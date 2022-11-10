Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TMZ.com
Suspect Shoves Child At Daycare Center During Police Pursuit Caught on Video
A violent offender fleeing from police shoved a child to the floor after he broke into an Ohio daycare center ... and the wild foot chase was all caught on video. Lamar Mitchell was driving in the city of Warren when a patrolman recognized him as a suspect wanted for a felony assault and tried to pull him over.
cleveland19.com
Community demands justice for 23-year-old man killed in Geauga County hit-skip
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A community in Geauga County demands justice for the 23-year-old man who lost his life in a hit-skip early Saturday morning. Tyler Davis, from Chagrin Falls, was driving north on Munn Road in Auburn Township when his 2016 Honda Pioneer was hit from behind at around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 12.
Mom says dad dropped child after she ‘dumped his weed’
Warren police told a mom to follow up with the prosecutor's office after she said the father of her child dropped the child in retaliation to the woman dumping out a bag of marijuana.
cleveland19.com
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officials in Cleveland issued an Amber Alert Sunday evening for an 8-year-old boy who was taken from a local hospital. Jonathan Davis was taken from Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, located at 2101 Adelbert Rd, at around 12 p.m. on Nov. 13, according to police officials.
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after interstate crash
First News was on the scene of a fatal one-vehicle crash on a major interstate around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Man, dog displaced after Akron house fire
A man and his dog were displaced after a house fire in Akron on Saturday.
Community, friends support man shot in Liberty intersection
On Saturday, the community came out to support Zachary Woods after he was blinded in a shooting in a Liberty intersection earlier this summer.
OSHP investigating fatal utility vehicle hit-and-run in Geauga County
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A hit-and-run vehicle crash killed a man early Saturday morning in Geauga County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Troopers were initially called to the area of Munn Road around 12:30 a.m. after a 23-year-old driving a utility vehicle was reportedly hit from behind and was flung off the roadway. The […]
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man indicted after humane agents find starved dog at his South Side home
A warrant has been issued for a Youngstown man after humane agents found the remains of a dog chained in the back yard of his South Side home. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging 25-year-old Lamont Thomas with violating Ohio’s law concerning companion animals.
14-year-old faces 16 charges in 71-year-old Ohio man’s murder
A 14-year-old boy accused of murdering an elderly man is now facing 16 criminal charges, including aggravated murder.
Bond set for Farmdale couple accused of dunking child
A Farmdale couple was in court Thursday facing charges of child endangering.
Suspect robbed postal worker at gunpoint: East Cleveland police
East Cleveland police are searching for the suspect who robbed a postal worker at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.
whbc.com
Prosecution Gains Guilty Plea in Killing of Canton Father of Four
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A guilty plea from one of four teenagers charged in the May 2022 shooting death of a northeast Canton father of four. 18-year-old Justice St John will also be assisting the state in the prosecution of the other three defendants next month.
Couple arraigned on child endangering charge
The Kinsman couple facing a felony charge of child endangering appeared in court Thursday morning.
Unlucky lottery ticket conceals heroin: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
While an officer was responding to one car crash Nov. 2, he was redirected to another. He stopped and saw one of the motorists sweating profusely, with white mucus protruding from his nose. The man said he had rear-ended the car in front of him and that he was at...
cleveland19.com
Day care staff, students recall 71-year-old janitor who was killed in Euclid shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Larry Anderson lived in the same house he died in. He was shot to death over the weekend. Euclid Police found his body inside his home after receiving a wellness check from the Pennsylvania State Patrol. They had stopped his vehicle being driven by a 14-year-old boy, believed to be a relative.
WFMJ.com
Death of teen at Bloomfield party ruled as accidental
The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled as accidental, the death of a teenager who was attending a large party in a wooded area in Bloomfield Township early Sunday. Dr. Lawrence D'Amico has determined that 17-year old-Mark Slabaugh died as a result of a laceration of the heart due to blunt force trauma to the chest.
98online.com
Woman Cops To Meat Beating At Ohio Walmart
(thesmokinggun) NOVEMBER 9–An Ohio woman yesterday copped to clobbering a female acquaintance in the face with a 10-pound log of ground beef during a confrontation in the potato chip aisle of a Walmart in suburban Cleveland. In a deal with prosecutors, Maneka Garner, 27, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
Neighbor feud continues in Bristolville
Trouble keeps mounting for neighbors in Bristolville who just don't get along.
Kinsman couple facing charges, accused of dunking teen underwater as discipline
A KInsman man and woman are facing charges after a report that they were dunking a child underwater as punishment.
