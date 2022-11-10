Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Proves She’s Keeping Husband Ben Affleck Close to Her Heart
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Jewelry Honoring Her Marriage. Ben Affleck is never far from Jennifer Lopez's heart. The singer recently showed off the subtle way she honors her romance with the Batman v Superman actor on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself wearing a "Jennifer & Ben" necklace. Alongside the sweet reminder of their love, she wore a white silk gown and matching fur coat and accessorized with a second necklace featuring a hummingbird from EF Collection.
Demi Moore Dances With Joy as She Celebrates 60th Birthday With Family
Watch: "Brave New World" Cast's Surreal Time With Demi Moore. Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday Nov. 11 aboard a private jet with family and friends. In a video posted to Instagram, the actress can be seen smiling and dancing as her guests sang her "Happy Birthday" on the plane.
Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Recovering in Neck Brace After Fall Down Stairs
Watch: Matthew McConaughey's Wife Poses in Neck Brace After Nasty Fall. Camila Alves McConaughey is on the mend. The 40-year-old author and wife of Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey is sharing an update on her health after suffering a "silly fall" that led to a "silly neck situation." "Sh** Happens," Camila...
See Jason Momoa’s “Baby Girl” Lola Teach Him a Dua Lipa-Inspired Dance Routine
Watch: Jason Momoa & Daughter Dish on Dance Collab for Slumberland. Jason Momoa is no fish out of water when it comes to dancing. Case in point: The actor had no problems keeping up with his 15-year-old daughter Lola when she created a choreographed dance routine for his upcoming movie, Slumberland. As seen in behind-the-scenes footage shared on Instagram Nov. 11, Jason and his co-star Marlow Barkley grooved along to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" as Lola coached the pair from the side. Another video showed the trio rehearsing the dance on set in between takes.
See Chris Evans and Actress Alba Baptista Confirm Their Romance With PDA Stroll in NYC
Watch: Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Confirm Romance With PDA Stroll. Well, this is some buzz-worthy news: Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are officially an item. That's right, the Captain America star, 41, and the Warrior Nun actress, 25, confirmed their romance this week while walking through New York City's Central Park together. Though the duo attempted to keep a low profile—wearing sunglasses and face masks—photographers spotted them hand-in-hand during their Nov. 11 stroll.
Ask, Believe and Receive Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Secrets to a Steamy Marriage
Watch: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Talks Downside of Life on Camera. Trust her on this, you really don't want to be tardy for the party. When Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 44, was asked to attend a Dancing With Atlanta Stars charity event in 2010, her Real Housewives of Atlanta team practically had to beg her to stop by.
Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s First Anniversary Party With Rebel Wilson, Ryan Phillippe and More
Watch: Paris Hilton's Most BEYOND Parties & Events. In celebration of her one-year wedding anniversary with Carter Reum, Paris Hilton threw an epic bash on the Santa Monica Pier on Nov. 11, the same spot as one of her nuptial events last November. Dubbed "Paris World," the seaside pier in...
Twilight's Taylor Lautner Marries Tay Dome in California Wedding
Watch: Taylor Lautner's Soon-To-Be Wife Will Also Be Named Taylor Lautner. It's a tale of two Taylors. Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome have gotten married after more than four years together and exactly one year after getting engaged. The Twilight star and the registered nurse from California tied the knot on Nov. 11 under a canopy at Epoch Estate Wines near Paso Robles, California, according to People and other outlets.
Check Out What the Cast of Laguna Beach Is Up to Now
Watch: Lauren Conrad & Kristin Cavallari Discuss Laguna Beach FEUD. Back in 2004, a team of MTV producers turned up at a Southern California high school on the hunt for the right group of charismatic teens to front their latest brainchild: A real-life, docu-soap version of Fox's runaway-hit drama The O.C.
Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet Weigh in on a Potential Falling for Christmas Sequel
Watch: Lindsay Lohan on Falling For Christmas SEQUEL Rumors!. Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet had a jolly good time on the set of Netflix's new holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas. But did they have a good enough time to do it all again?. "Yeah, we would," Lindsay exclusively revealed on...
