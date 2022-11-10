ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Prosecution Gains Guilty Plea in Killing of Canton Father of Four

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A guilty plea from one of four teenagers charged in the May 2022 shooting death of a northeast Canton father of four. 18-year-old Justice St John will also be assisting the state in the prosecution of the other three defendants next month.
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Death of teen at Bloomfield party ruled as accidental

The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled as accidental, the death of a teenager who was attending a large party in a wooded area in Bloomfield Township early Sunday. Dr. Lawrence D'Amico has determined that 17-year old-Mark Slabaugh died as a result of a laceration of the heart due to blunt force trauma to the chest.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
98online.com

Woman Cops To Meat Beating At Ohio Walmart

(thesmokinggun) NOVEMBER 9–An Ohio woman yesterday copped to clobbering a female acquaintance in the face with a 10-pound log of ground beef during a confrontation in the potato chip aisle of a Walmart in suburban Cleveland. In a deal with prosecutors, Maneka Garner, 27, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy