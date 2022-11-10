Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Driver slams into HPD patrol vehicle blocking traffic for another accidenthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Bills QB Allen active against Vikings despite injured elbow
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is active but it’s unclear if he’ll start against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Allen hurt his right elbow, which is his throwing elbow, in the final minutes of a 20-17 loss at the New York Jets. The injury is similar to the one that led to him to miss four games during his rookie season in 2018 — the last time Allen missed a start.
Broncos rule out 3 vs Titans, 3 questionable with illnesses
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos ruled out three players for their game on Sunday, including two who pulled hamstrings at practice this week. They also added two more sick players to their injury report Friday. Coach Nathaniel Hackett ruled out linebacker Baron Browning (hip) and two key...
Drafting Jalen Hurts was right call for undefeated Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts saw the area code pop up on his mobile device on draft night and thought for a moment the numbers represented that other NFL city in Pennsylvania. Nah, the 2-1-5 digits the QB read came from Philadelphia and that meant one thing, the Heisman Trophy finalist out of Oklahoma was about to become an Eagle.
Vikings get critical Allen turnovers, stun Bills 33-30 in OT
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Count out the Vikings all you want. Patrick Peterson, Justin Jefferson and company keep finding ways to rally for victories in the most remarkable and improbable of ways. Sunday’s 33-30 overtime win over the previously AFC-leading Buffalo Bills might have been the most stunning...
Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared...
Browns in desperation mode after ugly loss to Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Myles Garrett still believes the Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs, even after Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped them to 3-6. “It’s difficult, but it’s not impossible,” the All-Pro defensive end said. “We’re going to go out and play every game like it’s our last because it might as well be. Do everything we can.”
Some fans bummed no beer sold at NFL pregame fest in Munich
MUNICH (AP) — For Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Martin Stelzer, football and beer go hand in hand. On Sunday, the Austrian and anyone else looking for a cold one at the NFL's pre-game fan festival outside Allianz Arena struck out.
The Unsung: 'The Voice of Wayne' remains steadfast in spite of heartbreak
Editor's note: This is an occasional feature on the unsung people who live among us and brighten our lives. Do you know someone who stands out? Send me a note at sportelli@northjersey.com. Ernest "Ernie" Mezey is known to many as "the Voice." ...
Minnesota 129, Cleveland 124
MINNESOTA (129) McDaniels 4-9 0-2 9, Towns 11-16 4-6 29, Gobert 5-10 5-8 15, Edwards 5-13 0-0 10, Russell 11-13 4-6 30, Prince 4-6 10-10 19, Anderson 2-5 0-0 6, McLaughlin 1-4 0-0 2, Nowell 3-6 2-2 9, Rivers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-82 25-34 129.