Joe Jonas Reveals Why He and Sophie Turner Keep Their Marriage Private
Watch: Why Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Keep Their Marriage Private. Nowadays, keeping his life out of the spotlight is just the way Joe Jonas rolls. The Jonas Brothers musician explained how his outlook on sharing his personal life with fans changed since meeting wife Sophie Turner. "I want to...
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and More Stars Turn Heads With Chic Styles at Baby2Baby Gala
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had a stylish family night out at the annual Baby2Baby Gala, where the SKIMS founder received a special honor. Kim wore a bubblegum pink Balenciaga cut-out gown with a long train and bow accents to the event, which took place Nov. 12 in West Hollywood and was presented by Paul Mitchell. The Kylie Cosmetics founder sported a custom black, backless halter gown by Loewe. The sisters were joined by their mom, Kris Jenner, who wore a black floral Ellie Saab gown.
Here's Your Front Row Seat to Anne Hathaway's Fashion Renaissance
It's the start of a new Ren-anne-aissance. There's no denying that Anne Hathaway has recently revived her style, dressing like the triple threat that she is with fierce, fun and fabulous fashion. And while she's been turning heads on and off the red carpet since skyrocketing to fame after the 2001 film The Princess Diaries, she's most certainly having a moment with her newfound style.
Michelle Obama Shares Relatable Message About Her "Fearful Mind"
Watch: Michelle Obama's EXCLUSIVE Robin Roberts Interview Sneak Peek. Michelle Obama understands fear is something you have to grab by the reins. The former first lady recently touched on the vulnerable topic discussed in her upcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, getting candid about the "monster" in her mind she works to override.
All the Photos From Family Karma Star Vishal Parvani's Stunning Indian Wedding
The stars of Family Karma sure know how to throw a wedding. Season three of the Bravo series kicked off with the beginning of Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana's wedding weekend in Cancún, Mexico. And though it's been several months since the couple officially tied the knot in January, fans got to see their big day play out on the show's Nov. 13 episode, and E! News has an exclusive inside look into the stars' wedding festivities.
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shares Health Update on “Day 10 of Being Sick”
Watch: Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal. Behati Prinsloo is on the mend. The model, who is currently pregnant with her third child with husband Adam Levine, shared that she's been recently feeling under the weather, writing in a Nov. 11 post on Instagram Stories: "Day 10 of being sick."
Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet on MTV EMAs Red Carpet
Watch: Taylor Swift Makes Billboard History: "I Am in Shambles" She can still make the whole place shimmer. Taylor Swift made a fierce appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13 in Duesseldorf, Germany. In a daring look, the "Anti-Hero" singer wore a sexy David Koma ensemble, which included a black bodysuit layered with a statement bejeweled chain-link patterned skirt covered in dazzling emerald stones surrounded by tiny crystals. She accessorized with black slingback sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti and a collection of edgy ear cuffs.
See Jimmy Tatro’s Sweet Birthday Tribute for Girlfriend and “Favorite Person” Zoey Deutch
Watch: Zoey Deutch - 2020 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot. Zoey Deutch is celebrating another year around the sun—with help from boyfriend Jimmy Tatro. In honor of the 28 year old's birthday on Nov. 10, her leading man shared a sweet carousel of photos of Zoey on his Instagram, captioning his post, "Happy birthday to my favorite person."
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Celebrates at Magical Encanto-Themed 4th Birthday Party
Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" We don't talk about Bruno, but we can talk about how Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia James Union Wade celebrated her fourth birthday at a party that was both fantastical and magical. The theme: Disney's Encanto.
Melissa Joan Hart Denies "Beef" With Lena Dunham
Watch: Melissa Joan Hart Recalls Being FIRED From "Sabrina" Melissa Joan Hart is explaining it all. After rumors circulated that she "has it out" for Lena Dunham, the actress took to Instagram to set the record straight. "So I don't normally pay any attention to the tabloid rumor mill but...
