3 0-0 4, Sharpe 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 36-80 27-35 112.
WVNews
Denver 126, Chicago 103
DENVER (126) Gordon 4-6 4-6 13, Porter Jr. 11-16 3-3 31, Jokic 4-4 0-0 8, Caldwell-Pope 3-8 4-5 10, Murray 9-18 3-3 23, Cancar 1-1 0-0 3, Je.Green 3-5 0-0 6, Nnaji 2-2 0-0 4, Brown 5-9 1-1 12, Jordan 2-2 0-1 4, Braun 3-6 2-2 9, Reed 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 48-80 17-21 126.
WVNews
Philadelphia 105, Utah 98
UTAH (98) Markkanen 6-13 1-4 15, Olynyk 4-9 6-6 14, Vanderbilt 4-6 1-2 9, Clarkson 4-15 2-2 12, Conley 1-7 0-0 3, Gay 1-1 0-0 3, Kessler 1-5 0-2 2, Beasley 6-13 2-2 18, Horton-Tucker 3-10 0-0 7, Sexton 7-15 1-5 15. Totals 37-94 13-23 98.
Comments / 0